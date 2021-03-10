AEW Dark Results - Veteran star wins classic grudge match, Female wrestler debuts, and more - 9th March 2021

Taz, Excalibur, and Anthony Ogogo kicked off the latest AEW Dark episode, and the focus was on the fallout from AEW Revolution.

We went to the first match of the evening on AEW Dark, and Justin Roberts did the pre-match introductions.

#1. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) vs. Angel Fashion on AEW Dark

Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook.

Hobbs outmuscled Fashion into the corner, and the Powerhouse rammed his shoulders into his opponent's guts.

Hobbs punished Fashion with right-handed shovel hooks to the ribs. While Fashion did fight back with a few strikes, his momentum was brought to a screeching halt by a Hobbs spinebuster. The Team Taz member pulled his straps down and squashed Fashion in the corner. Hobbs then delivered a power slam for the win.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Angel Fashion on AEW Dark

Grade: F

This was a typical Hobbs squash match on AEW Dark.

A quick recap of Revolution aired before moving on to the next match of the AEW Dark show.

#2. Danny Limelight & Azriel vs. SCU on AEW Dark

Kazarian and Limelight.

Here's another reminder that SCU will break up forever if they lose another tag team match. SCU, however, has managed to embark on a hot streak of late, but did it continue? Let's find out.

Limelight and Kazarian locked up in the middle of the ring, and Frankie got the early advantage with the front chancery. Limelight twisted Kazarian's arm, and both men jockeyed for position. They fought for wrist control, but Limelight executed a clean arm drag. Kazarian responded with a quick roll-up before going back to the front headlock.

Kazarian dropped Limelight with a monkey flip, and he got back to the s-grip front chancery. The referee's distraction helped Limelight land a cheap shot. Frankie didn't lose control of the contest as he landed two ripping chops. Kazarian then hit a German suplex before making the tag to Daniels for the first time. CD got a quick pin and maintained control for his team with a vertical suplex.

Limelight reversed a suplex with an enziguri. Azriel made a quick tag in and followed CD in the corner with a big dropkick. Azriel hit the ropes but ran into a title-a-whirl backbreaker. Limelight and Azriel used the referee again to create a 2v1 scenario against Daniels.

The heels took control of the match with Limelight's stomp. Azriel got back into the bout and earned a two-count with a side suplex. Limelight then received the tag, and he went over the top with a senton. Azriel also leaped over the top with a splash. The sequence got them a two-count.

Azriel took a page out of QT Marshall's book with an excellent Cutter on Daniels for another two-count. Azriel looked great so far as Daniels began to make his comeback. He made the hot tag to Kazarian, who came in with a few clotheslines. Limelight also joined the fray, but Frankie stopped him with a sole butt and a clubbing right.

Frankie dropped Azriel with a brutal clothesline. Kazarian was on a roll as he shut Limelight down. Daniels received the tag, and SCU delivered a stomp combo.

Limelight broke the pin and landed a series of strikes on Kazarian. SCU stopped Danny with some low-high action. SCU hit the Celebrity Rehab on Azriel for the win. Taz was quick to note that Azriel's arm was very close to the rope. The replays did indeed show that Azriel's left hand was under the bottom rope, and the finish seemed botched.

Result: SCU def. Danny Limelight & Azriel on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

#3. Aaron Solow, Brock Aldrige & Dean Alexander vs. Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth on AEW Dark

Nemeth and Solow got the match underway with a collar and elbow tie-up. Nemeth got wrist control, and he was his arrogant and cocky self. Solow fired back with a couple of arm-drags, and he brought Nemeth over to the corner before tagging Aldrige into the match.

Aldrige benches 550 pounds for reps, and he did show his freakish power by lifting Nemeth in the air.

Ryan sneaked out and tagged Avalon, who came in and got laid out with a massive fallaway slam. Dean Alexander was the legal man now, and he executed a side Russian leg-sweep.

Avalon baited Alexander into the wrong corner, and Bononi capitalized with a cheap shot. The big man was in control as Avalon's men worked in tandem to wear Alexander down.

Nemeth got the tag, and he continued to punish Alexander with a hammerlock. Avalon entered the match and delivered a chop before going back out. Bononi's chop was the real deal as the sound echoed in Daily's Place.

Nemeth Irish whipped Alexander into the corner, taunted his opponent, and rushed in for a shoulder tackle. Nemeth followed it with a quick side suplex. The Hollywood Hunk was in the zone, but Alexander still managed to tag Solow into the match.

Solow used his quickness to outfox Bononi and Nemeth. Solow was all over the ring, but he single-handedly took out all three of his opponents.

Bononi caught Solow mid-air and dropped him with a big suplex. He sent Solow into the corner but missed the splash.

Chaos ensued as all six competitors brawled in the ring. Solow and Aldrige were dumped out, and Nemeth hit his neckbreaker finisher on Alexander for the three-count on AEW Dark.

Bononi suffered a busted nose in the AEW Dark match, and it looked pretty nasty.

Result: Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth def. Aaron Solow, Brock Aldrige & Dean Alexander on AEW Dark

Grade: C

