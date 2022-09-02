The Fiend returns; Title reign ends - 3 Reasons why WWE Clash at the Castle will be better than AEW All Out and 2 Reasons why it won't 

In two days, fans will be in for the most stacked wrestling weekend this year when AEW and WWE host their respective marquee events.

The renowned Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, will open its gates for the Clash at the Castle premium live event on Saturday night.

While the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, will continue its tradition of playing host to All Out pay-per-view on Sunday night.

Not just that, the NXT Worlds Collide event will also air live on the same day as All Out, alluding to the company reigniting the wrestling war.

But for die-hard fanatics, it might be a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle as they will be in for a treat to watch endless in-ring action and entertainment. Both promotions will be looking to get the upper hand over one another.

With the hype surrounding the mega matches on both shows seemingly unreal, it will be intriguing to see which company produces a memorable performance and makes it worthwhile for the audience.

Keep reading as we dive into three reasons why WWE Clash at the Castle will be better than AEW All Out and two reasons why it won't.

#5. Clash at the Castle will be better: Rumors surrounding Bray Wyatt's potential WWE return

Since taking over the reins of the creative department, Triple H has brought back several prominent names like Karrion Kross to revamp WWE's roster.

One such name recently linked to a WWE return is Bray Wyatt, who has vanished from pro wrestling since parting ways under Vince McMahon's regime last year.

However, the ball is now in The Game's court. The rumor mill has also gone into overdrive lately, with Fightful reporting that the creative team has chewed over Wyatt's potential return to the company.

While the former Universal Champion seemingly did find his true calling in Hollywood, he has expressed his desire to get back into the squared circle.

There couldn't be a better time and place than the jam-packed crowd at Clash at the Castle to witness the much-anticipated return of The Eater of the Worlds.

Xero News recently fueled the speculation by tweeting that the 35-year-old had booked a flight last night, though the exact details are still unknown.

Some fans even claimed they recently spotted Wyatt in Cardiff, but let's take these assumptions with a grain of salt.

Still, if Bray Wyatt shockingly returns to resurrect his Fiend persona on Saturday night, the roof of the Principality Stadium will come off.

A moment of this magnitude will surely overshadow the All Out pay-per-view the next day.

#4. WWE Clash at the Castle will be better: Drew McIntyre possibly ending Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship reign

Drew McIntyre has been slogging for an opportunity to become world champion again since he was robbed of his crowning moment in front of fans, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Scottish Warrior will now challenge the indomitable Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship in the main event of Clash at the Castle.

The Tribal Chief has held the coveted prize for over two years and has become a force to be reckoned with, especially after having the services of The Usos and Paul Heyman.

WWE bigwigs like Brock Lesnar and Edge have stepped up against him but failed to knock him off his perch.

But will McIntyre solidify his "The Chosen One" status and pull off a miracle on his home turf?

Recent reports have alluded to McIntyre dethroning Reigns, though nothing is set in stone yet.

But imagine Drew McIntyre bringing back his "Broken Dreams" theme song to walk down the aisle and finally fulfill his prophecy of becoming the world champion by defeating Reigns for the first time in singles competition.

If that ensues, the fans will go into a frenzy, and no matter what the All Out match card offers the next day, it may not surpass WWE Clash at the Castle, not by a long shot.

#3. WWE Clash at the Castle will be better: The chances of Austin Theory cashing in

Will he finally cash in his contract this Saturday?

The possibility of Austin Theory raining on either Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns' parade, and successfully cashing in his MITB contract would create a fuss in Cardiff.

The 25-year-old has often teased a cash-in on Roman Reigns, and in fact, he attempted the same during the grueling Last Man Standing Match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam this year.

The threat of Theory intervening during the main event of Clash at the Castle is seemingly looming large.

Should he make a successful cash-in as Seth Rollins pulled off the most famous heist of the century at WrestleMania 31, it would instantly become the talk of the wrestling world and steal the spotlight away from AEW All Out.

Not only will Reigns' title reign end, but McIntyre will get robbed of a well-deserved crowning moment.

#2. AEW All Out will be better: The match card looks more promising than WWE Clash at the Castle's

The two could produce a match for the ages

Even though the build-up to AEW All Out hasn't been as compelling as Clash at the Castle, the stacked match card for the Chicago event looks more promising.

Aside from a few exceptions like Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, Tony Khan has a more star-studded line-up this weekend.

From CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley to Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson, almost every match on pay-per-view has the potential to be a show-stealer.

Let's not forget that wrestling stalwarts like Malakai Black, Sting, Kenny Omega, and Christian Cage, to name a few, will also be in action in their respective bouts at the Labor Day weekend event.

The Casino Ladder Match also left fans buzzing over the possible "Joker" in the bout. Could it be MJF? or the returning Samoa Joe? Only time will tell.

Both companies could be hiding tricks up their respective sleeves. However, AEW tends to deliver big-fight feel moments, especially in their pay-per-views with some barnburner matches and payoffs to storylines, unlike WWE.

#1. AEW All Out will be better: CM Punk could end Jon Moxley's fairytale run

The Straight Edge Superstar signed an open contract for a title match at All Out

The second chapter of the already heated rivalry between CM Punk and Jon Moxley will get written when the two slug it out again for the AEW World Championship on Sunday.

The Purveyor of Violence sent shockwaves across the wrestling world when he squashed the Chicago Made star in just three minutes to unify the title last week.

Initially showing traits of low self-confidence, Punk signed Moxley's open contract on Dynamite this week, thanks to his old friend, Ace Steel, for firing him up.

Fans are ostensibly rallying behind CM Punk's quest to dethrone Jon Moxley, and if he rights the wrong this time, it could become a sight to behold for every fan watching that night.

AEW pulling off a shocking swerve in the main event could swing the momentum back in their favor following the WWE Clash at the Castle event.

Which event are you most looking forward to this weekend? Sound off in the comments section below.

