Bucs LB Randy Gregory sues Broncos and the NFL, pushes back against $500,000 fine after THC use: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Randy Gregory is reportedly ready to take legal action against the NFL and the Denver Broncos for his multiple fines related to THC use. He has paid more than half of a million dollars in fines in correlation to his failed drug tests. He is now apparently fighting back against the penalties to get back some of his financial losses.

According to Justin Wingerter of Business Den, Gregory is using the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act as the basis for suing the NFL and the Broncos. He is using it along with his claims that he is prescribed synthetic THC, namely Dronabinol, to treat his diagnosed social anxiety disorder and PTSD. He has reportedly filed an official civil complaint on the matter.

The detailed filing, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, outlines Gregory's failed attempts to get an "accommodation" from the league for his THC use and what the financial implications eventually resulted in. It explains that he has been fined $532,500 since being rejected for the THC exemption, and he argues that the NFL and Broncos have profited off his work, while he has lost money.

With the new testing rules in the NFL, players no longer receive suspensions for failed THC tests, but they can still be fined. This concept is what Randy Gregory is attempting to use to his advantage in the civil suit. He is essentially claiming that he is being forced to work full-time with no suspension, but is not being compensated his full-time salary after the fines are deducted.

Randy Gregory is attempting to further change NFL rules on THC

Randy Gregory's agent Peter Schaffer recently talked to The Denver Post about their goals in pursuing this lawsuit against the NFL. He outlined that it's not just about recovering unjust fines, but also to push the league towards accepting alternative methods of medication. Schaffer explained (via The Denver Post):

"This is a serious effort by Randy to push the NFL forward on alternative methods for pain management options. If a doctor prescribes hydrocodone, that's completely legal and much worse for the player, yet the player doesn't get suspended or fined.

"Randy's not trying to buck the system, but he's paying fines for something that anyone else in Colorado can do. All we want is reasonable accommodation."

The NFL has already taken steps towards lightening their penalties for THC use, eliminating suspensions for players caught using it. Randy Gregory's lawsuit is urging them to take another major step by potentially allowing THC use across the league, as long as it follows all relevant laws.