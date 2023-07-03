“He throws a catchable ball”- Michael Vick supports Tyreek Hill’s decision of hyping up Tua Tagovailoa as the most accurate QB in NFL

Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, had a breakout season in 2023, setting career-highs in passing yards (3,548), touchdowns (25), and passer rating (105.5.)

Part of his success was due to the team acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs, and the emergence of Jaylen Waddle.

Tagovailoa will be entering the fourth season in the NFL and his second season with one of the best wide receivers in Hill. Hill believes Tagovailoa is one of the best QBs in the league and one of the most accurate throwers.

On Hill's YouTube channel, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick spoke with the 29-year-old about Tagovailoa. While Hill claimed that Tagovailoa was the most accurate QB in the league, Vick showed his support by saying that Tagovailoa threw a catchable ball and mentioned that he needed to make less contact and get bigger.

“I’m a big fan… I ain’t gonna say the most accurate but I'm just saying like his ball, he throws a catchable ball, he throws a real catchable ball," Vick said. "If you watched what he did in college… every ball was on the money soft, whatever is in strat so I just think he's got to bulk up a little bit, get a little bit bigger, get stronger."

"You know, as you grow into your man body, that's what needs to happen, ain’t nothing wrong with picking up another 10 pounds 15 pounds…I mean, that's those things that you got to learn as you go through this process of playing quarterback, it ain't easy. Now don't get hit, that's the big, don't get knocked around," he added.

Tagovailoa completed 64.8 percent of his passes last season, which was ranked 19th in the NFL.

Tua Tagovailoa is looking to stay healthy and make bigger strides next season

Last season, Tua Tagovailoa had the best season of his career with the Miami Dolphins. He led Miami to the playoffs, finishing with an 8-5 record as the starting quarterback.

However, he missed four games with multiple head injuries that forced him to contemplate retiring this off-season.

Tagovailoa has said that he has been bulking up, has been training in judo, and is looking to take a leap in his performance in 2023.

The Dolphins exercised his fifth-year option for next season this off-season as they've shown confidence in him to be their franchise QB.

