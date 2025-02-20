Ja'Marr Chase to 'command' record-breaking $40,000,000 per year deal amid Bengals' contract struggles - Report

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is entering the final year of his rookie contract. If a new deal isn't reached before the season starts, he will become a free agent next offseason. However, the Bengals are unlikely to let that happen.

Cincinnati knows that Chase is a cornerstone of its offense and is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Last season, he led the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17).

The two sides failed to reach a long-term deal before last season, and now, Chase will reportedly seek to become the first wide receiver in NFL history to be paid $40 million-plus per season.

In a Fox Sports article published on Wednesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote that Chase was "willing to sit out" the team's first couple of games in 2024.

Schultz added:

"Ultimately, Chase chose to play and now Cincinnati is staring at the league's first $40 million wide receiver. That's right: Chase will command at least $40 million per season."

Schultz added that Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals were close to agreeing to a long-term deal before the start of last season. Given the salary cap has gone up by $20+ million this season, it should make things easier for the Bengals as they look to retain a few of their key players.

Cincinnati Bengals plan on extending Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson during Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals plan on extending a few of their star players this offseason. Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and defensive end Trey Hendrickson are all expected to be retained.

The Bengals plan to use the franchise tag again on Higgins to land a long-term deal with him. They will then focus on extending Chase before the start of the season to ensure that he's locked up well before he possibly becomes a free agent next offseason.

Hendrickson led the NFL last season with his 17.5 sacks, and like Chase, is in the final year of his current deal that will pay him $18.5 million in 2024. He's been looking for a raise since last offseason, as many of the top edge rushers are being paid close to $30 million per season.

Do you think the Bengals will reach long-term deals with their three star players?

