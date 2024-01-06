Joe Flacco's jersey sales skyrocket 400% as Browns celebrate cementing NFL Playoffs spot

The Browns are back in the NFL playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season and a major reason for it is quarterback Joe Flacco. He joined the team late last year and Cleveland is 4-1 since he took over under center. That success has translated to sales, as Flacco jerseys are selling big online.

TMZ reports the quarterback's No. 15 jersey sales exceeded 400% during the span of his first win in Week 14 to his playoff berth-clinching performance on TNF against the New York Jets team in Week 17.

Fanatics, the NFL's official e-commerce partner, told TMZ that the quarterback is in the top 20 when it comes to the top jerseys in the league. Joe Flacco has the highest-selling jersey among his teammates.

He joined the Cleveland Browns amid issues at the quarterback position, including Deshaun Watson being out after having shoulder surgery. Flacco became the fourth starter for Cleveland this season.

Since making his debut with the Browns, the veteran signal-caller has thrown for 1,616 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Four of his five starts saw him throwing for 300+ yards, which is already tied for the sixth-most in Browns history.

Flacco and the Browns are locked into the No. 5 in the AFC, as the team looks to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time. Cleveland will play either the Jacksonville Jaguars or the winner of the Houston Texans-Indianapolis Colts game on Wild Card Weekend.

The 38-year-old was at home watching the NFL for the first three months of the season. Now, Joe Flacco is one of the biggest stories in the NFL.

Joe Flacco and his illustrious NFL journey

Flacco spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, helping them win Super Bowl 47, and was the MVP of that game. He is the Ravens' all-time leader in passing yards (38,245) and touchdown passes (212).

Baltimore traded him to the Denver Broncos in March 2019 where he started just eight games for the team.

He then found a home with the Jets, where he spent three seasons (2020-2022). Flacco started nine of the 12 games he appeared for the team with 14 touchdowns and 2,253 yards.