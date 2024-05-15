NFL Christmas Day Games 2024: Everything we know so far about matchups and streaming

Netflix has become one of the most popular streaming platforms, and it's continuously growing with its new deal with the NFL.

After streaming Tom Brady's Greatest Roast of All Time special, the company announced that it has reached a deal with the league to broadcast the two Christmas Day NFL games this season. As part of their deal, the streaming giant will also broadcast at least one holiday game each year through 2026 as part of their three-season deal with the NFL.

Per Bloomberg, Netflix is expected to purchase the package for less than $150 million per game.

Netflix has been heavily involved in sports lately and made the big leap to purchase rights to stream football on one of the most watched sporting days.

NFL executive vice president of media distribution Hans Schroeder issued a statement following the news saying that the NFL is excited to be the first professional sports league to partner up with Netflix to stream games.

"We couldn't be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world. The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans."

Where can I watch the NFL Christmas Day games?

Fans will only be allowed to watch the Christmas Day double-header on Netflix.

As part of their deal with the NFL, Netflix acquired rights to broadcast both Christmas Day games.

If you don't have a Netflix account, make sure to sign up before Christmas or have it gifted as a Christmas gift!

NFL Christmas Day schedule 2024: Steelers vs. Chiefs first game on the board

There will be two Christmas Day games played and streamed by Netflix this year.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz broke the news of the first game. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 as one of the two games.

No further information has been released yet about the details of the time of the game and whether it will be the first or second game played on Christmas Day.

This marks the first time since 2017 that the Steelers will play a game on Christmas Day. For the Chiefs, they'll be playing on Christmas Day two seasons in a row — the Las Vegas Raiders spoiled their holiday last year.

Will you be watching the Steelers-Chiefs Christmas Day game on Netflix this year?

The other game scheduled for Week 17 on Christmas Day is the Houston Texans hosting the Baltimore Ravens. Considering it's late in the year, the CJ Stroud vs Lamar Jackson matchup could have considerable implications in the standings.