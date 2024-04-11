Ravens HC John Harbaugh weighs in on Malik Cunningham's position: QB or WR?

The Baltimore Ravens have multiple issues with their roster ahead of the NFL Draft, but does Malik Cunningham hold the key to fixing two positions?

The 25-year-old played for two teams in his rookie season, the New England Patriots and then Baltimore. He played just two games over the course of the season.

A quarterback by trade, Cunningham also offers a unique skillset that Ravens head coach John Harbaugh likes. As such, Harbaugh is rather interested in seeing how he develops not only as a quarterback but also as a receiver.

Harbaugh said via JPAFootball on X:

"We're going to take a look at him and see how he does. He's definitely developmental as a quarterback. He's developmental as a wide receiver, too. But he's a good athlete. He's a good person. He's a competitive guy, he wants to do well."

For Malik Cunningham, having just one year in the system as a quarterback means there is plenty of upside to his game. However, it is clear that Harbaugh and the Ravens see receiver traits in him as well.

During mini camp, OTA's and training camp, it will be an interesting watch to see how Cunningham develops.

Where does Malik Cunningham fit on Baltimore's roster?

The first port of call is to figure out which position best suits Malik Cunningham. Luckily for him, the Ravens have spots open at quarterback as Tyler Huntley (Browns) moved on in free agency.

There is also an opening at receiver, with Odell Beckham Jr. not thought to be retuning in 2024. Having developed as a quarterback in his first NFL season, it remains to be seen how the Ravens view Cunningham going forward.

Baltimore has needs at quarterback and receiver - could Cunningham do both?

While that seems like a stretch, the move obvious course of action is to see how he develops in both positions during minicamp and OTAs before making a decision prior to training camp to get a full offseason's work in at the one position.

Harbaugh clearly sees Cunningham as an option at quarterback and receiver. However, over the course of the next three or so months, it will be Harbaugh's job to figure out which position will suit him the best.