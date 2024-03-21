Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has made it known that he won't be returning to the Baltimore Ravens in 2024. Once that was made public, rumors swirled about where the Pro Bowl receiver could play his football in 2024.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Beckham were thought to have mutual interest, and now Pro Football Talk has thrown another team out there as a possible destination - the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields set to battle it out for the starting quarterback role, adding a veteran piece to pair with George Pickens could be just the firestarter the franchise needs.

But fans aren't on board with that move at all.

"Absolutely not," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Another fan doesn't want Odell in Pittsburgh.

"Nah. Also. Hell Nah."

Expand Tweet

These two fans don't want Odell Beckham Jr. to be a Steeler and it appears that others share their thoughts.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

So Beckham Jr. doesn't seem to be wanted in Pittsburgh despite a resurgence of sorts with the Ravens last year as he was coming off another ACL injury.

The big sticking point is that Beckham Jr. wants a big contract with multiple years, which could make some teams balk at the idea of signing him.

Where could Odell Beckham Jr. land in 2024?

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers

If we go by Steelers fans, Pittsburgh isn't an option. The Chiefs loom as a possible destination for Odell Beckham Jr. Both sides reportedly have interest and the Chiefs, with the signing of "Hollywood" Brown, have a need for another veteran receiver.

The New York Jets could get Aaron Rodgers a superb trio of Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams and Beckham Jr. as the franchise looks to make waves in 2024.

But fans might have to wait until the end of the NFL draft for anything substantial to make itself known with Beckham Jr.

There is no reason to jump for his services right now, as the draft could help several teams.

Odell Beckham Jr. showed last season that there is still juice in the tank and there is no doubt that he wants to sign with a contender as there is no point in going to a rebuilding team at this stage of his career.

The Chiefs loom as the likely destination, but this is the NFL, so the WR could end up anywhere in 2024.