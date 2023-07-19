10 anime which are available in Hindi dub

Anime, a term originating from Japan, refers to the art of animation. It encompasses a diverse range of genres, including action, adventure, comedy, and romance. Recently, anime has gained substantial popularity in India with the emergence of various Hindi-dubbed series and movies. These adaptations have contributed to the growing fanbase of anime enthusiasts in the country.
Anime's popularity has seen a significant rise in recent years in India. This surge can be attributed partly to the emergence of streaming platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll, enabling easier access to anime content. Moreover, the increasing recognition of anime culture in India owes much to the thriving community fostered by anime conventions and social media groups.
From My Dress-Up Darling to Vinland Saga: Here are 10 anime available in Hindi dub
1) My Dress-Up Darling
The manga series, My Dress-Up Darling, created by Shinichi Fukuda, has gained popularity among Japanese seinen manga readers. Since its debut in January 2018, it has been serialized in Square Enix's seinen manga magazine, Monthly Shōnen Gangan. From January to March 2022, an anime television series adaptation produced by CloverWorks was also available for audiences.
The story revolves around Wakana Gojō, a high school boy who possesses an unwavering passion for crafting hina dolls. As a loner without any companions, his world takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Marin Kitagawa - a popular girl who enjoys cosplay.
Drawn together by their shared interests, Marin requests Wakana's assistance in creating a captivating cosplay ensemble. This collaborative endeavor not only fosters their mutual understanding, but also unveils deeper insights into their individual hobbies.
2) Ranking of Kings
Ranking of Kings is a Japanese shōnen manga series written and illustrated by Sosuke Toka. It has been serialized in BookLive's shōnen manga magazine, Manga Hack, since May 2017. Furthermore, an anime television series adaptation by Wit Studio aired from October 2021 to March 2022.
The story revolves around Bojji, a deaf prince who struggles with even the simplest of tasks like wielding a children's sword. Despite being the firstborn prince in the Bosse Kingdom, he faces constant underestimation and mockery from his people and retainers.
One fateful day, he encounters Kage (Shadow), a lone survivor of an annihilated assassin clan. Interestingly, Kage is able to understand Bojji's words despite his deafness. Together, they embark on an extraordinary journey through a world filled with thrilling adventures and dark challenges.
3) The Case Study of Vanitas
The Case Study of Vanitas is a Japanese shōnen manga series created by Jun Mochizuki. It was first serialized in Square Enix's shōnen manga magazine, Monthly Gangan Joker, starting from December 2015. A television series adaptation produced by Bones aired from July 2021 to April 2022.
The story takes place in 19th century Paris, where both humans and vampires exist together. A young vampire named Noé Archiviste travels to Paris on a mission to find the legendary Book of Vanitas. This book is believed to possess the power to cast a curse upon all vampires.
During his journey on an airship, he encounters a vampiric assault but is rescued by an eccentric doctor who goes by the name Vanitas. Interestingly enough, this doctor possesses the very tome that Noé seeks.
4) Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun is a popular Japanese shōnen manga series created by Aida Iro. It has been published in Square Enix's monthly shōnen manga magazine, Monthly GFantasy, since 2014. Additionally, an anime television adaptation of the series was produced by Lerche and aired from January to March 2020.
The story revolves around Nene Yashiro, a first-year high school student with a keen interest in occult tales. She yearns for a relationship and decides to summon Hanako-san, the ghost rumored to haunt the third-floor girls' bathroom at Kamome Academy.
Expecting a female apparition who grants wishes, Nene is taken aback when she discovers that Hanako-san is actually a boy. To her surprise, he happens to be the seventh supernatural enigma enveloping their school's mysterious aura.
5) ReLIFE
ReLIFE, written by Sō Yayoi, is a Japanese science fiction slice of life manga series. It was serialized in Comico Japan, Earth Star Entertainment's seinen manga magazine, from October 2013 to March 2018. In July to September 2016, TMS Entertainment aired an anime television series adaptation.
In the story, Arata Kaizaki, a 27-year-old man facing unemployment after multiple rejections from job applications, finds himself embarking on a remarkable journey. Offered the opportunity to take part in a secretive experiment by ReLIFE, Arata is presented with a unique chance to relive his high school years.
Through the administration of a special pill, his appearance regresses back to that of a 17-year-old once more. This experimental undertaking aims to grant individuals like Arata an invaluable second chance at experiencing the vibrant essence of youth once again.
6) A Couple of Cuckoos
Miki Yoshikawa is the talented writer and illustrator behind A Couple of Cuckoos, a popular Japanese shōnen manga series. Since January 2020, this exciting manga has been captivating fans in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine. To add to its success, an anime television series adaptation was aired from April to October 2022, brought to life by Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP.
The story revolves around Nagi Umino, a high school student who finds himself on the verge of marrying Erika Amano, a popular classmate. However, an astonishing revelation then comes to light: Nagi and Erika were unintentionally switched at birth, making them unrelated by blood. Consequently, Nagi's biological parents propose that he wed Sachi Umino, Erika's biological sister.
7) The Ancient Magus' Bride
The Ancient Magus' Bride is a manga series created by Kore Yamazaki. It was first published in Mag Garden's Monthly Comic Blade, starting in November 2013 and concluding in July 2014. Since September 1, 2014, it has been serialized in Monthly Comic Garden. The story was adapted into an anime television series by Wit Studio and aired from October to December 2017. Additionally, a second season produced by Studio Kafka made its debut in April 2023.
The story revolves around a 15-year-old girl named Chise Hatori, who finds herself being sold to a mysterious magus called Elias Ainsworth. Strikingly, Elias is not human and takes Chise as both his apprentice and bride. As the narrative unfolds, Chise must navigate the enchanting realm of magic and come to terms with her newfound role as Elias' spouse.
8) Fire Force
Fire Force, a Japanese shōnen manga series created by Atsushi Ōkubo, has gained popularity since its serialization in Kodansha's shōnen manga magazine, Weekly Shōnen Magazine, starting from September 2015. An anime television adaptation produced by David Production aired from July to December 2019. Subsequently, a second season was broadcast between July and December 2020. Exciting news arrived in May 2022 with the announcement of a third season.
The narrative centers around Shinra Kusakabe, a young fireman with the ability to ignite his feet on command. He joins Company 8 of the Special Fire Force, an organization dedicated to combating incidents of spontaneous human combustion. Alongside his fellow firefighters, Shinra faces the challenge of dealing with a secretive group called the White Clad, believed to be responsible for these alarming outbreaks.
9) Darling in the FranXX
Darling in the FranXX, produced by CloverWorks and Trigger, is a Japanese mecha anime television series. Atsushi Nishigori directed the series and co-wrote it with Naotaka Hayashi. It first aired on Tokyo MX and various other channels from January 13 to July 7, 2018.
The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where humanity resides in Plantations. These are giant mobile cities that face constant attacks from enormous creatures known as Klaxosaurs. To combat these Klaxosaurs, the only method available is through the use of FranXX, which are gigantic mechas operated by pairs of children.
The story revolves around Hiro, a Parasite struggling to operate a FranXX, and Zero Two, a mysterious being who possesses both human and Klaxosaur traits. Together, they join forces in piloting the FranXX machines and battling the hostile Klaxosaurs. Alongside their fight for survival, they embark on a journey to unravel the hidden truths of their past.
10) Vinland Saga
Vinland Saga, a Japanese historical manga series by Makoto Yukimura, tells the tale of Thorfinn Karlsefni during the Viking Age in the late 10th century. Serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since 2005, the ongoing series spans 27 tankōbon volumes as of July 2023. Thorfinn Karlsefni, a young boy driven by vengeance for his father's death, takes center stage in this captivating narrative.
Conclusion
The popularity of anime in India is continuously growing, indicating a promising future with an increase in Hindi-dubbed anime series and movies. This development brings joy to anime fans as it provides easier access to this captivating art form.
