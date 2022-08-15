10 anime characters who can end the entire Naruto verse in seconds

Power scaling in some of the more popular anime can often reach astronomical heights, which can feel a bit ludicrous and over the top. However, no matter how godlike the characters of that particular series’ universe feel there is always going to be another anime that will have a superior character.

In the case of the Naruto series, no matter how powerful the Shinobi world seems by the end of the Fourth War, there are characters from other anime who are capable of wiping out the universe Masashi Kishimoto created in a matter of seconds.

From Dragon Ball to One Punch Man, to JoJo’s Bizzare Adventures, many would be capable of solo-ing the entire Shinobi world.

Today’s article will therefore talk about 10 of the most powerful characters ever created in anime who will be able to wipe out the Narutoverse in the blink of an eye.

Anos Voldigoad and 9 other anime characters who can solo the Naruto verse

1) Zeno (Dragon Ball)

Zeno can destroy the entire Naruto anime universe (Image via Dragon Ball)

Zeno is a no-brainer when it comes to his slot on the list. He is currently the most powerful being in Dragon Ball, and the supreme being is capable of wiping out entire universes with just the flick of a wrist.

Hence, tackling the Narutoverse will not be an issue for the most powerful beings of the Dragon Ball universe. The Shinobis will be wiped out of existence even before they can begin using their hand signs.

Zeno is quite aware of the power he possesses and has complete control of his universe-eliminating abilities. Hence, the chance that Naruto Shinobis can escape if Zeno is serious is next to none.

2) Goku (Dragon Ball)

Goku can destroy the entire Naruto anime universe (Image via Dragon Ball)

The second Dragon Ball character on the list is the anime protagonist himself. While Goku might not be as powerful as Zeno, his current power level in the canon storyline of the series is pretty close to that of a God of Destruction.

Goku will be able to wipe out the entire Shinobi force even without having to rely on his Ki abilities. Genjutsu will not work on him because of the mental fortitude that Image Training creates, and with just his fist, Goku will be able to wipe the entirety of the Narutoverse.

While Goku in his base form might have difficulties in the fight, once he goes to Super Saiyan and beyond, even the most powerful of the Shinobi will not be able to deal with what he brings to the table.

3) Saiki Kusuo (The Disastrous Life of Saiki. K)

Saiki can destroy the entire Naruto anime universe (Image via The Disastrous Life of Saiki. K)

Saiki is perhaps one of the most powerful psychics created in anime history. Throughout the series, audiences are shown snippets of some of the things that Saiki is capable of doing.

He is incredibly powerful, however, one of his biggest win conditions against the Narutoverse will be his time travel technique.

If Saiki is having trouble taking down some of the more powerful ninjas that the universe can throw at him, he can just travel back in time and take the enemy out one by one when they were not that powerful.

While Saiki is generally not known to use his powers offensively, it will be interesting to see how he tackles the Shinobis if he does get serious.

4) Giorno Giovanna (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures)

Giorno can destroy the entire Naruto anime universe (Image via JoJo's Bizarre Adventures)

The protagonist of part 5 of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures is said to have the most powerful stand in the series' history. His Golden Experience Requiem is one of the most powerful abilities in the show, and he is at a level where no Shinobi will be able to reach him.

With his Stand’s ability, he can shift entire realities and can immediately nullify anything that the Narutoverse chooses to throw at him, even if it’s a Tailed-Beast bomb.

His abilities are nothing less than the most powerful Genjutsu itself, and within seconds he will be able to wipe the Shinobi force and make them relive their death over and over again for all eternity.

Moreover, in the databook, Golden Experience Requiem doesn’t even have any stats attributed to its name, showing just how powerful the ability is.

5) Ryo Asuka (Devilman Crybaby)

Ryo can destroy the entire Naruto anime universe(Image via Devilman Crybaby)

Ryo Asuka is no simple blonde-headed boy in Devilman Crybaby. He is Lucifer in disguise and has the power to destroy the entire world in the blink of an eye if he chooses to do so.

The Fallen Angel’s powers are no joke, and it’s unlikely that the entire Narutoverse will be able to survive his attacks for long if he ever did get serious in a fight.

During his final battle, Ryo was shown to have flown over the entire planet in a matter of seconds, and every time his fists struck, it sent shockwaves that would engulf an entire quarter of the globe.

Naruto might be powerful in his Byron mode, but he is not as absurdly strong as Ryo in the Devilman anime. He is a Christian god, and there is no fighting such a force irrespective of how much Chakra you have stored up.

6) Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Rimuru can destroy the entire Naruto anime universe (Image via That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime)

Rimuru is the most powerful slime in anime history. He was able to eat and consume his way to the level of a literal god, and audiences are yet to witness the full range of powers and abilities that Rimuru will be able to bring to the table.

From resurrecting fallen allies who have died to wiping an entire battalion of soldiers in the blink of an eye, the reincarnated protagonist of the anime is capable of incredible feats.

Rimuru’s Devour ability is also something that one should not make light of. The Slime will be able to gobble up all the Tailed-Beasts in one go, assimilate their powers, and then use it on the Shinobis themselves.

He is currently a Demon Lord who is capable of wiping out an entire nation with one ability if he so chooses.

7) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama can destroy the entire Naruto anime universe (Image via One Punch Man)

Much like Zeno and Goku, Saitama too is a very obvious choice for the list. The protagonist of the One Punch Man anime has the ability called limit-breaker that allows scaling infinitely the more he exerts himself.

As seen in the manga in his fight against Garou, Saitama was able to scale infinitely with his abilities, eventually besting the main antagonist of the show by the end of the encounter.

Saitama sneezed and created a hole in one of Jupiter’s moons. If something as small as that can do so much damage, the Narutoverse will not be able to stand a chance if he does start throwing punches left and right.

It might just take one of Saitama’s “Serious Punch” to destroy an entire nation of the most skilled ninjas in the world.

8) Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

Anos can destroy the entire Naruto anime universe (Image via The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

Anos’s power scaling is off the charts as well. The re-incarnated demon lord is an incredibly powerful being capable of wielding the power of the gods due to how precise his control over magic is.

He was once almost able to kill someone by just raising the volume of his heartbeat, and in his prime, he was absolutely unbeatable.

He can deflect projectiles with the bat of an eye, take out an army with the flick of a wrist, and leave nothing but ashes behind.

Anos will be more than a match for Naruto Shinobis. The anime’s incredibly powerful demon lord will be able to wipe the floor with Naruto even if he appears in his Byron form.

9) Satoru Gojou (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Satoru can destroy the entire Naruto anime universe (Image via Jujutsu Kaisen)

This fight will be a bit tricky as Gojo, according to many in the anime community, will be evenly matched with some of the more skilled Shinobis that Naruto has created over the years.

However, what makes Satoru have the edge is his Domain Expansion called Limitless. It’s the first cheat ability that he has in his arsenal which is further buffed and empowered by his possession of the Six Eyes which is passed down in the Gojo bloodline.

As the most powerful sorcerer in the anime, Gojo is capable of using the Cursed Techniques of Lapse/Blue and Reversal/Red which allows him to crush enemies by using magnetic force, as well as travel all over his domain at break-neck speed.

His domain is also capable of halting all movement. Even if someone tries to strike Gojo, they will not be able to hit his physical form but rather hit infinity itself, as he can bring the concept of infinity into reality.

10) Haruhi Shuzumiya (The Melancholy of Haruhi Shuzumiya)

Haruhi can destroy the entire Naruto anime universe (Image via The Melancholy of Haruhi Shuzumiya)

Haruhi is literally a god. There is no counterplay to her as she sits at almost the same tier as Zeno.

Haruhi is also an omnipotent being, so if Naruto or any of the other Shinobi do look to disturb her and she feels them to be an imminent threat then Haruhi can just erase their existence.

She just has to blink and the entire Narutoverse will vanish without a trace as if nothing has ever happened and no battle took place.

Indeed, no battle will take place, as Haruhi’s abilities are just ludicrous. It’s scary to think what she is capable of if she ever considered someone to be a threat.

