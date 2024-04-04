10 best anime to watch if you like Masamune-kun's Revenge

Masamune-kun's Revenge is a popular romantic comedy anime that follows Masamune Makabe, a once overweight boy who gets rejected by the rich and beautiful Aki Adagaki. He later returns fit and handsome, seeking revenge on Aki for humiliating him when they were children.

The anime has themes of romance, comedy, and slice of life that fans enjoy. For those who like the lightheartedness and humor of Masamune-kun's Revenge, here are 10 other great anime series to consider watching.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Masamune-kun's Revenge

1) My Little Monster

My Little Monster (Image via Brain's Base)

My Little Monster focuses on the relationship between Shizuku Mizutani, an academically high-achieving but socially aloof girl, and Haru Yoshida, a violent troublemaker. After a chance encounter, these polar opposites find themselves growing closer despite their differences.

Much like Masamune-kun's Revenge, this anime highlights an unusual high school romance filled with amusing moments. Fans of oddball couples and quirky characters will find this show entertaining.

2) Lovely Complex

Lovely Complex (Image via Toei Animation)

Lovely Complex revolves around the comical romance between Risa Koizumi and Atsushi Otani, the tallest girl and shortest boy in their high school class. Initially seen as an odd duo, Risa and Otani eventually develop feelings for each other and start dating.

With embarrassing scenarios, witty dialogue exchanges, and a sweet love story, Lovely Complex is perfect for those seeking another lighthearted high school romantic comedy. The dynamics of this odd couple parallel aspects of Masamune and Aki's relationship in Masamune-kun's Revenge.

3) Maid Sama!

Maid Sama! (Image via J.C. Staff)

When the intimidating Misaki Ayuzawa's secret part-time job at a maid café is discovered by the popular Takumi Usui, an unlikely romance develops between them in Maid Sama!

Like Aki in Masamune-kun's Revenge, Misaki has a reputation for being smart, strong-willed, and sometimes stubborn, which Takumi finds amusing. Their back-and-forth banter and growing attraction are entertaining for fans seeking a feel-good romantic comedy.

4) Toradora!

Toradora! (Image via J.C. Staff)

Toradora! is centered around high school students Ryuuji Takasu and Taiga Aisaka who decide to help each other pursue their respective crushes by pretending to date one another. However, their fake relationship soon turns genuine.

This is another must-watch rom-com that emphasizes an unexpected high school pairing that learns to see past initial impressions. Fans of Masamune-kun's Revenge's plot and themes will find Toradora! similarly enjoyable.

5) Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches

Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Ryuu Yamada's life turns upside down when he accidentally kisses star student Urara Shiraishi, triggering the ability to swap bodies with her. They soon discover other students with supernatural powers brought on by kissing.

With a lighthearted tone, body-swapping hijinks, and blossoming school romance, this anime mirrors some of the magic and excitement of Masamune getting his revenge on Aki. This is an amusing watch for fans seeking something supernatural yet fun.

6) My First Girlfriend is a Gal

My First Girlfriend is a Gal (Image via NAZ)

Junichi Hashiba, who lacks confidence and is unlucky in love, asks the attractive and fashionable "gal" Yukana Yame to be his girlfriend and is surprised when she agrees. As they start dating, Junichi discovers she isn't as tough as she seems.

Like Masamune-kun's Revenge, this anime highlights judgment based on appearances between an unlikely high school couple. It also emphasizes the contrast between the main characters' inward versus outward personas.

7) Say "I Love You"

Say "I Love You" (Image via Zexcs)

Mei Tachibana has no friends or experience with boys, while Yamato Kurosawa is one of the most popular boys in school. When Yamato confesses his feelings to Mei after a chance encounter, it sparks the beginning of an unexpected romance.

This show has similarities to Masamune-kun's Revenge, featuring a socially isolated girl, a good-looking and kind male lead, and watching their sweet high school relationship develop. It's an endearing story for fans wanting another gentle coming-of-age anime.

8) Kimi ni Todoke

Kimi ni Todoke (Image via Production I.G)

Sawako Kuronuma is shunned by her classmates because she resembles the ghost from The Ring. This leads the sweet and timid girl to be misunderstood and friendless until the popular Shota Kazehaya begins talking to her. As they grow closer, Sawako starts to come out of her shell.

Those who enjoyed Masamune-kun's Revenge's focus on improvement, growing self-confidence, and an introvert entering her first romance will love Kimi ni Todoke's similar thoughtful tone and charming characters.

9) Nisekoi

Nisekoi (Image via Shaft)

Raku Ichijō is the heir of a yakuza family and is in a fake relationship with Chitoge Kirisaki to maintain peace between their feuding gangster fathers. But things get complicated when Raku's childhood love interest transfers to his school, still in possession of the key that promises Raku's hand in marriage.

Like Masamune-kun's Revenge, Nisekoi blends gang warfare and unlikely relationships with plenty of laughs. Fans of the plot's organized crime elements and emphasis on promised childhood romance will find enjoyment in this anime.

10) Recovery of an MMO Junkie

Recovery of an MMO Junkie (Image via Signal.MD)

Recovery of an MMO Junkie follows 30-year-old Moriko Morioka who quits her corporate job and turns to the online fantasy world to escape the real one. In the game, she creates her ideal handsome character Hayashi, and meets another player Lily.

As Moriko starts spending more time playing, her attachment to the game and secretive relationship with Lily begin to change her real life. This funny and sweet anime about finding friendship, love, and oneself in unexpected places mirrors Masamune's journey of self-improvement and finding love with Aki.

Fans of online gaming elements, mature characters, and positive personal growth will find this series heartwarming.

Conclusion

For those who loved the quirky characters, revenge plot, and lighthearted tone of the romantic comedy anime Masamune-kun's Revenge, these 10 shows offer great similarities that fans are bound to enjoy.

From unusual high school couples overcoming differences to unexpected supernatural elements and gang warfare humor, there is something for every fan. Be sure to give these amusing series a watch next.

