10 best Demon Slayer team-ups, ranked

Demon Slayer team-ups are pivotal moments in the series, showcasing characters uniting to confront challenges. From diverse backgrounds, they face formidable foes together, fostering deep connections and growth. Memorable entries include Tanjiro and Zenitsu's battle against the Tongue Demon, illustrating their evolving partnership.

These moments emphasize unity and determination, resonating with fans globally for their inspiring camaraderie. Here is a list of 10 Demon Slayer team-ups that masterfully bring together characters from diverse backgrounds with unique abilities, allowing them to overcome the toughest challenges together.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and contains spoilers from the series Demon Slayer.

Inosuke and Zenitsu, Mitsuri and Obanai and others are among the best Demon Slayer team-ups

10. Tanjiro Kamado and Zenitsu vs Tongue Demon

Tongue Demon appearing behind Zenitsu (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Even though it looks like a pretty early fight, it perfectly showcases how far both Tanjiro and Zenitsu have come since joining the Demon Slayer Corps. Even still, Zenitsu remains afraid of himself and tormented by doubts, but his Thunder Breathing is amazing when he collapses. Zenitsu's Thunder Breathing First Form: Thunderclap and Flash derive the ability of speed for him. Hence, even when asleep, he can be very deadly.

Tanjiro, the brave-hearted hero, bows down and uses his water-breathing techniques, using surface cutting and camouflaging its attacks to the rhythm of Zenitsu's unconscious movements to defeat the demon. This fight wonderfully demonstrated to the audience everything a good partnership might result in and why they are among the best Demon Slayer team-ups.

9. Inosuke and Zenitsu vs. Daki

Inouske attacking Daki (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

The fight between Inosuke and Zenitsu against Daki illustrates both characters' progress as individuals and partners. Although their personalities are vastly different, there is no doubt one can see why they are among the best Demon Slayer team-ups. Inosuke's own consecutive Beast Breathing is based on the wild burst, attacking even if there is no clear opening; he utilizes Spatial Awareness and Crazy Cutting to identify Daki's blind spots.

Zenitsu, as a Thunder Breathing User, can easily dodge and attack the enemy, especially with the help of his First Form. Their attacks and focus demonstrate that they are a force to be reckoned with when battling an Upper Moon demon, Daki.

8. Tanjiro and Kanao vs. Rui

Tanjiro Fighting Rui (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Rui is quite an emotional character, and the fight to subdue her is one of the most passionate scenes in the show. As a member of the Twelve Kizuki, Rui is a stunning, deadly demon who commands threads that can cut through all forms of matter.

Tanjiro's Water Breathing techniques, especially his Tenth Form: Constant Flux, and Kanao's Flower Breathing, including her Final Form: Equinoctial Vermilion Eye, complement each other well. It also depicts their endurance and companionship, as the duo can defeat Rui with Nezuko's Blood Demon Ar. This not only makes them powerful but also makes them among Demon Slayer team-ups.

7. Tanjiro and Giyu vs. Akaza

Tanjiro vs Akaza (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

This fight is one of the most epic in Demon Slayer. Akaza is a powerful upper-ranking three demon and a martial arts expert. Tanjiro allies himself with Giyu, the Water Hashira, to take him down, making them one of the Demon Slayer team-ups.

Giyu's mastery of Water Breathing, particularly his Eleventh Form: Dead calm, complements the Sun Breathing, particularly, in Tanjiro's case, the Dance of the Fire god. Even though Joichiro and Hachikō try their best to defeat him, Akazaise is a formidable opponent. Their dexterity and determination may not be forgotten but will inevitably pave the way for other encounters with the Twelve Kizuki.

6. Shinobu and Kanao vs. Doma

Doma vs Shinobu Kocho (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

In a Tearjerker and awesomeness, Shinobu and Kanae fight Doma, an Upper Moon Two demon, to the bitter end. Chemistry: Tanji and Mizutama, youths and Demon Slayers, have a strong sisterhood that cannot be destroyed. Kanae's graceful Flower Breathing, including techniques like Whirling Peach and Shinobu's Insect Breathing, and with attacks like Dance of the Dragonfly: Compound Eye Hexagon, make them one of the Demon Slayer team-ups.

In this case, despite all their efforts, Doma's superior force results in the Worstening of the fighters. This team-up demonstrates their courage and the family bond that motivates them to risk their lives for others.

5. Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu vs. Enmu

Tanjiro and Inouske showcase their teamwork (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

The battle against Enmu, the Lower Moon One demon, aboard the Mugen Train is a highlight of Demon Slayer: Opening scene of the new movie Mugen Train. Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu must fight against the demon and protect the boarding passengers.

Fights against villains like Enmu are the most difficult due to her power to control people's dreams. Tanjiro's Water Breathing, including his Eighth Form: Techniques such as Waterfall Basin, Inosuke's Beast Breathing: Crazy Cutting, and Zenitsu's Thunder Breathing (especially The First Form) are in the play in this lethal confrontation. Their teamwork, determination, and efforts to fend off the giants made this one of the best Demon Slayer team-ups in the series.

4. Mitsuri and Obanai vs. Nakime

Obanai Iguro fights Nakime (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Mitsuri, the Love Hashira, and Obanai, the Serpent Hashira, showcased their incredible teamwork during their fight with Nakime, the Biwa Demon. Notably, Nakime is clever enough to control the Infinity Castle, and thus, she is a great rival. Mitsuri's Love Breathing, in addition to its discourses, such as Shivers of First Love and Obanai's Serpent Breathing, have discourses such as Serpent Slash, showing how deadly a pair they are.

Together with other members, their coordination and trust specifically manifested when they fight, adapt, and aim at Nakime's weakness, making them differentiate one from another, showing how they are related and possess individual combat styles. This not only shows how powerful they are but also why they are among one of the Demon Slayer team-ups.

3. Tengen Uzui and His Wives (Makio, Suma, and Hinatsuru) vs. Gyutaro and Daki

Tengen Uzui and His Wives (Makio, Suma, and Hinatsuru) after the battle (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

The battle against Gyutaro and Daki, Upper Moon Six demons, is an exhilarating display of teamwork and strategy. Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, teams up with his wives Makio, Suma, and Hinatsuru together; they bring unique skills to the fight, making them one of the best Demon Slayer team-ups.

Tengen's Sound Breathing, combined with his explosive and flamboyant fighting style, is complemented by Makio, Suma, and Hinatsuru's coordinated efforts in reconnaissance and support. This battle highlights their deep bond and unparalleled synchronization as they work together to take down two of the most formidable enemies in the series.

2. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Genya, and Mitsuri vs. Hantengu

Nezuko fighting Hangentu's weaker clones (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

This confrontation with Hantengu, an Upper Moon Four demon, is one of the series' most significant battles. The fact that Hantengu extends into multiple forms that are all full potency makes him particularly more difficult. The strongest demon has now awakened, and to challenge and stop him, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Genya, and Mitsuri form a team.

By the end of these fights, even the hair standing technique used by Inosuke, Tanjiro's Sun Breathing, where he dispatches a demon with the Dance of the Fire God, Nezuko's Blood Demon Art, the body consumption technique used by Genya, where he takes in demon's flesh and gains its power for a short while, and the Love Breathing used by Mitsuri are all displayed. Thus, teamwork and proper determination can make the fans realize why they are among Demon Slayer team-ups.

1. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke vs. Muzan

Muzan releasing his shockwave technique (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

The last fight against Muzan Kibutsuji – the source of all demons, is the Demon Slayer's performance of unity and combat prowess. Although this climactic fight seems so well set up, our heroes Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke bring out the best of themselves.

Tanjiro's Sun Breathing, including advanced forms of Dance of the Fire God, Nezuko's Blood Demon Art: Exploding Blood as well as Zenitsu's Thunder Breathing, mainly Thunderclap and Flash: Sixfold, as well as Inosuke's Beast Breathing and a special technique called Devour are all important elements in their battle tactics.

Muzan Kibutsuji is a formidable foe, but their passion and unity exemplify the Demon Slayer Corps. Being one of the best Demon Slayer team-ups is appropriate and exciting for their whole journey and shows their progression and resilience.

In conclusion

Each of these Demon Slayer team-ups illustrates the concept that one should never underestimate the strength of friendship, confidence in one's friends, and determination. The series greatly depicts how stereoscopic persons with different abilities work together to overcome some of the hardest traps.

While most Demon Slayer team-ups are fought with a powerful opponent as the focus, the series is also about the bonds forming between characters and character development. The Demon Slayer team-ups are introduced during the initial fights or when the characters are faced with the ultimate challenge to their strength. The fans worldwide remain interested and wonder about these incredible pairings and the lovely relationships they make.

Related Links:

10 most intense fights in Demon Slayer, ranked

Demon Slayer Arcs: The Complete List of All 12 Arcs

All 10 Demon Slayer Corps ranks in order

10 most powerful swords in Demon Slayer, ranked

10 Blood Demon Art techniques in Demon Slayer, ranked by versatility