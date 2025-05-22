10 best isekai harem anime that you should try

Isekai anime featuring ordinary humans transported from the real world into a fantasy universe, sometimes called "transported to another world" anime, have exploded in popularity in recent years. This entertaining genre throws unsuspecting main characters into magical realms full of adventures, powers, and often harems of beautiful love interests.

Ad

Many isekai harem anime incorporate some ecchi and harem elements by surrounding the male protagonist with adoring female characters. The fish-out-of-water narrative allows viewers to imagine themselves rising to the occasion in these fantastical settings. Audiences are drawn to eccentric worlds, overpowered heroes, and unexpected harem antics.

In this article, we highlight 10 of the top isekai harem anime that are must-watch picks for fans.

10 must-watch isekai harem anime

Ad

Trending

1. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation stands out even among popular isekai anime for its exceptionally crafted fantasy world, animation quality, and character depth. It follows a 34-year-old underachieving otaku who dies unexpectedly and is reborn as Rudeus Greyrat in a magical medieval realm with his memories intact.

Ad

Now blessed as a child prodigy with extraordinary magical abilities, Rudeus strives to make the most of his second chance at life. He trains tirelessly to control his powers while embarking on adventures. Rudeus becomes popular with girls, attracting a diverse group of female allies as he matures.

Beyond breathtaking visuals and thrilling journeys, what elevates Mushoku Tensei is its masterful character writing. Rudeus undergoes realistic psychological growth throughout his life after reincarnation. His development and struggles with trauma make him a deeply developed isekai protagonist.

Ad

2. Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest (Image via Asread/White Fox)

It follows the nightmarish isekai experience of high school student Hajime Nagumo. After being summoned with his class to a monster-filled parallel realm, Hajime falls into a hellish dungeon where he suffers greatly and is mutilated before emerging tremendously overpowered.

Ad

Now harboring a cynical outlook, Hajime utilizes an arsenal of high-tech modern weapons that he transmutes using his new alchemy skills to destroy any monsters standing in his way. During his solo travels, he gradually opens up his heart to form bonds with female companions whose affections grow into a proper harem.

What makes Arifureta unique is its darker take on the isekai genre. Bloody battles and intense scenes push the anime to mature audiences looking for something beyond lightweight wish-fulfillment adventuring. Hajime's rage-fueled growth allows Arifureta to explore trauma and revenge themes that most isekai avoid.

Ad

3. How Not to Summon a Demon Lord

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord begins with socially awkward otaku Takuma Sakamoto being summoned into a world resembling the MMORPG Cross Reverie, embodying his game character, the Demon Lord Diablo. Takuma soon realizes he has taken on the appearance of his game avatar, Diablo.

Ad

With deadly magical powers from the game now at his disposal, he embarks on fulfilling quests in this new magical realm. Along the way, he forms an eccentric party with the Elf Shera and the Pantherian mage Rem, both of whom become enamored with him after he saves them.

This isekai harem anime expertly blends isekai and harem elements with comedic misunderstandings, resulting from the girls' obvious affection standing in stark contrast to Takuma's aloofness as he struggles with social norms.

Ad

4. In Another World With My Smartphone

In Another World With My Smartphone (Image via Production Reed)

In Another World With My Smartphone follows 15-year-old Touya Mochizuki, who is accidentally struck by lightning and killed by God. As an apology, God allows Touya to be reborn into an alternate fantasy world and offers him one wish. Touya simply asks for his smartphone to be transported with him into his next life.

Ad

Now in a magical medieval land with his trusty phone still operational, enhanced by God, whom he can also contact, Touya sets out to explore this new world while nonchalantly using his modern tech knowledge and abilities to solve problems wherever he goes.

He also achieves heroic feats that attract an ever-growing group of admirers, eventually becoming engaged to multiple wives as his romantic relationships develop. In Another World With My Smartphone is a lighthearted wish-fulfillment isekai romp for smartphone-addicted viewers.

Ad

5. Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody

Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody (Image via Silver Link/Connect)

It follows skilled game developer Ichiro Suzuki as he suddenly finds himself transported to a game-like world. Now in this fantasy realm as a younger version of himself named Satou, he quickly becomes overpowered. Ichiro sets off on an epic quest while also discovering how to wield his newfound powers.

Ad

Along his journey, Satou encounters several female allies who join his party, including the reincarnated former princess Arisa, her sister Lulu, and others like the beastkin girls Pochi and Tama. With a game developer's mind in a fantasy world, Satou employs ingenious strategies to defeat monsters and demon lords while slowly opening his heart to his companions.

Death March is a clever take on the transported-to-a-game-world isekai anime, featuring fun meta humor that game fans would appreciate.

Ad

6. The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (Image via Silver Link/Studio Palette)

The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat centers on an expert assassin who is reborn by a goddess in a magical world as Lugh Tuatha Dé, the heir to a noble family, gifted in both swordsmanship and sorcery.

Ad

Lugh is given a mission to eliminate the future hero who will bring ruin to the world. However, with threats looming over the kingdom and multiple girls developing affection for him, Lugh begins showcasing the deadly skills that earned him the title of the 'Finest Assassin' previously.

The isekai harem anime balances intense action and politics with lighthearted romantic comedy surrounding Lugh's secret former life remaining hidden.

7. Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World

Ad

Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

Re:Zero follows anxious teenager Subaru Natsuki, who suddenly finds himself pulled into a fantasy world after leaving a convenience store. While it seems like a wish come true at first, Subaru soon realizes that returning deaths and trauma await him in this new supernatural land whenever he dies.

Ad

With no special skills beyond mysteriously returning to life after dying, Subaru must rely on his wits, allies, and the ability known as Return by Death, which has been imposed upon him. Prominent female allies include the princess candidate Emilia, demon maid Rem, and artificial spirit Beatrice.

This isekai harem anime puts a unique psychological spin on the classic transported-to-another-world anime premise by making permanent death—while resetting his timeline—a deeply traumatic experience for its protagonist. Viewers feel Subaru’s horrific deaths as he uncovers the secrets of his strange new reality.

Ad

8. Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy (Image via C2C)

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy follows Makoto Misumi on his unfortunate adventure after being abruptly summoned by the goddess of another world to become a hero in an alternate realm. However, it soon becomes clear that the goddess has completely rejected Makoto due to his appearance, deeming him unfit for her world.

Ad

The story evolves into a hilarious isekai parody as Makoto, aided by the moon god Tsukuyomi, struggles to settle into this new world, forming quirky relationships with female allies like the powerful dragon Tomoe and the mysterious spider-girl Mio along the way.

Tsukimichi combines isekai and harem genre tropes with eccentric characters and plenty of meta subversive humor that satirizes the overused transported-to-a-fantasy-world plot device. Viewers who don't take their anime too seriously will find Tsukimichi's wacky twists on isekai expectations highly entertaining.

Ad

9. The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero follows Naofumi Iwatani, an otaku equipped with only a shield, after being summoned to a parallel realm alongside three others to become the kingdom's Cardinal Heroes. Armed with legendary weapons and tasked with fighting monster waves, Naofumi faces discrimination and betrayal as the least experienced Hero.

Ad

Falsely accused by the Princess, he grows spiteful and learns to trust only a few female allies who stand by him, such as demi-human swordswoman Raphtalia and bird monster Filo. Naofumi's fall from grace and subsequent climb to redemption make The Rising of the Shield Hero a grittier take on the isekai harem anime genre that subverts common tropes.

10. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via 8bit)

It follows corporate employee Satoru Mikami, who dies and awakens as an amorphous slime monster in an unfamiliar fantasy world. Endowed with the skills of Predator and Great Sage, Satoru, now called "Rimuru Tempest," sets out to explore this magical realm centered around monsters and mythical creatures.

Ad

Rimuru befriends quirky allies like dragon Veldora and goblin village leader Rigurd, while also forming bonds with characters such as human adventurer Shizu and Demon Lords like Milim and Ramiris. His growing monster nation becomes a force as Rimuru gains more humanoid forms and awe-inspiring powers.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime puts a fun twist on the isekai genre by having an overpowered yet affable slime as the protagonist at the center of a strange but welcoming found family, with many devoted female characters.

Ad

The ten isekai harem anime on this list offer a delightful mix of fantasy adventure, sometimes featuring light romantic comedy elements, through the fish-out-of-water premise of average guys being transported to often gaming-inspired magical worlds.

Related links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kapoor I am an expert article writer and data analyst with two years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy watching a lot of anime, movies, and web series. Currently, my favorite anime is Naruto. Know More