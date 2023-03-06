10 easter eggs you likely missed in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Part 1

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Part 1 is now available on digital platforms. After its release, the animation and plot left fans speechless. The one-hour-long special episode was one that fans truly enjoyed watching.

The first installment of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 leaves fans in great suspense until fall 2023. Here are some peak moments from the first installment that might have been missed by fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3.

Floch's loyalty, Levi’s determination, and more things you may have missed in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Part 1

1) Eren’s Morality

The episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 started off with the locals beating up a young boy named Ramzi for stealing. Eren went up to them to save the boy, but he hesitated. He didn't think it was necessary to save the boy because his attack would kill the boy anyway. But again, Eren’s humanity kicked in, and he saved the boy. Eren took him to a place where he apologized to him repeatedly because he knew the boy's fate.

Other than that, Eren was also wondering what his mother would think about his idea. He even called himself a hypocrite because he knew there was no stopping what he had started.

2) Achieving the freedom Armin dreamed

Earlier in the special episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, Armin was seen telling Eren about the outside of the wall. They called it freedom and promised each other they would get it one day. Eren finally achieved the dream that Armin talked about but at the cost of demolishing humanity in the world.

There was a scene in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 where the rumbling was passing by, destroying everything on the land. At the time, Eren remembers that he finally achieved the dream of his youth, which was freedom. However, fans also saw sadness on his face due to the cost of his achievement.

3) Annie’s feelings toward Armin

alvin @alvinlaurentt Finally Armin-Annie scene in anime! Annie is my favorite and Armin is perfect for her. Best shipping in Attack on Titan! Finally Armin-Annie scene in anime! Annie is my favorite and Armin is perfect for her. Best shipping in Attack on Titan! https://t.co/sc1gZdfECM

In the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 first segment, on the way to Odiha port, Annie asked Armin to sit beside her and thanked him for talking to her when she needed him the most. The chemistry between these two was great. Armin also tried to express his feelings towards Annie. Later, Annie changed the subject by describing what she was doing as the rumbling killed thousands of people.

Moreover, at the port of Odiha, when Mikasa asked Annie to practice with her gear, she refused to fight. She also added that she wanted a peaceful life. When she said this to Mikasa, she was watching Armin work. What she meant was that she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Armin.

4) Levi’s determination

Captain Levi is one of the fans' favorite characters in Attack on Titan. He is renowned for his aggressive and unwavering nature. In the first installment of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, Levi was seen joining Armin and others. His determination led him to fight, even after the massive toll his body took after the explosion.

Levi even stated that two of his fingers were enough for him to fight. He later asked for everyone’s cooperation so that he could kill Zeke and stop Eren from destroying the rest of the world with rumbling.

5) Pieck’s obedience toward General Magath

Before General Magath’s demise, Pieck and Magath worked as a tag team. In the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 special episode, Pieck was seen asking Azumabito to take Gabi and Falco with her; she added that she had to stay for her fallen comrades and fight.

Later in the first segment of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, when the Azumabito ship was about to leave, Hange asked whether she really wanted to stay or not, and she said that General Magath left her with one final order, which was to work together and do what needed to be done.

6) Floch's utmost loyalty

Elysin @Hezekiel_Keifer Spoiler.



Floch is undeniably the best written character in Attack on Titan. From a total coward to become the most loyal, dedicated and determined commander of Eren Yeager. He fought till the end to fight for Eldia to ensure it won't get destroyed by the outside world. Spoiler.Floch is undeniably the best written character in Attack on Titan. From a total coward to become the most loyal, dedicated and determined commander of Eren Yeager. He fought till the end to fight for Eldia to ensure it won't get destroyed by the outside world. https://t.co/1iG3EX7540

In Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 first cour, when everyone was preparing to leave, Floch, the leader of the Yeagerists, came out of nowhere and fired shots randomly. Those shots damaged the fuel tank of the flying boat. He followed them by sticking to the ship.

Floch was eventually shot down by Mikasa, but even in his death, he requested Jean and Hange not to stop the rumbling. The devil of Paradis, Eren, was the last hope for the island’s survival. Floch has been loyal to Eren from the beginning. Floch's cowardice was washed away after an intense battle against the Beast Titan. He led the Yeagerists toward making Eren’s plan a success.

7) Hange’s obsession with the Titans

From the introduction of the character Hange Zoe, Hange was obsessed with the titans. Hange was always on the quest to do new experiments on the Titans and learn about them. This obsession existed until the end.

In the first segment of the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, after Floch caused some damage to the fuel tank of the flying boat, the Marleyan mechanics said the damage could be repaired within an hour. But in the meantime, they realized that the rumbling was close to them.

After some debate regarding who would stay behind to slow the Titans down, Hange decided to stay. Eventually, everyone agreed, and Hange made Armin the fifteenth commander of the Survey Corps. When Hange was on the verge of making a sacrifice, Hange thought that titans were really magnificent creatures.

8) Connie remembers killing his friends

In the special episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, Armin and the others were able to fly off from Odiha towards Fort Salta. They were mourning the sacrifice of Hange. But they’ve kept themselves on track and tried to come up with a plan regarding how they could stop Eren.

At that time, Levi said if they could kill Zeke, there was a possibility of stopping Eren. Levi then asked for everyone’s cooperation. Jean responded and said that Levi would get the cooperation, and he also added that they had to kill their friends to get to the flying boat. This reminded Connie about the battle in the harbor, where he had to kill his friends Daz and Samuel to get away with the flying boat. He also had to step up and kill his comrades for that.

9) Eren showing the path to stop him

In Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Part 1, while Armin and others were planning how to stop Eren, the initial plan was to talk things through with him and stop the rumbling. A doubt was raised as to why Eren was not stopping them. At the time, Reiner mentioned that Eren might want them to stop him.

In the meantime, they were called out by Eren to the field, where they could talk to Eren and hear him. They tried their best to reason with him so that he could stop the rumbling. A younger version of Eren and founder Ymir were seen at the scene. Eren was blinded by his own theory that as the founder, Ymir wanted humanity to vanish.

However, Eren said that he would not stop the rumbling, also, he would not snitch their freedom. Eren added that he would not stop them, they could stop him and fight if they wanted to. This might be an indication from Eren about how to stop him from going further. After that, they understood that the only way to stop Eren was by killing him.

10) Beast Titan’s other abilities

In the hour-long special episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, it was seen that, when Azumabito and Annie were engaged in a conversation regarding where they were headed, Falco and Gabi came to them. Falco informed Annie that he had a dream about Zeke, which was in fact a memory.

Later, Falco mentioned that the Beast Titan might have other abilities because he could see the clouds like he was present there. Furthermore, Falco said he believed that he could do that too. So, there might be a chance for Falco to turn into a bird, carry Annie, and join Armin and the others.

Final thoughts

Attack on Titan Wiki @AoTWiki



#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonPart3 Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 (Part 2) will come out in Fall 2023! Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 (Part 2) will come out in Fall 2023!#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonPart3 https://t.co/C1p6rLAQ4V

Mappa has done some incredible work in the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3. The combination of the soundtrack and the details of the animation was outstanding. The episode is now available on Crunchyroll and other digital channels. Fans are already flooding the internet with excitement about Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3.

Hajime Isayama completed the serialization of the Attack on Titan manga on April 9, 2021. The final portion of the story is yet to be adapted by the anime. There are a few chapters left in the manga to adapt and complete the story. The final installment of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 could be the end of this wonderful journey.

