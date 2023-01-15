10 shonen anime events that rattled their universes, ranked based on their impact

Shonen anime are often full of large-scale events that have massive consequences for their ongoing stories. For every smaller event that leads to larger consequences, such as Light Yagami discovering the Death Note, there are larger events that lead to massive effects, like Naruto's Great Ninja Wars or Attack on Titan's Rumbling.

It's worth keeping these large-scale events in mind when discussing these shonen anime, as many of them have further consequences than just on a personal level. Sometimes, a world being destroyed leads to the survival of fewer people of a certain race, like Dragon Ball Z's planetary destructions. Other times, a war would leave many dead and be the catalyst for the worst atrocities, such as the Ishvalen genocide in Fullmetal Alchemist.

Whatever may be the case, this article will highlight 10 large-scale shonen anime events and their effects on their worlds and stories.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for various shonen anime profiled therein. The opinions are likewise reflective of the author, and every effort is made to profile one major event per shonen anime.

10 large scale shonen anime events, like planetary destructions, ranked based on impact

10) The Petrification event (Dr. Stone)

The Petrification as witnessed from the ISS (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Despite being a background event, the Petrification has shaped the current world of Dr. Stone and deserves some consideration. The backstory is that on June 3, 2019, all humans on Earth were mysteriously turned into stone statues after a greenish light swept across the land. The light spread across the planet in barely an hour, with only the six crew aboard the International Space Station unaffected.

For thousands of years, every human on Earth was stone and unable to age. When Senku and Taiju emerged, it was to a vastly new world where everything was set back to near medieval technology, if not lower. The actual cause of the Petrification event is still under speculation, with three theories positing:

aliens with advanced tech attacking the Earth; a rogue nation developing a new weapon that backfired; or a new virus that quickly spread.

There's a bit more confirmation of the advanced technology theory, as the main cast uncovered a Petrification device that was way beyond the capabilities of the 21st century. Senku believes the Why-Man radio message had something to do with it on the moon. Turns out the alien theory might've been correct, considering that the Petrification devices have sentience. Shonen anime aren't strangers to aliens being involved, but this one was just weird.

9) The Fall of Wall Maria and the Shiganshina district (Attack on Titan)

The Colossal Titan makes its debut (Image via Wit Studio)

The fall of Wall Maria in the shonen anime Attack on Titan had more ripple effects than just setting Eren Yeager on his path of vengeance. For one, it was part of the Warrior Trio's initial infiltration into Paradis, which was ultimately considered a success for them.

However, for all the others affected, the fall of the Shiganshina district was a massive tragedy. Eren lost his mom and his home, many were killed in the wake of the attack, and the mysteries behind humanity were locked within Grisha Yeager's cellar. Shinganshina's breach came up time and again throughout the series, as multiple refugees were displaced, and every effort was made to push the Titans out of the walls.

While the entire effort ultimately succeeded as the district was retaken and the Titans cleared out, it found itself on the battlefield again when Marley counterattacked as revenge for the raid on Liberio. Shiganshina's fall represented the loss of innocence for the main trio of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa, and kickstarted the bloodshed that was to follow.

8) The Ishvalen Genocide (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Shonen anime governments don't tend to be the best, do they? In the case of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, the events of the Promised Day were considered for this list but looking it up only revealed that it was covered up rather well. However, the Ishvalen Civil War/War of Extermination wasn't something easily swept under the rug.

This event majorly changed the landscape of the Fullmetal Alchemist world. Firstly, it resulted in a near-total annihilation of an entire race and set Scar on the path to revenge. Secondly, it was one of Father and his Homunculi's steps in the Promised Day mass Philosopher Stone sacrifices. It was likewise brought up time and again in both the 2003 and Brotherhood shonen animes as one of the worst atrocities committed, aside from the downfall of the ancient nation of Xerxes.

Suffice to say, genocide has never been justified under any circumstances. The nation of Ishval was restored following the Promised Day event, so the nation could begin healing. The way it was handled in 2003 and Brotherhood varies, plus the focus being put on it is different in both, but it remained a major event in both cases.

7) The Chimera Ant conflict (Hunter x Hunter)

Promotional Art for the Chimera Ant arc (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It's not often a battle in a shonen anime that leads to the main protagonist retiring, but the Chimera Ant conflict in Hunter X Hunter did that. This event rocked quite a few things in the series out of order, with Gon being forced to retire and the several subsequent deaths that happened.

Firstly, several allies, such as Ponzle, Pokkle, and Kite, were killed in the ensuing conflict with main antagonists Meruem and Neferpitou. Another death was the 12th chairman of the Hunter Association Isaac Netero. His death contributed to the events of the 13th Chairman Election arc, in which the election was nearly stopped by Pariston.

One of the bigger impacts on this shonen anime's story was Gon being badly injured after using everything he had against Neferpitou that he couldn't use Nen anymore and was practically dying as a result. While Akkula did heal him, he was forced to settle down as he and Killua parted ways.

6) The invasions of Konoha (Naruto)

Three, technically four, times Konoha was attacked (Image via Sportskeeda/Studio Pierrot)

From massive wars to the repeated invasions of Konoha, the ninja fantasy shonen anime Naruto has had plenty of events that shook the story. While the ninja wars tend to have more adverse effects, the Konoha invasions are the subject of this entry. For the record, the specific attacks are from Pain, Orochimaru, and Obito in Naruto and Shippuden.

The Obito invasion not only killed Minato and Kushina but also led to Naruto having Kurama sealed inside him, the ripple effects of which led to the Uchiha Clan Massacre. The Orochimaru invasion, aka the Konoha Crush, used the Sand village as patsys, assassinated the Third Hokage and Kazekage, and left Konoha leaderless for a time. Pain's invasion was the precursor to the Fourth Great Ninja War, as many people died, and Tsunade was in a coma. Additionally, Pain's invasion left Danzo Shimura in charge.

All three had huge effects on Konoha and the characters, from kickstarting a massacre to Tsunade's Hokage reign and Gaara's redemption to Naruto being seen as a hero after years of ostracization. Suffice to say, if Konoha is ever attacked in the shonen anime, something big is bound to happen to shift the status quo of the show and the village.

5) The Quincy Blood War (Bleach)

The key visual on the Thousand Year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Soul Society is in trouble, that's a problem. If all the realms in the shonen anime Bleach are in peril, it's a large-scale event. The events of Thousand Year Blood War were practically biblical in their scope of people coming back, realms in danger, and stakes.

Every realm, from the Hollow-infested Hueco Mundo to Soul Society to Seireitei and the human realm, were all in danger as simultaneous attacks were launched. While Shinigami responded, Yhwach proved too much for many Shinigamis even after Aizen returned. It took Ichigo and others becoming super powerful to even begin standing up to Yhwach.

Ultimately, the powers of five Shinigami were needed to turn the tide: Ichigo, Kenpachi, Ichibe, Aizen, and Urahara. This was why Yhwach tried to separate the five, which ultimately led to his defeat in the shonen anime. It took a lot and saw the Seiretei planted inside Soul Society, and all the realms shifted, with several deaths in the aftermath. As a result, it took over a decade for Soul Society to recover.

4) Planet Vegeta and Namek's destruction (Dragon Ball Z)

Planet Vegeta and Namek's destruction (Image via Sportskeeda/Toei Animation)

The destruction of Planet Vegeta was genocide, plain and simple. It didn't matter if the Saiyans were Frieza's useful tools or barbaric conquerors, they didn't deserve to have their entire planet destroyed, leading to their population being reduced to a handful of people. The shonen anime Dragon Ball Z would've been radically different if Planet Vegeta hadn't been destroyed. Moreover, it served as Goku's Krypton if the Superman comparisons are accurate. Aside from that, Vegeta's, Goku's, and Broly's stories began with Planet Vegeta's destruction.

Planet Namek's destruction had concrete consequences for the story. While Vegeta's destruction was a bump in the road for the villain Frieza, Namek is where he lost to the very legend he feared. He is where the Super Saiyan legend and transformation started and where Vegeta began to team up with the Z fighters.

The further-reaching consequences of Namek's destruction were that the Namekians were forced to relocate, Dende became the guardian of Earth, Goku was out of the picture for a while, and the Super Saiyan power-up became a shonen anime staple. Frieza may have survived but lost a ton of his elite guard and his chances at immortality.

3) The Paranormal Liberation War (My Hero Academia)

Of all the huge events in the superhero shonen anime My Hero Academia, the Paranormal Liberation War struck the hardest blow to society and everyone in it. To summarize, the League of Villains and Meta Liberation Front merged to begin a massive offensive against the hero society, and the heroes mobilized to counter.

Basically, all hell broke loose. Villains were captured, Gigantomachia was unleashed, cities were devastated, many Nomu took flight, and many people died or were critically injured. This massive war resulted in the Hero Society collapsing, with the additional blow of All for One possessing Tomura and escaping Tartarus afterward. Moreover, this arc saw many other villains and heroes either retiring from work or being forced out of it.

It got so bad that even the ever-optimistic Izuku was broken enough to ditch UA and began trying to solve the All for One crisis on his own. This led to the rest of Class 1-A fighting him to bring him back and having to rally all the remaining heroes to battle All for One in the shonen anime's final arc.

2) The Summit War of Marineford (One Piece)

Marineford's war (Image via Toei Animation)

The Marineford war represented the biggest turn of events in the pirate shonen anime One Piece's history. This resulted in the first two deaths of major characters, including Ace and Pirate Emperor Whitebeard, the alteration of the balance between the Three Great Powers of the sea, with the resignations of two other Warlords of the sea and one revoked. A lot of revelations likewise occurred during this time.

To summarize what happened in Marineford, it was a massive war between the pirates, the Marines, and everyone else that wanted a piece of it. Luffy raided the fortress to rescue Ace from the threat of execution. While they were unsuccessful, the damage done set the stage for the beginning of a new era.

Though the marines may have won in achieving their goals, it cost them considerable amounts of men and resources. Impel Dawn was the subject of a massive breakout, causing more pirates to be on the loose. As for the pirates, thousands set sail in pursuit of the One Piece after its confirmation. Meanwhile, the Straw Hat crew didn't reunite until two years following this event.

1) Pucci's resetting the universe (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure:Stone Ocean)

Depiction of time travel doesn't tend to go well in any media unless one is excessively careful. The gist of shonen anime villain Father Pucci in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's plan was to become a god, remake the universe so he can rule and everyone that opposes him dies, and make everyone aware of their deaths and suffering.

To put what happened into perspective, Father Pucci used his all-powerful Stand to start remaking the world. Pucci chose to leave behind those he killed in the Stone Ocean, with events being unchanged until that point. When Emperio tricked him and Pucci died, the universe reset again. However, this time, with everyone else but Pucci alive and living vastly different lives.

This didn't mean that the events of Phantom Blood through the Stone Ocean are out of existence, only that the latter's events never happened. This arguably had the biggest impact since it literally erased an entire part of the series out of existence, meaning everyone got to live better lives.

Poll : 0 votes