11 rare Jujutsu Kaisen moments that made everyone laugh

Gege Akutami's hit manga series presents a darker take on shonen, with intense action scenes and a story that only deepens with some dark Jujutsu Kaisen moments. Despite this, the series is peppered with the funniest Jujutsu Kaisen moments that make everyone laugh and offer a welcome contrast to its serious plot. These moments not only provide comic relief but also help to balance the narrative.

Some of the funniest moments often involve interactions between the main trio and their eccentric mentor, Gojo. The series skillfully interweaves humor into the downtime between the Jujutsu Sorcerers' lethal missions, creating a rich tapestry of lighthearted and intense moments. Here, we explore some rare Jujutsu Kaisen moments that made everyone laugh, showcasing the series' unique blend of action and comedy.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and contains spoilers.

Gojo being Nobara Kugisaki, Yuji screaming for Nanami in Shibuya, and others are among rare Jujutsu Kaisen moments that made everyone laugh

1) Gojo Satoru being Nobara Kugisaki

Gojo Satoru wearing Nobara Kugisaki's skirt (image via Mappa)

In one of the lighthearted "Juju Stroll" segments, the boys of Jujutsu High indulge in a bit of mischief by trying on Nobara's school uniform. Amidst the playful antics, Panda is caught wearing Nobara's blazer, earning a whack from her hammer.

However, Gojo takes the spotlight by donning Nobara's pleated skirt with flamboyant flair. Bursting into the lounge with exaggerated confidence, Gojo strikes a hilarious pose, declaring himself as Kugisaki Nobara. His comedic antics elicit laughter from Itadori and viewers alike, showcasing Gojo's playful nature and adding one of the funniest Jujutsu Kaisen moments.

2) Nobara, Yuji, and Megumi trying to remove stains

Nobara, Yuji, and Megumi trying to hide the stained shirt (Image via Shueisha)

In a comedic scene, Nobara accidentally spills coffee on Gojo's shirt. Attempting to clean it, she suggests passing it off as a designer piece, but Megumi's research reveals its expensive cost. Nobara proposed splitting the replacement cost, but the proposal was refused.

They hide the stained shirt in Megumi's jacket, irritating him. When Gojo retrieves it, he notices the bulge and Megumi's scowl. Unable to maintain the charade, Yuji and Nobara burst into laughter, retrieving the shirt. This humorous moment highlights the trio's camaraderie and showcases their dynamic personalities amidst everyday mishaps, making it one of the funniest Jujutsu Kaisen moments.

3) Choso's "Parent Killing Time" remark

Choso's "Parent Killing Time" Remark (Image via Shueisha)

In the tense standoff between Choso and Kenjaku, Choso's determination to protect his family, particularly Yuji, stands firm. Despite Yuki's insistence on hearing Tengen's plan first, Choso remains resolute in confronting Kenjaku alone. Recognizing that Kenjaku would hesitate if he sensed another fighter, Choso orchestrates a surprise attack.

Utilizing Garuda to immobilize Kenjaku, Choso positions himself for the decisive strike. With his compressed blood aimed directly at his father's forehead, Choso defiantly declares, "It's parent-killing time." This unexpected injection of dark humor adds an element of levity to the tense scene, creating one of the Jujutsu Kaisen moments of comic relief amidst the intensity of the conflict.

4) Gojo and Sukuna's first encounter

Gojo and Sukuna's first encounter (image via Mappa)

In their first encounter in episode 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1, Gojo's entrance is characteristically nonchalant, contrasting sharply with the intense situation. Upon arriving to assist a bloodied Megumi after Itadori's fusion with Sukuna's finger, Gojo's demeanor remains relaxed. He mockingly takes photos of Megumi's disheveled state, adding a touch of humor to the scene.

Before showcasing his prowess against Sukuna, Gojo casually tosses a shopping bag filled with kikufuku, a type of mochi, at Megumi. This seemingly trivial gesture highlights Gojo's playful nature and infamous sweet tooth, prioritizing his sugar fix over the mission. This humorous moment underscores Gojo's eccentric personality and sets the tone for his dynamic interactions throughout the series.

5) Yuji screaming for Nanami in the Shibuya arc

Yuji Screaming for Nanami in Shibuya arc (image via Mappa)

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 10, Yuji's comedic moment escalates as he loudly calls out Nanami's name \atop a building in Shibuya, updating everyone on Gojo's situation. He playfully chants "Na-na-na-na-na-min" in support of Nanami, showcasing his affection.

Yuji's endearing nickname for the sorcerer, "Nanamin," reflects his respect and closeness, bridging formality with warmth. However, the English dub and Netflix subs misinterpret the nickname, undermining its significance. This comedic interlude amidst the intense Shibuya arc adds depth to Yuji's bond with Nanami, revealing a blend of playfulness and reverence in their unique relationship.

6) The whole Yuji reveal

The whole Yuji reveal (image via Mappa)

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 1, episode 5, Sukuna takes over Itadori's body, fatally crushing his heart. However, using a Reverse Cursed Technique, Sukuna revives Itadori. Aware of Itadori's revival, Gojo keeps it secret to train him separately. In episode 14's Kyoto Goodwill Event, Gojo orchestrates a flamboyant reunion.

He conceals Itadori in a crate, dramatically unveiling him with a twirl, exclaiming, "It's your long-dead friend, Yuji!." However, Nobara and Megumi are visibly confused and frustrated by the sudden reveal. Gojo's overly dramatic plan turns out hilariously awkward, far from the joyful reunion he anticipated, making it one of the rare Jujutsu Kaisen moments that made everyone laugh.

7) Hakari's blunt rejection of Charles's manga

Hakari's blunt rejection of Charles's manga (Image via Shueisha)

As Hakari and Panda find themselves in the Tokyo No. 2 Colony barrier, they get separated, leading Hakari to stumble upon an amusement park. Here, he encounters Charles Bernard, an aspiring manga creator with a rather bleak outlook, contrasting Hakari's optimism.

Their unlikely pairing on a Ferris wheel ride sets the stage for hilarity as Charles, desperate for a reason to fight like manga characters, implores Hakari to provoke him. What follows is a comically awkward exchange where Hakari, in his blunt manner, insults Charles and his manga aspirations, inadvertently stirring up an emotional response from Charles before a confrontation ensues, making it one of the funny Jujutsu Kaisen moments.

8) Megumi using his phone in front of a Disaster Cursed Spirit

Hanami attacking while Megumi was trying to call (image via Mappa)

In Kyoto Goodwill Arc, Toge escapes Hanami's giant roots and spots Megumi and Noritoshi below, commanding them to run and dodge the attack. The trio regroups as Hanami, a Special Grade cursed spirit, descends, trapping them. Toge suggests calling Gojo, and Megumi frantically attempts to do so, fearing Hanami's Domain Expansion. Just as Megumi starts the call, Hanami blitzes behind them and shatters the phone with a wooden projectile.

The humor in this high-stakes scene lies in the absurdity of Megumi trying to perform such an everyday task—making a phone call—while facing a terrifying cursed spirit. It's like trying to dial 911 in the middle of a monster movie. The contrast between the mundane action and the extreme danger creates one of the funniest Jujutsu Kaisen moments.

9) Yuji and Nobara find out about Megumi's past

Yuji and Nobara find out about Megumi's past (image via Mappa)

Kugisaki and Itadori encounter some tough-looking individuals while on assignment, unaware they attended the same middle school as Fushiguro. Noticing the group smoking, Kugisaki suggests beating them up to set them straight, to which Itadori innocently asks, "Why?" The situation seems ready to escalate into a fight until the punks spot Fushiguro.

Instead of being aggressive, they bow deeply and greet the trio respectfully, leading Kugisaki and Itadori to think the deference is for them. However, the punks specifically address Fushiguro, revealing their respect for him. This prompts Itadori and Kugisaki to pester Fushiguro for answers.

At this point, viewers know about Fushiguro's history of fights in middle school, but the comedic revelation to his friends and their hilarious reactions make these Jujutsu Kaisen moments particularly memorable.

10) Itadori accidentally consumes Sukuna's finger

Itadori accidentally consumes Sukuna's finger (image via Mappa)

In Jujutsu Kaisen's episode 24, the trio is exhausted after a tiring mission to secure another of Sukuna's fingers. Fushiguro, being too tired, passes the finger to Itadori and sternly reminds him not to eat it. While Itadori internally reacts to what he sees as an insult to his intelligence, Sukuna's mouth unexpectedly appears on his hand and consumes the finger.

Despite it not being Itadori's fault, he's scolded by his friends, leading to his complaint about Sukuna's lack of contribution to the retrieval effort. The comedic timing, especially Fushiguro's shifting expression, makes this moment one of the funniest Jujutsu Kaisen moments.

11) Todo getting hit by a baseball

Todo getting hit by a baseball (image via Mappa)

During the 30th Annual Goodwill Event, the Tokyo Team faces a shortage of players, allowing one member from each team to use jujutsu. Todo steps up to bat, demanding a showdown, but Maki interrupts with a pitch to his face, flattening him instantly.

As Yuji checks on Todo, the students cheer on Maki, highlighting Todo's unpopularity. Inumaki uses his athleticism to get on base, and Yuji hits a home run, securing a 2-0 victory for the Tokyo Team. This is one of the humorous Jujutsu Kaisen moments that underscores the dynamics between the characters, showcasing their camaraderie and playful rivalries amidst the intense competition.

To conclude

The comedic Jujutsu Kaisen moments serve as defining characteristics of each character, build relationships between characters, and relieve the show’s viewers from the show’s more horrific aspects. These comedic Jujutsu Kaisen moments also provide glimpses of different aspects of a character that cannot be revealed, given the constant conflict with Curses.

The use of humor is also beneficial in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, not only as an extra flair for the show but as a tool that helps deepen the characters and the plot. These comical Jujutsu Kaisen moments are, in fact, positive elements that make this series appealing and fit well into the shonen subgenre.

