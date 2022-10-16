Anime News Roundup: Ichigo and Denji take over the internet, Latin-American fans are disappointed with Disney+, and more

The anime news did not stop this past week, as each day brought new episodes and information about our favorite series. Over the past seven days, fans have learned more about some of the most awaited upcoming anime, such as Genshin Impact.

The community also witnessed the triumphal return of one of the most popular anime ever, Bleach, as well as the release of Chainsaw Man. To help fans keep up with everything that transpired this week, we have compiled some of the most important news and episode recaps. Below, fans will find everything they need to know to stay up to date with the anime world.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for various anime series.

Hawks vs Dabi and Twice, One Piece Film: Red re-release, and many more anime news

Latin American fans just want to enjoy this new anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This past Monday, most of the world had the chance to enjoy the cinematic masterpiece that was the first episode of Bleach: TYBW. While fans in Japan, the USA, and many more countries were delighted with Ichigo’s return, Latin-American fans were left wondering why the series was not available in their version of Disney+.

It was not until Tuesday that the platform made an announcement concerning the issue, much to the fans' displeasure. It looks like the new anime adaptation of Tite Kubo’s manga will not be arriving in Latin America for a long while. The executives at Disney+ do not have an expected date for when Latin fans will be able to stream the series.

Fans are grateful for 20 amazing years (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto fans were treated to an amazing new key visual to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the anime series this past October 10. Just as Naruto’s birthday began, Studio Pierrot released the final art piece about our hero’s life.

The magnificent key visual contains some of the most iconic moments of the Boruto anime. This was the last gift to the fans, who have been supporting the Naruto franchise for two decades now.

What does the creator have to say about the film? (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Film: Red is still giving the community something to talk about. Besides giving Toei Animation its most profitable box office year ever, a re-release of the film has been confirmed. The new version of the film will contain commentaries from both the movie's director and the franchise's creator.

Fans can use the mobile app HELOO! Movie to hear the commentaries that will be added to the original film. They need to download the audio files to their phones and play them along with the film. The re-release will begin screening on November 5.

Makima, as seen in the show (Image via Studio MAPPA)

A day before the release of the long-awaited anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man, Studio MAPPA released the series' opening song Kick Back. The song fascinated fans, who could not stop talking about it on social media.

Along with the intro, the first ending for the series was also released. The song, titled First Death, is only the first of the twelve that fans will enjoy throughout the first season. Each episode of Denji’s adventures will contain a different song created specifically for the anime series.

What new characters will we meet? (Image via miHoYo Verse)

A couple of days ago, leaks about the upcoming Genshin Impact anime series were released online. Based on the popular MMORPG game of the same title, the show is being produced at the moment by Studio Ufotable.

The series will be a prequel to the events of the game, depicting the Archon War arc that took place decades before the game began. The series will also contain scenes from Lumine and Aether’s first arrival at Teyvat.

Deku, as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia fans were also treated to some incredible news over the past week. After weeks of waiting for an official announcement, Crunchyroll finally released the date of the English dub for season 6. The announcement took place during New York Comic Con 2022.

Just as it occurred with previous seasons, the first episode of My Hero Academia season 6’s English dub will be released two weeks after the Japanese release. This means that the episode will become available this coming October 15.

Luffy, as seen in the film (Image via Toei Animation)

A few days ago, an alarming message was posted to the official Twitter account of the One Piece anime series. The announcement told fans to prepare for a special broadcast that will take place this coming October 16 at 9.30 am JST.

Many fans were excited about the possibility of a new arc or a new spinoff series being announced. Sadly, the tweet in question referred to the TV release of One Piece Film: Z, a movie that came out in 2012.

Tristan, as seen in the series (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Seven Deadly Sins’ new film, Grudge of Edinburgh, has released new additional cast members for the film. The three newly revealed voice actors are Kouki Uchiyama (Shigaraki/ My Hero Academia, Soul/ Soul Eater), Yohei Azakami (Ouma/ Kuromukuro), and Kazuyuki Okitsu (Jonathan/ JoJo’s, Souma/ Fruits Basket).

The new anime film will focus on Tristan, the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth. The boy has awakened his demonic and godly abilities. His godly powers allow him to heal the people of the Kingdom, but he cannot seem to control his demonic powers. To learn how to harness both abilities safely, he will travel to Edinburgh Castle to practice.

Episode recaps

Mob, as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

The second episode of Mob Psycho III was released only a couple of days ago, giving our hero amazing character development. The episode saw Mob, who was tasked with creating costumes for his class’s haunted house, fighting an army of Yokai.

Mob and his friend were dragged into this fight by a self-proclaimed Yokai-hunter, Amakusa Haruaki. While Shigeo stressed out most of the episode due to the costumes, Reigen was more worried about being paid by the wealthy hunter.

Ichigo and Ishida (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After years without seeing our favorite characters, Bleach: TYBW released its first episode last week. The episode focused on a mysterious character named Wandenreich, who declared war against the Soul Society.

The episode also saw the Father of the Quincy, Yhwach, regain his powers. Fans are worried about what Ishida may decide in the future, as he is also a Quincy. Sadly, Rukia did not appear on this episode, but fans can hope the Shinigami will make her return next week.

Denji, as seen in the show (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man finally graced viewers’ screens this past week with the release of its first episode. The long-awaited anime adaptation began with Denji, a young man working to pay his late father’s debt with the Yakuza, killing a Devil. The boy was helped by his strange dog Pochita, the Chainsaw Devil.

After being betrayed by the Yakuza, who signed a contract with the Zombie Devil, Denji and Pochita fused, creating the titular Chainsaw Man. With his new powers, Denji eliminated all the criminals that used to torment him. He was later recruited to become a part of the Public Safety Commission by a woman named Makima.

Kageno, as seen in the show (Image via Studio Nexus)

Kageno’s journey in the Midgar Kingdom began a few days ago with the release of The Eminence in Shadow episode 2. The episode began with Kageno being reborn as Cid, the son of a noble. He was trained to become a Dark Knight, the elite force of the kingdom. However, once his training for the day was over, the boy continued working as a vigilante, just like he did in his previous life.

He began a secret organization called Shadow Garden after saving an elf girl from a curse. Years later, the group had another six girls, all loyal to Cid. The show went on to show Cid’s sister, Claire, being kidnapped by the Cult of Diablos. Kageno and his Seven Shadows saved the girl without any problems.

Hawks and Twice (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia episode 6 continues to bring joy to fans with episode 3. During the episode, fans could see the Heroes attack Gunga Mountain Valley, the headquarters of the Paranormal Liberation Front. As the fight was raging on the outside, Hawks revealed himself as a double agent to Twice.

The number two Hero tried to kill his former friend, as he could not allow the villain to reveal his identity. Sadly, Dabi joined the fight, using his flames to scorch Hawks’ feathers. In the end, Keigo managed to assassinate Twice, who said his final goodbye to Toga before dying.

Bachira, as seen in the show (Image via Studio 8bit)

Blue Lock continued Yoichi’s journey with the release of its second episode. In episode 2, fans saw the aftermath of the game of tag our heroes had to play in the previous episode. Ryosuke was eliminated from the competition, leaving behind 11 other players. Bachira revealed to our protagonist that he had an egotistical side similar to Isagi’s.

The players were divided into five groups, with five teams in each group. Isagi and his teammates would partake in a tournament against the other teams in their group. Only two teams from each group would remain in the project. The episode also introduced fans to Sae Itoshi, a prodigal player who wishes to see who the winner of Blue Lock will be.

Yor and Loid, as seen in the show (Image via Wit Studio)

The Doggy Crisis arc ended in Spy X Family episode 15, which was released yesterday. The episode began with Loid removing the bomb from Keith’s bomb, ridding the terrorist off his last weapon. Yor, who was still searching for Anya, came across Keith as he tried to escape and destroyed his car. Sylvia tried to remove the white dog from Anya, but the girl refused.

The Forgers ended up adopting the animal, who was happy about being part of the family. Anya attempted to use her new pet as an incentive for Damian to become her friend but ultimately failed. The episode ended once Anya figured out a name for her new pet, Bond Forger.

Uzaki and Shinichi, as seen in the show (Image via Studio ENGI)

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!! Double also released another hilarious episode last week. The episode began with Uzaki and her Senpai going to the school festival, where Ami read their fortune.

The black-haired girl told them that in all of her time as a fortune teller, she had never seen such a compatible couple as them. She asked them why they were not dating yet, something neither Uzaki nor Shinichi knew how to answer. In the end, Uzaki tried to confess her feelings but was too nervous about speaking up on the issue.

Final thoughts

Hawks' betrayal broke Twice (Image via Studio Bones)

The week might be over, but the adventures this new anime season will bring are just commencing. The community was overjoyed with the release of Bleach and Chainsaw Man, as well as the continuation of series like Blue Lock and Spy X Family.

We also got more information about many thrilling projects, like the story of the Genshin Impact anime or the re-release of Film: Red. With such an exciting season, who knows what next week might bring? We hope that this anime news compilation was helpful for busy fans to keep up with their favorite series.

Poll : 0 votes