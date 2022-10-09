Anime News Roundup: Mob has finally returned, Chainsaw Man anime adaptation acclaimed by fans, and much more

The first week of October 2022 has ended, and it is time for anime fans all over the world to learn about the most exciting news concerning their favorite series. Over the past seven days, the world of anime saw several new releases, received many details about upcoming projects and continued the stories of the heroes we love so much.

The release of Blue Lock and The Eminence in Shadow occurred last week, as well as the premiere event for the Chainsaw Man anime adaptation. We also got confirmation about some long-awaited series and movie release dates. To help fans keep up with everything that has occurred this week, we have compiled some of the most important news and episode recaps of the week.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for various anime series.

Blue Lock released its first episode, details about Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village arc, and many more anime news

Fans truly enjoyed the premiere of the show (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The Chainsaw Man anime adaptation premiere took place just a couple of hours ago at New York Comic Con 2022. During the event, fans were able to witness the first episode of the series, which featured Denji and his Devil dog, Pochita. From the beginning of the episode, the community noticed how amazing the animation looked.

Fans claimed that Studio MAPPA’s animation style makes it seem as if they were watching a movie instead of a regular anime. When Denji transformed into his Devil form, the crowd went wild, as the visuals from the scene were stunning.

Kanjori as seen in the show (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Fans who have been waiting for months to hear about the new season of the Demon Slayer anime will be happy to know that new details have been revealed. It was confirmed that the new season, the Swordsmith Village arc, will be released on October 15, 2023.

Since April of this year, no new information about this new season has been revealed to fans. They can rest easy, as the release date is finally here. The arc will focus on two of the Pillars, Tokito and Kanjori.

Asta as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio DLE)

Black Clover fans also received some amazing news last week. The first teaser for the new upcoming movie, Sword of the Wizard King, was released by Netflix a couple of days ago. In it, fans witnessed the introduction of a new film-only character who could give the community more information about the Wizard King.

The film will be released this coming March 2023. A key visual for the film was released along with the teaser, containing a battle-wounded Asta smiling as he holds his sword. The movie has received the full support of the original creator, who designed the film's new character.

Uta as seen in the movie (Image via Toei Animation)

After a long wait without any information, One Piece fans can rejoice, as the English dubbed version of Film: Red already has a confirmed premiere. The movie will have an exclusive screening at Los Angeles' California’s Animation Is Film Festival later this month.

While no date has been given for a release outside of the event, fans are expecting to learn more about the issue in a couple more days. As of today, the anime film is still breaking records at the box office in Japan.

Thw new season is almost upon us (Image via Studio Bones)

The fourth season of Bungo Stray Dogs anime received confirmation about its release, which will occur in January of 2023. Fans were also treated to a key visual confirming the events that will take place during this long-awaited season.

In the image, fans can see the Armed Detective Agency facing the Hunting Dogs, one of the most dangerous governmental squads in the world of the series. Judging by the key visuals, it seems like these two factions will have an all-out war in the middle of Yokohama city.

Fans are beyond happy with this news (Image via Studio 4°C)

A mysterious timer appeared on Berserk's official website, making fans theorize about what it could mean. Many fans are expecting a new anime adaptation of the original manga series.

The timer will end on December 10, 2023, and fans cannot wait to see what this countdown will bring them. Studio 4°C could be making a return to the series with this expected new adaptation, which only serves to increase the hype amongst the community.

Episode Recaps

Midnight as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

The sixth season of the My Hero Academia anime adaptation released its second episode just a few hours ago. The episode saw Mirko fighting her way through Garaki’s hospital as Endeavor’s team fought against the Nomu guarding the building. Crust, the number 6 Hero, helped the woman by infiltrating the building.

Sadly for Mirko, the doctor had a personal army of high-end Nomu that gravely injured her as she fought. The Rabbit Hero shared the spotlight with Kaminari, who demonstrated how powerful his Quirk can be by redirecting the villian's attack with a powerful electric ability.

Kageno as seen in the show (Image via Studio Nexus)

The first episode of the greatly-anticipated anime The Eminence in Shadow became available for fans to enjoy over the past week. The episode shared the story of Nishino, a school idol with a dark past that she tried to hide from everyone. She was at war with a distant boy named Kageno, who wished he could be a hero like in the shows he watched as a kid.

One day after school, Nishino was kidnapped by two criminals who wanted to sell her to one of her father’s enemies. Thankfully, Kageno arrived just in time to save her. A few days later, the boy died and was transported to a world in which he had the power to become the hero he had always dreamed of.

Mob as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

The first episode of the third season of Mob Psycho 100 was also released a couple of days ago. In it, fans accompanied Shigeo as he tried to discover what he wanted to do in the future. While the boy was unsure about what career to follow, his mentor Reigen tried to convince him to work with him.

Tragically, the boy did not have much opportunity to think about his future, as the Spirits and Such Consultation Office was tasked with exorcizing two spirits. Episode one also saw the beginning of the Psycho Helmet Religion worshiping the Divine Tree, which Mob refused to take credit for.

Chopper as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

The famous anime series One Piece continued to bring joy to fans with episode 1035. The episode started with Kin’emon and Kiku reuniting with Momonosuke and Shinobu. As the Samurai regrouped with their master, Chopper continued to fight Queen and Perospero inside the Live Floor.

To the disbelief of his crew, Bao Huang announced to everyone in Onigashima that Kaido had defeated Luffy. Moments after the announcement, Kanjuro arrived at the room where the Scabbards were staying and stabbed Kiku. Pained by his decision, Kin’emon killed his former best friend. After dealing with the traitor, Kaido arrived and hit Kin’emon in the head.

Uzaki and Shinichi (Image via Studio ENGI)

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double released its first episode over the last seven days. The second season of this beloved anime began with Uzaki and Shinichi going to a bowling alley to compete and force the other person to do anything they wanted.

Uzaki tried to play dirty, but she was defeated by Shinichi eventually. Later, Ami forced Uzaki to wear a seductive outfit at her café, angering the latter in the process. The episode ended with Uzaki and Shinichi hugging each other as they slept, proving how much their relationship has flourished.

Isagi as seen in the show (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

The first episode of the new sports anime Blue Lock aired only a couple of hours ago. Fans were able to meet Yoichi, a high school football player with the dream of becoming the world’s best striker. After losing his chance at going to the Japanese national tournament, he began losing hope of ever achieving his dream.

His luck changed when the Japanese Football Association invited him to partake in the experimental training. A man named Ego revealed that he wanted to find the most egotistical striker to help Japan win the World Cup. After eliminating one of his friends from the competition, Yoichi accepted his egotism and began his journey to become the best.

Anya as seen in the show (Image via Wit Studio)

Anya and her new fluffy friend returned in Spy X Family episode 14. During this new adventure, Anya and the clairvoyant dog she met last week joined forces to save Loid from dying during a terrorist attack. The girl used the skills she learned through her Spy Wars anime to help her father prevent the explosion of a bomb.

Meanwhile, Loid and the other members of WISE were doing their best to capture every member of Keith’s terrorist cell. When his plans were foiled, the aforementioned young man decided to kill Westalis' Foreign Minister himself. Unfortunately for him, the minister was none other than Loid in disguise.

Final thoughts

Denji and Pochita (Image via Studio MAPPA)

While the week is over, the adventures of our favorite anime characters have not. News series and seasons began over the last seven days, meaning that fans will soon enjoy many new adventures. It is time for Mob and Yoichi to display their abilities in the fighting arena and the football field, respectively.

We also got confirmation about some of the most anticipated series, such as Bungo Stray Dogs and Berserk. This new week will bring fans more information about upcoming shows, as well as the latest episodes of their new anime series.

