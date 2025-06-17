Blue Lock chapter 307: Isagi goes to Spain as he meets a New Generation World 11 player

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 307, the manga saw Yoichi Isagi head to Japan for his special assignment. During this, he met another New Generation World Eleven player who was a starter for FC Barcha. Amidst this, Sae Itoshi made his return to the manga.

The manga's previous chapter saw Seishiro Nagi desperately head back to Blue Lock's facility, hoping for a second chance. Soon after, he realized that everyone had moved forward while he was the only person left behind. That's when Japan Football Union Chairman Hirotoshi Buratsuta approached Nagi with an ultimate offer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 307: Sae Itoshi makes his return

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 307 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 307, titled Bunny, opened with Yoichi Isagi arriving in Barcelona, Spain. Ego Jinpachi wanted Isagi to watch world-class soccer in person. Hence, he sent him plane and soccer game tickets in his package. While there were match tickets for England, France, and other countries, the first one was the Copa Del Rey Finals between FC Barcha and Chicorid in Spain.

Trending

Yoichi Isagi was excited to watch the match when his stomach started growling. Hence, he headed into a nearby restaurant for a meal. Just as Isagi sat down, he realized that he was going to have a lot of trouble ordering as the menu was in Spanish. That's when he saw someone wearing a cap eating something that looked delicious. With no real idea of what to order, Isagi approached the person, hoping to learn the dish's name.

Bunny Iglesias as seen in Blue Lock chapter 307 (Image via Kodansha)

As expected, the person had trouble understanding Isagi. Right after Isagi noticed the wicked scar on the person's face, he handed him Translation Earbuds from Mikage Corp. With the person now being able to understand Isagi, he told him that the dish was called "Auedif." It was like a paella but with pasta.

Right after, the person asked Isagi where he was from and why he came to Spain. Isagi immediately shared that he was from Japan and had come to Spain to watch and learn more about football. Isagi had slowly come to love the history behind formations and strategies, and how scientific advancements had brought the game's level up in modern times. But what interested him even more was how individual playstyles influenced trends worldwide.

Lavinho as seen in Blue Lock chapter 307 (Image via Kodansha)

After hearing this, the person with the scar started envying Isagi. While he might have once had something he was really into, he was not sure anymore. In fact, seeing a joyful person like Isagi made him want to die. Isagi immediately apologized for his boring talk, conveying that he would be leaving him alone. In response, the person apologized to Isagi, stating that he was just the insensitive type.

However, Isagi wasn't so sure about that as he believed that the person had the saddest smile on his face. The person called Isagi "rude" for saying that, thanked him for the entertaining conversation, handed him the translation earbuds, and left the restaurant. Just then, Isagi tried placing his order, only to realize that the person had pranked him, giving him a fake dish name.

Bunny Iglesias as seen in Blue Lock chapter 307 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 307 then saw Yoichi Isagi reach the FC Barcha stadium, Champ Nou, for the Copa Del Rey Finals. He was overwhelmed by the atmosphere in the stadium and thought to himself how he too would once play in the same stadium. Right after, the manga saw the players entering the field. Isagi was surprised to see how many fans Lavinho had. With that, he could not believe he got to play with such a superstar at Blue Lock.

Right after, Yoichi Isagi was left baffled. The person who pranked him at the restaurant was playing for FC Barcha. Isagi immediately checked him out online to learn that the player's name was Bunny Iglesias. He was a starter for Barcha and part of the New Generation World Eleven. Right after Lavinho flicked the ball to Bunny, the young second striker leaped into the air and hit a volley, sending the ball into the net.

Sae Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 307 (Image via Kodansha)

Yoichi Isagi was surprised to find another possible rival for the U-20 World Cup. He had no idea another world-class ego was waiting for him in Spain. Elsewhere, Sae Itoshi could be seen watching the match between FC Barcha and Chicorid on television. Surprisingly, he was furious after seeing Bunny Iglesias score.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More