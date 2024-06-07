Kagurabachi chapter 36 spoilers: Hakuri demonstrates his actual power against Soya Sazanami

Kagurabachi chapter 36 spoilers, released on Friday, June 7, 2024, revealed Hakuri's genius as he tapped into his innate potential. Additionally, the chapter witnessed the cruel fate of Hakuri's twin brother, Tenri Sazanami, who demonstrated the powers borrowed from Datensei against Chihiro Rokuhira.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi delved into a flashback and showed Hakuri's tragic past. It revealed how he developed a keen liking for a merchandise girl. However, the girl decided to end her life once she realized that there was no hope, even outside the cage. The chapter also teased Hakuri awakening a new power.

Kagurabachi chapter 36 spoilers show Hakuri as the inheritor of the first Sazanami head's powers

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 36 spoilers, the chapter is titled The Geniuses.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 36 spoilers begin with a flashback scene at a park, where Shiba explains the nuances of Spirit Energy to Hakuri ahead of the Rakuzaichi auction. He tells him that there are several stages to becoming a sorcerer.

A sorcerer must awaken their Spirit Energy through training and move it through their body. Following that, they have to expel the Spirit Energy as sorcery. According to Shiba in Kagurabachi chapter 36 spoilers, the type of sorcery one can use is determined by genes.

Shiba, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

For example, Norisaku Madoka materialized his Spirit Energy and made it explode. As such, Shiba advises Hakuri to gradually focus on his sorcery output and get used to his ability while unraveling its mysteries.

The sorcerer feels that since Hakuri has the Sazanami blood flowing in his veins, the ability that resides in him must be Isou. He also observes the boy's body has grown to maneuver the Spirit Energy around. As such, Shiba tells him to grab onto the feeling, the shape of the ability, once he feels an output.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 36 spoilers return to the present. Soya observes the tools he used on Hakuri and lost in the past lying on the ground. On the other hand, Hakuri thinks there's one more power inside him besides Isou.

Soya Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

An eerie feeling takes over Soya, as he recalls his father, Kyora Sazanami's words. Kagurabachi chapter 36 spoilers then delve into another flashback, where Kyora Sazanami is seen telling Soya that he will become the next inheritor of the Storehouse.

However, in exchange, he won't be able to use Isou anymore. According to Kagurabachi chapter 36 spoilers, aside from the simple movement and barrier spells, only one type of ability can reside in a Sazanami member unless they are a genius like the first clan head, who wielded both Isou and the Storeroom.

Since the very nature of creating a pocket dimension is considered unusual, a Sazanami must go through a ritual to inherit or pass on the power. As such, it has become a sacred power. Kyora feels Soya is the perfect successor, considering Tenri has only the perks of becoming an excellent combatant.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Hakuri referred to him as a failure. Kagurabachi chapter 36 spoilers then return to the present and show Hakuri Sazanami wearing the symbol of Storehouse on his left eye, akin to his father, Kyora Sazanami.

Soya cannot believe it but feels that his younger brother's appearance would explain the reappearance of the torture tools. Kagurabachi chapter 36 spoilers confirm that Hakuri is a genius who inherited both Isou and the Storeroom. However, Soya doesn't want to believe it.

Hakuri quickly moves to corner his elder brother against the wall and hold him by his throat. Even though he is battered and bruised, Hakuri doesn't fall down. He feels it's difficult for Soya to be able to keep standing his ground.

The ice girl and Hakuri in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

At that moment, Kagurabachi chapter 36 spoilers show Hakuri reminiscing about the words of the ice girl. He feels that if he had responded to her properly and proved that even outside the cage, there's hope, she wouldn't have chosen death.

Hakuri apologizes to her in his mind and promises to prove it to her now. Meanwhile, Soya Sazanami becomes enraged. He asks his brother why he won't fall and die. Hakuri recalls Shiba's words in the park, where the sorcerer told him he may have learned to defend himself instinctually.

Hakuri tries to use Isou in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 36 spoilers then show the boy answering his elder brother, that he won't fall since he (Soya) loved him for so long (here love implies torture).

Following that, a narration reveals that until now, Hakuri had subconsciously split most of his Spirit Energy towards maintaining the Storehouse.

However, with a complete awareness of his abilities, Hakuri can release all his Spirit Energy into an Isou. Kagurabachi chapter 36 spoilers show Hakuri Sazanami demonstrating his most powerful Isou yet to knock Soya out.

Elsewhere, Chihiro Rokuhira holds his front against Tenri. He feels he cannot deflect the sorcerer's attacks with half-measured Mei or Yui. As such, he demonstrates a full-power Mei, probably for the final time.

Tenri tries to keep up with Chihiro's blazing speed, but eventually, his time runs out. The spoilers show Tenri Sazanami's body blowing up as a side effect of holding the Datenseki for too long.

Hakuri arrives and notices his twin brother's body lying on the ground. He observes Chihiro, who appears distraught. Hakuri, on the other hand, remains his composure. Kagurabachi chapter 36 spoilers end with Hakuri suggesting to Chihiro they head to the door and end the auction.

