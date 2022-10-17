Manga News Roundup: Hunter X Hunter manga returns, Tokyo Revengers ending, and much more

After the disappointment caused two weeks ago by the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the manga world has managed to recover over the last seven days. The chapters that fans had been waiting for were finally released, new information about fan-favorite series was announced and manga fans all over the world rejoiced at the news.

One Piece showed Luffy and his friends continuing their journey through Egghead Island, Black Clover revealed the tragedy, and a manga creator was recognized as the hero he was.

We also had a special announcement concerning the iconic Hunter X Hunter manga series. Keep reading to learn more about the most thrilling manga news that took place last week.

Deku used all his Quirks in My Hero Academia, Bonney’s father was revealed in One Piece, and more manga news

Kurapika

After an extended hiatus of nearly four years, the world-famous manga series, Hunter X Hunter, has finally announced its return. The series will be returning on October 24, 2022, and will be published in the next issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Shueisha has also released all the previous chapters via their app Shonen Jump +.

Togashi, the creator of the series, had to retire for a few years due to some health issues he was going through in 2018. Now that his health has significantly improved, he has returned to draw volume 37 of his manga series.

The manga's return could also mean the anime will come back

Still, this was not the only good news the Hunter X Hunter fandom received last week, as color pages and a promotional video were also announced. The color page will be included in the upcoming 47th issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

The official YouTube channel for the anime adaptation of the manga will be releasing a video featuring Gon and Killua on October 28, 2022. Fans believe this short PV will bring news about the imminent return of the anime adaptation.

Mikey's story will soon end

Not every community was happy with the news about their favorite manga series last week. A few days ago, it was confirmed that the acclaimed series created by Ken Wakui, Tokyo Revengers, will be ending in five chapters.

The climax of the series had already been announced for October 18 in a previous message. Fans are inconsolable, as Takemichi’s adventures have been a part of the lives of many fans for years.

Deku

My Hero Academia fans also received some disappointing news, as the release of chapter 270 was postponed by at least a week. The chapter was supposed to be released on October 16, as was scheduled before the announcement.

Sadly, the creator Horikoshi decided to take a one-week break for unknown reasons. While many fans speculate that Horikoshi is resting for a bit or figuring out how to continue his manga, no official announcement has been made.

Takahashi will always live in our hearts

In July of 2022, news about the untimely death of Yugioh! creator, Kazuki Takahashi, spread around social media. The beloved manga creator lost his life after drowning near one of Japan’s coasts.

The news about his passing became relevant once again last week due to new information posted by the US Department of Defense’s news service, Stars & Stripes.

In a moving interview, 49-year-old Major Robert Bourgeau revealed that Takahashi died while trying to save two individuals from drowning. This event took place in Mermaid’s Grotto, located in Okinawa, Japan.

Chapter recaps

Izuku using his Quirk

Due to the aforementioned delay in the October 10 Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, My Hero Academia chapter 369 was released a day later than it was supposed to. The chapter continued the fight between Deku and AFO inside U.A grounds. The villain was surprised by how strong the Second User’s Quirk had become over the years.

Using every single power contained inside OFA, Deku caused a massive amount of damage to the villain. He went as far as to open a hole in AFO’s chest, as revenge for what the Symbol of Evil did to Katsuki. The chapter ended with Spinner looking like a monstrous version of himself.

Shinichiro after giving Takemichi his powers

Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 was released only a couple of days ago, finishing Shinichiro’s journey as a time-leaper. The chapter began with Shinichiro happy to have saved Mikey in the past. Nonetheless, his celebration was cut short once Haruchiyo arrived to inform him that he could still remember the events of the original timeline of the series.

Shinichiro revealed the origin of his powers to Sanzu, asking him to keep the secret. Later that day, the young man came across a young Takemichi, who was protecting Hina from a group of bullies. Takemichi’s bravery inspired Shinichiro to give his powers to the young boy. The chapter ended in the canon timeline, with Takemichi realizing he was connected to Shinichiro.

Asta in chapter 340

The Black Clover manga series released two chapters this week, much to the excitement of fans. The first entry, chapter 340, gave fans a deeper understanding of the Zetten ability. While Asta was already proficient in controlling this power, the boy still needed to fight a master to fully comprehend it.

Ryuya asked Ichika to spar with Asta, who immediately used his Anti-Magic to try and intimidate the young woman. Still, Sukehiro’s younger sister dominated the white-haired boy, forcing him to use all of his power to barely survive the fight.

The three Ryuzen Seven

In chapter 341, Asta met three new members of the Ryuzen Seven: Imari Komari, a dark-skinned woman, Okadai Zaemon, a monk, and Hanagatsuji Jyouzou, a mask-wearing man. They helped our hero train his Zetten, although they also defeated him with ease.

Later in the chapter, Asta was seen talking to Ichika, who explained to him how much she admired Ryuya. She also revealed why she hates Yami, her older brother. The man apparently killed their entire clan before leaving Hino Country in the past.

Itadori and Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen also released two chapters last week. In chapter 200, fans could see the aftermath of Sukuna’s revelation as the Fallen. Itadori, knowing that his death was the only way to save Gojo, decided that he would die soon. As the boy pondered on the issue, hundreds of players began joining the colony.

The chapter continued with a flashback to 1018, in the United States of America. Kenjaku and Uraume could be seen talking to the president of the nation, revealing to him the existence of cursed energy. The chapter ended after Kenjaku convinced the government officials to kidnap Jujutsu sorcerers and use them as test subjects in their research.

What will happen next?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 focused entirely on the negotiations between the US government and the Jujutsu Sorcerers. Cyrus Veil continued twisting facts to convince the president of the nation that they should deploy soldiers and kidnap sorcerers to study their power.

The president was still uncertain about the plan, wondering if it was ethical. The defense secretary mocked the power of the sorcerers and their powers. Kenjaku decided to use his cursed energy to summon a Cursed Spirit and demonstrate how strong the Jujutsu Sorcerers were.

Bonney speaking about her father

The last series to release two different chapters over the last seven days was One Piece. In chapter 1062, the Straw Hat crew spoke with one of the avatars Vegapunk created to help around his island. Lilith, a young-looking woman, explained to the pirates that Egghead needed funds so she tried to rob the pirates.

On the other side of the island, Luffy, Bonney, Chopper, and Jinbe encountered another Vegapunk, Atlas. The doctor revealed to them that the island was created as a sanctuary for progress.

Bonney also spoke about Vegapunk kidnapping her father to turn him into the pacifist Kuma. The CP0 was heading towards the island to kill Vegapunk.

Female Law was introduced to the manga

The latest chapter, 1063, began with Vegapunk Atlas speaking with Luffy’s group about his job, creating violence on Egghead Island. When the scientist went away, the pirates found a machine that created clothing. A police version of Kuma began attacking the group and Bonney revealed that the Pacifista was her father.

Far from there, Law and the Heart Pirates were being attacked by the Blackbeard crew. The young pirate noticed that Marshall had given several powerful Devil Fruits to his comrades, turning them into a terrifying fighting force. The chapter ended with Law and Blackbeard betting their Road Poneglyphs in a fight to the death.

Final thoughts

We will soon learn what happened to Spinner

Two weeks ago we had almost no new information about our favorite manga, so last week was filled with amazing chapters, interesting news, and non-stop action. Many fandoms were lucky to enjoy two chapters of their favorite mangas.

Sadly, we also received some terrible news, like the delay of the latest My Hero Academia chapter. All we can do is wait and see what this coming week will bring for manga fans all over the world. Hopefully, this article helps them keep up with the latest news and updates about their favorite series.

