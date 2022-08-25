My Hero Academia: 8 biggest “reveals” from Horikoshi, ranked

Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of My Hero Academia, has often been praised for the inventive ways in which he has kept his manga interesting. The man is an expert when it comes to surprising fans.

Throughout the series, fans have witnessed some of the best plot twists seen in a Shonen series. Yet, not all of them have been as shocking as others. That is why in this list, we will rank the best revelations My Hero Academia has provided fans, from the least shocking to the most.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion and contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia's manga. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used in the article unless otherwise specified.

Which My Hero Academia revelation shocked fans to their core?

8) All Might's true power

All Might as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

For decades, the inhabitants of My Hero Academia's world were kept safe due to the efforts of a single man, All Might. Regarded as the strongest, Toshinori Yagi used his powers to protect and inspire millions of people, including Midoriya.

After their fateful encounter, All Might started seeing Midoriya as the perfect candidate to inherit his position as the Symbol of peace and also his Quirk. All Might's power was not his from birth like most others on the show, but it was given to him by his late mentor.

This was the series' first significant revelation, as not even the characters of My Hero Academia were aware of the true nature of All Might's power. This changed Midoriya's world forever, giving him the chance to achieve his dreams of becoming a Hero.

7) Deku can access all previews of OFA quirks

Deku using Black Whip in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Even after all the time he spent as One for All's wielder, All Might had very little knowledge about the power that Nana entrusted him with. The times he could communicate with the previous wielders were scarce at best, and he only had access to the power stockpiling aspect of the Quirk.

Midoriya expected that his time as One for All's user would be similar to All Might's, with him only being able to increase his strength. Nonetheless, during a training exercise between classes 1-A and 1-B, Midoriya discovered he was capable of using Black Whip, the Quirk of one of the previous users.

This completely changed the game for Midoriya, as he would slowly discover he had One for All's strength on his side and every single Quirk from the previous wielders. Midoriya went from being a simple powerhouse to becoming a single-man army.

6) Dabi is Toya Todoroki

Dabi as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

The Todoroki family arguably has the most significant number of traumatized children in My Hero Academia's world. The pain Enji inflicted on them caused severe damage to all the family members, to the point where one of his children was even presumed to be dead.

When Dabi first appeared in the series and fans were informed about his deep hatred against Endeavor, they started speculating that the Hero probably hurt him. However, as Dabi's story progressed, more and more hints linking him to the Todoroki family started to be revealed.

In the end, the once presumed-dead Toya Todoroki was revealed to be the supervillain Dabi. This shocked fans and every member of Dabi's family in the series. He was the perfect example of the pain people like Enji could cause.

5) Kurogiri's identity

Oboro as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Aizawa's past may not be as tragic as many others in My Hero Academia, but it does contain one of the most traumatic deaths in the series. During his time as a student, Aizawa had a friend named Oboro, who was highly cheerful and wished to become a great Hero one day.

During a rescue mission, Oboro died due to the debris that fell on top of him while saving a group of children. Aizawa spent most of his life remembering this tragic event and using its impact on him to prevent more students from being killed.

For Aizawa, Oboro would return to haunt him again in the form of Kurogiri, Shigaraki's assistant and one of the few high-end Nomu created by All for One. No one was expecting a revelation like this one.

4) U.A. traitor's identity

Aoyama as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

One of the first mysteries Horikoshi introduced to My Hero Academia's story was the U.A. traitor's identity. After being targeted by the League of Villains so many times, the teachers at U.A. had no other options left than to question if someone inside the school was a traitor working for Shigaraki.

For a long time, this mystery was forgotten, to the point where fans believed it was simply a misdirection from Horikoshi to keep them distracted from something else. Still, recently, this mystery was confirmed to have been a reality. The U.A. traitor was none other than Yuga Aoyama, one of Izuku's classmates and friends.

It was revealed that, like Deku, Aoyama was born without any powers, which led him to be bullied by his peers for most of his life. AFO took advantage of the child's pain to manipulate him and his parents into becoming his spies inside U.A.

Although fans had forgotten about the traitor theory at that point, it was still hard to realize that one of the characters we grew attached to was indeed a traitor.

3) Shigaraki is Nana's grandson

Tenko as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Tomura Shigaraki, the leader of the League of Villains, is AFO's mentee and one of the most unstable characters in My Hero Academia. For most of the series, fans believed Shigaraki to be nothing more than an extremist with an affinity for chaos.

As his backstory was revealed slowly, followers of the franchise started to understand Shigaraki's character better. He was an average child who had to suffer his father's abuse. Yet, the revelation of Shigaraki's abusive father was not the biggest one concerning his character.

During his fight with All Might, AFO revealed to the Hero that Shigaraki's real name was Tenko Shimura, the grandson of Nana. This devastated All Might, who believed he had failed his teacher by allowing his grandson to become a villain. Fans of the series were not expecting anything like this to happen, much less for it to be used against All Might during his final battle.

2) Tenko lives inside Shigaraki/AFO

Shigaraki as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Fans of My Hero Academia know that trusting AFO can never end well. The villain is a master manipulator that uses every tool within his reach to take what he wants from a person, as he did with Shigaraki. AFO convinced Shigaraki that, as his successor, he would receive a version of the Quirk that would allow him to become the new Symbol of Evil.

What AFO did not say to Shigaraki was that this version would also contain a version of himself that would slowly merge with Shigaraki's mind. Shigaraki has been trying to break this connection for quite some time without any semblance of success. Fortunately, Horikoshi decided to give Shigaraki a little hope for his redemption in the form of Tenko Shimura still living inside of him.

It was revealed recently that Shigaraki/AFO's body has three different psyches inside of his body. One of them is the innocent Tenko Shimura, who wants a Hero to save him from the darkness created by the two other individuals. Tenko could play a critical role in redeeming Shigaraki later in the manga, which would mean victory for the Heroes.

1) Bakugo's death

Bakugo as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Killing one of the most beloved characters in your franchise is one of the boldest moves a mangaka can make. While Horikoshi was never afraid to kill relevant characters in the past, he never once attempted this with a favorite fan character.

This is why many fans were hopeful about Bakugo surviving his fight against Shigaraki in the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia's manga. Sadly, it seems like Horikoshi was ready for one of his most acclaimed creations to leave.

Bakugo's encounter with the villain ended with a broken heart for the boy and millions of fans. No one was expecting something like this to happen to a character as popular as Bakugo, but right now, it seems like the decision to kill him was final.

Final thoughts

What new revelations will appear in the franchise? (Image via Studio Bones)

Keeping a long-running manga series fresh and exciting for fans is probably one of the most challenging things for a creator. Without progress in the series, fans will eventually become bored. Yet, if the changes made to the series are too far off from the original premise, they could be disappointed by how their favorite series is being handled.

As someone who has worked day and night to keep fans interested in his franchise, Horikoshi has mastered the art of giving his series the right amount of excitement to maintain fans' happiness. My Hero Academia has so many different and unique plot twists that it is hard for fans to predict where the series will head next.

