Naruto: Every shinobi who could use all 5 chakra natures

Characters from the Naruto franchise can use elemental techniques of all sorts by altering the properties of their chakra through “Nature Transformation”. This advanced form of energy manipulation allows chakra to take on the specific features of the five elemental natures, i.e., water, fire, wind, lightning, and earth.

Elements interact according to a scheme of relative weaknesses and strengths, as each chakra nature is naturally weaker than one and stronger than another. For the most part, these interactions between elements are reflected in the interplay between the resulting techniques. Each ninja has a natural affinity for one of the five chakra natures.

Owing to their talent and practice, most of the high caliber ninjas can use two or three chakra natures quite skillfully. However, only a few exceptional individuals can master all five basic elements. Interestingly, this uncommon feat can also be temporarily achieved by more mediocre fighters through the usage of a certain special item.

All Naruto characters who can use all five chakra elements, listed in alphabetical order

Ashura Otsutsuki

Ashura as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The younger son of Hagoromo Otsutsuki, Ashura inherited his father’s incredible life force and physical energy. By incorporating these traits, he was eventually able to use the all-powerful Six Paths Sage Mode. He thereby gained complete mastery over chakra, including the ability to use all five basic nature transformations.

Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hagoromo was hailed as the Sage of the Six Paths for his superhuman deeds. Along with his brother Hamura, Hagoromo defeated Kaguya Otsutsuki. He then sealed the Ten Tails within himself, becoming its jinchuriki. Hagoromo spent the rest of his life helping people to achieve peace through ninshu, a method based on the sharing of chakra.

Born with the same outstanding chakra as Kaguya, Hagoromo possessed the Six Paths Sage Mode even before amping his powers by absorbing those of the Ten Tails. He was the first person in history to develop the Rinnegan and master its abilities.

Given Hagoromo’s unreal prowess, it’s hardly surprising that he was also able to use all five basic chakra natures. His proficiency was immense, as he could manifest and freely manipulate Truth-Seeking Balls composed of elemental chakra, Yin-Yang Release, and Six Paths chakra.

Hamura Otsutsuki

Hamura as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As the son of Kaguya and the brother of Hagoromo, Hamura was born with god-like powers. He could enter the Six Paths Sage Mode, which, among many other things, granted him the ability to use all five basic chakra natures.

Hashirama Senju

Hashirama as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The First Hokage Hashirama Senju was hailed as the “God of Shinobi," and with good reason. He was an exceptional ninja whose might surpassed even Madara’s. The original user of the formidable Wood Release, which he could further empower by entering Sage Mode, Hashirama, was also able to use all five basic nature alterations of chakra.

Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A talented shinobi who became the Third Hokage, Hiruzen was famous as “The Professor” for his great mastery of all the fundamental ninja arts. His skills included the ability to use all five basic chakra natures.

Hiruzen demonstrated his proficiency with elemental ninjutsu by using all nature alterations at the same time. With the help of his Shadow Clones, he unleashed streams of Water Release, Fire Release, Wind Release, Lightning Release, and Earth Release at once, perfectly counterbalancing Tobi’s elemental techniques.

Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The strongest character in the original Naruto series, Kaguya was an immortal goddess who ate the chakra fruit from the Earth’s God Tree. As such, she was the first person to possess chakra on Earth. While Kaguya’s techniques can’t really be considered as proper ninjutsu, her mastery of chakra was absolute.

By amassing the chakra absorbed from the people connected to the God Tree and changing it into the various different elements, Kaguya could create the Expansive Truth-Seeking Ball, an enormous orb with the power to reduce the entire world into nothingness.

Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A living legend of the Leaf Village, Kakashi Hatake is one of the most powerful and iconic characters featured in the Naruto franchise. On top of mastering the Mangekyo Sharingan, Kakashi has demonstrated incredible skill with elemental ninjutsu. He can use all five basic chakra natures, and excels in Lightning Release techniques.

Kakashi invented the Chidori and evolved it into the Raikiri, which he could channel into weapons, extend to cut through Tailed Beast chakra, and manipulate into a hound to pursue the target. His repertoire also includes lightning clones that paralyze the foe upon contact.

At one point, Kakashi boosted the Raikiri with Six Paths chakra and combined it with the space-time powers of Kamui. After losing the Sharingan, he created a new jutsu, the Purple Lightning.

He also developed a Fire Release technique strong enough to beat a Water Release jutsu that, in addition to having the natural advantage of water over fire, was boosted with Six Paths chakra. Moreover, he evolved his Earth Release into the Quartz Wall, a jutsu capable of covering an entire village and negating the natural advantage of lightning over earth.

Kakuzu

Kakuzu as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakuzu used a kinjutsu named Earth Grudge Fear to turn his flesh into tendrils, held together like the stitches of a rag-doll. These modifications allowed him to integrate other people’s hearts into his own body, stealing their chakra natures. Kakuzu stole four hearts, which he added to his original one, for a total of five.

Each heart had a different chakra nature, allowing Kakuzu to use all five basic elements. Using his original affinity, Earth Release, he could make his body as hard as diamond.

With his stolen hearts, Kakuzu was able to use powerful techniques with Lightning Release, Fire Release, Wind Release, and Water Release, even combining them to unleash fearsome elemental attacks.

Kinkaku

Kinkaku as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Cloud Village’s notorious Gold and Silver brothers, Kinkaku and Ginkaku took possession of the treasured tools of the Sage of Six Paths. Among these items was the Bashosen, a large fan that could unleash streams of all five basic chakra natures.

At the user’s mental command, the Bashosen would generate a huge amount of the desired element. Like the other treasured tools, this item consumed an enormous amount of chakra when activated, making its usage very difficult, if not unfeasible, for most ninjas.

Thanks to his large chakra reserves, which even included a portion of the Nine-Tailed Fox’s chakra, Kinkaku was able to wield the Bashosen without any trouble. This enabled him to use all five basic elements of chakra at will.

Madara Uchiha

Madara as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As the legendary leader and mightiest member of the Uchiha Clan, Madara was a formidable user of Fire Release. After transplanting Hashirama Senju's DNA, he was able to not only use the rare Wood Release, but also unlock the Rinnegan.

This dojutsu granted Madara access to all five basic chakra natures. During the Fourth Ninja War, Madara was resurrected in his physical prime, and further amped his prowess by stealing Hashirama’s Sage Mode, as well as becoming the jinchuriki of the Ten Tails.

These upgrades allowed Madara to combine Six Paths Sage Mode, Yin Release, Lightning Release, and Water Release to perform new powerful elemental techniques. He could also blend the five basic elements with his strengthened chakra to manifest the all-powerful Truth-Seeking Balls.

Mu

Mu as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Second Tsuchikage Mu was an incrediby skilled ninjutsu user. He was one of the very few ninjas capable of using Dust Release, an advanced combination of Fire Release, Earth Release, and Wind Release. His prowess didn’t stop there, as he was also able to use all five basic chakra natures.

Nagato

Nagato as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A shinobi who dreamed of bringing peace to the world alongside his friends Yahiko and Konan, Nagato ended up terrorizing people through the Akatsuki organization. Nagato got the Rinnegan since he was a child, even though, unbeknownst to him, those eyes belonged to Madara Uchiha, who transplanted them into him.

In combat, Nagato usually relied on the Rinnegan’s peculiar techniques, which he cast through the Six Paths of Pain. However, as a masterful user of the Rinnegan, he was also able to use all five basic elements of chakra. In fact, he learned to use the five nature transformations when he was only ten years old.

Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The unforgettable protagonist of the homonymous franchise, Naruto eventually realized his dream, becoming the Leaf’s Seventh Hokage. Initially, Naruto used Shape Transformation to mould his chakra and generate the Rasengan, which he later upgraded by adding Nature Transformation.

This transformed the Rasengan into the much more powerful Rasenshuriken, which had the properties of Wind Release. Naruto gained access to the Six Paths Sage Mode and the chakra of all Tailed Beasts, allowing him to use all five basic elements of chakra and even combine them to manifest Truth-Seeking Balls.

He also gained the ability to use advanced nature alterations, such as Magnet Release, Lava Release, Boil Release, and more. Thanks to the Six Paths Sage Mode’s godly features, Naruto could add those elements to his previous techniques, greatly improving their effectiveness. For example, he developed a lava-infused Rasenshuriken.

Obito Uchiha

Obito as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The true leader of the Akatsuki, Obito was a formidable user of Fire Release, which he could even combine with the space-time powers of his Mangekyo Sharingan. Obito could also use Wood Release, as his body was amped with White Zetsu matter and Hashirama’s DNA.

As a Rinnegan user, Obito gained mastery over the five basic nature transformations. After becoming the jinchuriki of the Ten Tails, he became able to combine all five basic chakra natures with Yin-Yang Release and Six Paths chakra to create the Truth-Seeking Balls.

Orochimaru

Orochimaru as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Aiming to become an immortal being who could learn all the secrets of the world, Orochimaru performed inhuman experiments, researched and performed forbidden techniques, and modified his body. While unethical, these actions allowed Orochimaru to obtain exceptional knowledge and skill with ninjutsu, including the ability to use all five basic chakra natures.

Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The greatest rival and friend of Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke has been depicted as a formidable user of Lightning Release and Fire Release. He learned Chidori and even manipulated its high-frequency chakra to create several different techniques for offensive and complementary purposes.

Sasuke could even use Chidori to take control of natural lightning, redirecting it against his enemies. After receiving a special Rinnegan directly from Hagoromo Otsutsuki, Sasuke learned to perform Chidori through his Perfect Susanoo, significantly amping the power and scale of the jutsu.

Finally, the Rinnegan granted Sasuke the rare ability to use all five basic chakra natures. By adulthood, he mastered all the elements to the point where he could combine Wind Release and Water Release to imitate Ice Release, a Kekkei Genkai.

Tenten

Tenten as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tenten is not a particularly powerful character, as her combat skills can be considered average. Even then, she somehow achieved the quite uncommon feat of being able to use all five basic chakra natures. This was due to the Bashosen, an item that enables its user to generate massive amounts of each of the five chakra elements.

After coming into possession of the Bashosen, Tenten used it to unleash a powerful gust of wind. With that move, she destroyed Kakuzu’s lightning mask. However, she collapsed soon after, as using the Bashosen requires enormous volumes of chakra.

While Tenten didn’t have enough chakra to use the Bashosen’s full potential, that item granted her the concrete possibility to use all five elements, even if only temporarily.

Tobi

Tobi as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the first victims of Kaguya’s Infinite Tsukuyomi, Tobi, also known as Spiral Zetsu, had a peculiar body which he could open up and use as a suit to encase people in. Using Yamato as a source of energy, Tobi was able to conjure a giant wooden statue.

This technique paled in comparison to Hashirama’s original jutsu, but it still packed enough power to overwhelm the Five Kage and many other ninjas of the Shinobi Alliance. Moreover, Tobi could use the wooden statue to perform techniques of all five basic chakra natures.

Tobirama Senju

Tobirama as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tobirama Senju became the Leaf's Second Hokage after his brother, the legendary Hashirama. An exceptionally gifted ninja who came up with several unique techniques, Tobirama was particularly renowned for his skill with Water Release. However, his proficiency wasn’t limited to that, as he was able to use all five basic chakra natures.

