That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 60 release date and time, where to watch, and more

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 60 is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television in Japan, according to the anime's website. After airing on Japanese channels, the episode will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia's YouTube channel, and other streaming platforms, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Rimuru Tempest welcomed Hinata, Luminous, and others to his mansion to discuss their future relations. Luminous officially recognized Jura Tempest as a state and formed a non-aggression pact.

Meanwhile, Yuuki devised a new plan from the shadows. Considering how the latest installment ended, fans are looking forward to the release of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 60.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 60 release date and time

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 60 will be released on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 11 pm JST, according to the anime's official site and the original release schedule.

However, due to the varying time zones, fans outside Japan can catch the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, June 21 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Friday, June 21 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, June 21 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, June 21 12:30 PM British Summer Time Friday, June 21 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, June 21 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, June 21 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, June 21 11 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, June 22 1 AM

Where to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 60?

Diablo, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit Studios)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 60 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll after airing on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Night programming slot in Japan.

Aside from the Crunchyroll platform, where fans can watch many other titles from the Spring 2024 lineup, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 60 can be streamed on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free.

Additionally, fans from selected countries can watch the episode on Netflix, Aniplus TV, Bilibili Global, and other streaming platforms.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 59 recap

The episode begins with Granville holding Damrada under fire for escaping from the frontline and letting Rimuru's connection to Hinata become stronger. He also discusses the slime's ascendancy to power and feels the Jura Tempest may become the center of the world's economy.

However, Damrada says it's not a concern to him and his country. The eastern merchant leaves the meeting before telling Granville that he will send someone else in his place. That said, he plans on continuing transactions with him.

Elsewhere, Rimuru invites Hinata and others to his mansion to discuss their future relations. The Western Holy Church's leader asks if the slime has accepted her apology. Rimuru says he doesn't want to drag things further.

Rimuru and others engaged in a meeting (Image via 8Bit)

Following that, they discuss the involvement of the eastern merchants behind the scenes. Rimuru and Hinata also feel that the actual mastermind, whom Clayman referred to as "he," is still at loose.

Nevertheless, they propose to end their conflict and form a non-aggression pact. Luminous officially recognizes the monster nation, Jura Tempest, as a state and plans to form diplomatic relations with them, even if it goes against the church's beliefs.

After the meeting, Rimuru invites Hinata, Luminous, and others to stay the night. Together, they enjoy a sukiyaki party, where Rimuru, in a drunken state, reveals his plans to get recognition from human society with remarkable innovations (communication methods and road infrastructure).

Rimuru Tempest, as seen in the episode (Image via 8bit Studios)

Hinata and others feel the Angels may disrupt his plans. However, they assure the slime that they will fight alongside him if those winged creatures do attack. Meanwhile, Damrada visits Yuuki to learn about the next plan.

The boy tells him to shut down the Orthrus Slave Market for the time being. Kagali eavesdrops on their conversation and asks Yuuki later about his decision. The episode ends with Yuuki telling Kagali that he wants "him" (he didn't reveal the person's name) to play the "good guy."

What to expect in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 60? (speculative)

Rimuru Tempest, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

Given how the latest installment ended, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 60 would likely show Rimuru Tempest beginning preparations for the Founding Festival. In other words, fans can expect new characters to show up in the next episode.

