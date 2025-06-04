The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the official sites of the series, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Teletext on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: He Just Solves All the Mysteries episode 9 sees Akihiko and Kanna dive into another new paranormal detective case, this time involving ghost sightings in a supposedly haunted house.

As the series further builds on its character relationships and delves into socio-detective themes, the upcoming episode is anticipated to bring another intriguing and thought-provoking mystery for the duo to solve.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 10 release date, time, and countdown

Akihiko meets Tono (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 10 will air on several Japanese TV platforms on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

For most international fans, the release time of the English-subtitled episode will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible earlier on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The release timings for The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 10 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday, June 9 9:30 AM Central Daylight Time Monday, June 9 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Monday, June 9 12:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, June 9 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Monday, June 9 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, June 9 10:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, June 10 12:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, June 10 2:00 AM

Where to watch The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 10?

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 10 is set to be released on various television networks across Japan, beginning with Teletext on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 1:30 am JST.

A subsequent broadcast is set for BS Teletext on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12:30 am JST.

Japanese viewers can also stream The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 10 on various online sites.

The debut anime first airs on U-NEXT, Lemino, Anime Hōdai, and Anime Times on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, after 2:30 am JST.

It will then become available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and more sites from Sunday, June 15, 2025, after 2:30 am JST.

Medialink is streaming this Spring 2025 series in South and Southeast Asia, allowing fans in these regions to enjoy the English-subtitled episode on their YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia.

A brief synopsis of The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 9

Kanna investigates the case (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 9, titled "Rumor of the Haunted House," opens with a woman glimpsing a ghostly face while trying to sleep.

Soon after, Kanna hears a rumor about a haunted house in the forest from her friends, who nudge her to investigate as a paranormal detective.

Seeking help, she turns to Akihiko, who explains the cultural and psychological roots of ghosts. While he notes they are often tricks of the mind, he doesn’t entirely dismiss their possibility. Inspired, Kanna sets off to explore the case.

That evening, Kanna visits Atsuko and runs into Yukie, who tells her about her friend, Tono Sawako, who saw ghosts. And thus, Yukie came to Akihiko for help. The next day, Kanna meets Tono at a carpenter's shop and offers to help her.

Tono explains that the ghost sightings happen at night when she’s home alone, with no signs of intrusion. Akihiko soon arrives, revealing that Yukie asked him to assist.

Reijiro scares the Yamada couple (Image via 100studio)

Akihiko questions Tono about whom she confided in. Apart from her husband and Yukie, only the Yamabe couple, the carpenter shop owners, were told.

Suspicious, Akihiko learns the house once belonged to a man who collapsed at their store after claiming to find a treasure.

Akihiko advises Tono to have Yukie stay with her and to inform the Yamabes to calm their supposed concern. Meanwhile, he sends Kanna to inform Yukie and tell Chizuko to gather Officer Kiba and Sekiguchi.

That night, after Tono pretends to move out, the Yamabe couple sneaks into the house, only to be scared off by Reijiro dressed as a ghost, and then they’re caught by Kiba.

The next morning, Akihiko explains everything. The Yamabes faked the hauntings to scare off the new tenants and continue searching for the "treasure," which turned out to be old washi paper with scholarly value.

With the mystery solved, episode 9 ends on a humorous note as Akihiko scolds Kanna for her reckless involvement once again.

What to expect in The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 10? (speculative)

Reijiro in episode 9 (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 10 is expected to take Kanna and Akihiko deeper into yet another compelling mystery.

With their involvement in these strange cases continuing to expand, the series will likely maintain its unique blend of unsettling folklore, whispered schoolyard rumors, and unconventional detective work.

It will be delivered through its signature slow-burn storytelling and rich, atmospheric tension.

