To Be Hero X episode 20 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 20 is set to be released on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji Television and other channels in Japan, according to the anime's official website. The episode will be streamed simultaneously on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll for viewers in Asian and global regions. The previous episode revealed the dark side of the hero agency, including how the heroes are merely puppets. It also featured the return of Nice and E-Soul, but not in the way fans are familiar with them. Given how the episode ended, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of To Be Hero X episode 20.To Be Hero X episode 20 release date and timeNice, as seen in the donghua (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)According to the anime's official site and the complete release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 20 will be released on August 17, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. However, due to the varying time zones, many fans can watch the episode on Saturday, August 16, 2025. The release date and time for To Be Hero X episode 20, based on various time zones, are listed below:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeSaturday, August 16, 20255:30 PMCentral Standard TimeSaturday, August 16, 20257:30 PMEastern Standard TimeSaturday, August 16, 20258:30 PMBrazil Standard TimeSaturday, August 16, 20259:30 PMBritish Summer TimeSunday, August 17, 20251:30 AMCentral European TimeSunday, August 17, 20252:30 AmIndian Standard TimeSunday, August 17, 20256:00 AMPhilippine Standard TimeSunday, August 17, 20258:30 AMAustralian Central Standard TimeSunday, August 17, 202510 AMWhere to watch To Be Hero X episode 20?Queen, as seen in the donghua (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Viewers in Japan can watch To Be Hero X episode 20 on Fuji TV and other local channels. The episode will also be available on U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and various digital streaming platforms.Crunchyroll will stream To Be Hero X episode 20 in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Oceania, and India. Additionally, the episode can be watched on Bilibili Global.To Be Hero X episode 19 recapLittle Johnny (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)The episode starts with Little Johnny and Big Johnny hallucinating Hero Sheng in the woods. Little Johnny can't hold back his emotions as he begins to believe his father is alive. But, moments later, he loses consciousness. Elsewhere, Liu Yuwei calls Lucky Cyan and asks if she can accompany her on the vacation. Lucky Cyan says yes, and wonders if Little Johnny will come too.However, Liu Yuwei tells her that Little Johnny has gone on a secret mission. Then, the episode shifts focus to Little Johnny, who regains consciousness and frantically enquires about his father. Professor Luo tells him that he was experiencing hallucinations caused by DJ Shindig's abilities. He also suspects that the Spotlight Organization might be behind the incident the other day.Little Johnny and Luo (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Meanwhile, Professor Luo finds it incredible that Ghostblade remains unaffected by DJ Shindig's powers. He wonders whether the MG Hero is truly heartless and emotionless deep down. Shortly afterward, Ghostblade gets a call from someone who reminds him to keep everything hidden. Then, Professor Luo continues his investigation of the alien spaceship. Interestingly, he doesn't let his father, Loli, take a front-line role. Instead, he assigns her the job of monitoring the server. Following that, Luo and others enter the alien spaceship and look around the interior. Suddenly, Big Johnny senses something and gets into a narrow hole.Ghostblade (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Little Johnny follows his son, accompanied by Ghostblade. Eventually, they reach a dead end, with a massive wall in front of them. At this point, the episode flashes back to a conversation between Mr. Rock and Ghostblade.Apparently, Mr. Rock wants Ghostblade to complete his only remaining mission: kill Little Johnny and his friend. After this shocking reveal, the episode shows Big Johnny discovering a secret path behind the walls. As they go deeper, they witness multiple space capsules. Just then, Ghostblade charges at Little Johnny with a blade. However, he targets E-Soul, who emerges from a nearby capsule. According to the episode, Mr. Rock appointed E-Soul to eliminate Ghostblade and others, believing the silent might not complete his mission. E-Soul agreed to do the job, since it meant one less opponent for him at the ranking tournament.E-Soul vs. Ghostblade (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Following this, the episode features a battle between E-Soul and Ghostblade. Meanwhile, Nice appears before Nuonuo and Professor Luo. To everyone's surprise, he plans to kill everyone. Just as he is about to strike, Loli shows up and confronts him. The episode concludes with the start of Loli vs Nice.What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 20?According to the preview video shared by the official staff, To Be Hero X episode 20 will showcase the heroes in action against each other. Loli will try her best to save her father and Nuonuo, while Ghostblade will ensure that nothing happens to Little Johnny.Moreover, the To Be Hero X episode 20 preview clip explains that Nice's perfect image is an illusion Mr. Shand created with Fear. Furthermore, the short clip hints at Mickey and Mr. Shand forming an alliance. Overall, the episode might reveal multiple questions the series has raised til now.