4 ways Jujutsu Kaisen ending can become generational  (& 4 ways it can fumble)

The Jujutsu Kaisen ending in the manga is coming this September and there are a lot of expectations for author Gege Akutami to deliver and end this hit story in a satisfying manner. However, it begs the question of what constitutes a great ending for the series and the different elements that could ruin said conclusion, especially considering that it was already established that the author only has four chapters left.

Furthermore, there are several elements that need to be addressed for the Jujutsu Kaisen ending and could be pivotal to having a satisfying conclusion or not. The main focus is, of course, the final battle between Ryomen Sukuna and Yuji Itadori but there are other factors that Gege Akutami needs to deal with if he wants to provide fans with a great ending.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

4 ways Jujutsu Kaisen ending can be amazing

1. Heian era flashback

The Jujutsu Kaisen ending could benefit from a Sukuna flashback (Image via MAPPA).

There is no denying that Sukuna is one of the franchise's most popular characters, and the Jujutsu Kaisen ending could benefit from learning more about his past. Despite being the main villain of the story and being present in the series from the get-go, the King of Curses didn't have a lot of exposure in terms of his backstory.

In that regard, a Heian-era flashback could flesh out his character and give greater context to his feats and life. Sukuna is by far the most powerful sorcerer in the history of the series, there is very little explanation of how he got that far, especially when it comes to connections such as the one he has with Uraume, which doesn't have a lot of context.

2. Yuji's character arc ending properly

Yuji's character arc would be key for the Jujutsu Kaisen ending (Image via MAPPA).

Any story benefits from its protagonist having a satisfying conclusion, and the Jujutsu Kaisen ending won't be any different when it comes to its protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Considering that there are four chapters left before the series ends, Yuji needs to have a conclusion that feels logical and fitting for his characterization.

The protagonist has always been depicted as someone who wanted to have a great death while helping people, although recent chapters show a difference in that attitude. Therefore, Gege Akutami needs to determine an ending that feels consistent with his new characterization and the journey he has gone through.

3. A fitting conclusion to the Uraume vs. Hakari battle

This might be one of the most controversial parts of the Jujutsu Kaisen ending (Image via Shueisha and MAPPA).

When it comes to the Jujutsu Kaisen ending, many people have brought up the fact that the Uraume vs. Kinji Hakari fight has become a bit of a meme in the series. This battle was set up right after Sukuna killed Satoru Gojo, and Hakari jumped at Uraume to keep her from fighting, leading to a confrontation still going offscreen.

Now that there are four chapters left for the series to work with, this fight needs to have a satisfying conclusion. Both Hakari and Uraume haven't received a lot of attention and focus throughout the series, so this fight would be a great sendoff for the two of them, especially when it comes to a full display of their abilities.

4. Giving the remaining characters a fitting conclusion

Several characters need a conclusion before the Jujutsu Kaisen ends (Image via MAPPA).

While author Gege Akutami has become known for killing many of his characters, there is no denying that the Jujutsu Kaisen ending still has several of them to deal with. Some individuals are very likely to survive the final battle against Sukuna, which means their arcs need to have a satisfying conclusion.

It was recently revealed that Nobara Kugisaki is still alive and likely to survive because she is far away from the action. Other sorcerers such as Aoi Todo, Maki Zenin, Yuta Okkotsu, and a few more have participated in the final arc and their stories need to conclude in a way that is both functional and entertaining.

4 ways Jujutsu Kaisen ending could be ruined

1. Not explaining the status of Jujutsu society

Suguru Geto was greatly affected by Jujutsu society (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu society has been a running topic throughout the story, even if Akutami perhaps lost focus on that in the most recent arcs of the manga. It has been established several times that sorcerers are exploited from an early age and have to deal with a lot of tragedies and losses, which led to people like Suguru Geto losing their sanity in the process.

It would be beneficial for the Jujutsu Kaisen ending to provide a small epilogue to provide the context of what has happened to this society after the final battle. There have been several criticisms aimed at Akutami's lack of world-building in the series, so this is something that would be quite positive for the ending.

2. Not explaining what Kenjaku's will is

Kenjaku's will needs to be addressed in the Jujutsu Kaisen ending (Image via MAPPA).

Kenjaku is extremely important for the story, especially considering, that he caused arcs such as the Shibuya Incident and the Culling Games. In that regard, he died at the hands of Yuta Okkotsu after fighting Takaba, with the centuries-old sorcerer's final words being that his will is going to continue.

However, as of this writing, there hasn't been any moment where that quote is addressed or dealt with. There have been a lot of theories surrounding Kenjaku's final words and it would be beneficial for Akutami to explain this, or it will feel like a massive plothole.

3. Rushing the aftermath of the final battle

Sukuna and Yuji's final battle will be key for the Jujutsu Kaisen ending (Image via Shueisha).

A major fear that many fans have, regarding Jujutsu Kaisen ending, is the aftermath of the final is rushed or downright ignored. Gege Akutami is known for moving forward with the story in a very fast-paced manner, which makes the possible outcome of a rushed ending very palpable.

If Akutami decides to end the story with Sukuna being defeated or winning, without addressing the aftermath of the conflict, that is very likely to be viewed as a disappointment. That is something that seems very possible and could hurt the story's legacy moving forward.

4. Not explaining anything about the Merger

Kenjaku explains his curiosity about the merger (Image via Shueisha).

Perhaps the biggest mystery of the Jujutsu Kaisen ending is the question of what the merger is going to be like and the consequences it could have in the universe of this series. In that regard, when it was announced that there were only a few chapters left, there was a growing fear that this plot point was going to be ignored.

This means that Yuji and the remaining sorcerers could defeat Sukuna, thus stopping the merger and fans never discover what it was. That is a very realistic possibility and there is a great chance that isn't going to go down well with the fandom.

Final thoughts

There are many different ways that the Jujutsu Kaisen ending could be good or bad, although these are some of the most prominent factors that need to be taken into account. It is also worth pointing out that the series' conclusion would be up to interpretation for a lot of people, especially when it comes to whether it is good or bad.

