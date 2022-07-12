Which Naruto villain would you be friends with, based on your MBTI personality type?

Even though Naruto’s universe has some of the most heinous and cruel villains in all anime, fans cannot help but love the way they are portrayed in the series. Maybe they are crazy or obsessed with power, there is just something about them that makes them relatable and enjoyable.

Certain fans will definitely feel a deeper connection to a specific Naruto villain because of their motivation, personality, or behavior. This connection may be in part because of the MBTI (Mason Briggs Type Indicator) results that both the fans and the villains have.

So, based on that premise, we will present you with the Naruto villain you would best get along with, grounded in your MBTI group.

These Naruto villains would make great companions for fans of their MBTI personality type

INTJ – Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke is still trying to make up for his years as a villain (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Sasuke has always been one of Naruto’s most independent and determined individuals. He does not need anyone to tell him what to do, seeing as he has been taking care of himself for many years.

However, he tends to focus on rationality instead of feelings, something that can lead him to act in a cold and uncaring way.

As such, fans who are INTJs or Architechs, would greatly enjoy spending time with Orochimaru’s former student.

INTP – Kabuto Yakushi

If Kabuto has an objective in mind, it is improbable that someone will dissuade him from obtaining it. He is a logical individual who is always trying to learn more about the world. However, his own desire for knowledge can turn into a power-hungry attitude quickly.

Those that belong to the INTP group, otherwise known as The Thinker, would greatly enjoy having a chat about the world and its wonders with Kabuto. They could also become great lab partners as both probably enjoy experimenting and solving seemingly impossible puzzles.

ENTJ – Madara Uchiha

Madara dedicated decades to his plans (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Madara’s goal of creating a perfect world where no war or pain should ever occur again was only made possible by his discipline and quick thinking. If Madara wants to achieve something, he will do whatever he can in order to obtain it.

Despite this, his own power and skill make him one of the most arrogant and ruthless individuals of Naruto’s world. Those who are a part of The Commanders, or ENTJ, would probably sympathize and appreciate Madara’s efficiency when working towards an objective.

ENTP – Orochimaru

Orochimaru has never been someone who plays by the rules, considering just how much he enjoys experimenting in order to become more powerful. He is an innovator who becomes obsessed with his own definition of power and worth, allowing it to turn him into an actual monster.

He is one of the smartest and most clever ninjas in the world. Fans whose MBTI results place them among the Debaters would probably have very engaging conversations with him about new and innovative ideas.

INFJ – Itachi Uchiha

Itachi before killing his entire clan (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Itachi did what he believed was right to protect his village and his brother. However, after that, he did commit a number of crimes that not everyone in the Naruto world is willing to forgive him for. His idealistic nature and tendencies to avoid conflicts caused him to become the villain of the story on more than one occasion.

Members of the INFJ group, or the Advocates, will understand Itachi on a deeper level than most other fans do. They would develop close friendships with the renegade Uchiha, considering they enjoy and value true connections with people.

INFP – Nagato

Life in Amegakure under Hanzo’s rule was something that traumatized a lot of people from Naruto’s world. One of the most affected was Nagato, aka Pain, who believed that sharing pain was the only thing that would create a peaceful world.

His vision of the world pushed Nagato to commit some of the worst massacres the Naruto universe has ever seen. Although his intentions were noble in theory, he allowed his idealistic and highly emotional nature to take over his mind. This is something that INFPs, or Mediators, would totally understand.

ENFJ – Tobi

Tobi was the unfortunate first victim of Kaguya’s first attempt at regaining her Chakra from the Shinobi world. After he was transformed into a white Zetsu, he became a completely different individual. He became someone who wanted to help the world, and believed that assisting Madara and Obito was the best way to achieve this.

His approach to creating peace was often unrealistic, considering he was willing to follow Akatsuki’s immoral ways without questioning if it furthered Madara’s objective.

He was a clear case of ENFJ, or the Protagonist. Thus, those who obtained this result in the MBTI test, would probably understand Tobi’s mental processes better than most.

ENFP – Obito Uchiha

Obito was still a good person underneath his anger (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Before being crushed by a boulder and having his body reconstructed by Madara, Obito had the dream to protect and aid every individual in the Leaf Village. This goal was twisted into a mad delusion of a perfect dream thanks to Madara’s manipulative nature and the harsh realities of the world.

Obito was convinced that what he was doing was for the betterment of mankind, believing himself to be the savior everyone was waiting for. Those who are a part of the ENFP group, or the Advocates, would probably see some reason behind Obito’s words and help him turn back into the kind person he used to be.

ISTJ – Sasori

Sasori's ability with puppets was unmatched (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Sasori’s life was filled with tragedy and loss, which in turn made him believe that the world was a cruel place and people were inferior to his puppets. His dedicated nature allowed him to become the best puppet master in the entire Shinobi world, but also made him one of the cruelest fighters.

He was so detached from his emotions, he decided to completely turn his body into a puppet, leaving behind his humanity for good. Fans whose personality type is the Logistician, or ISTJ, will likely enjoy having a chat with Sasori about their unique outlook on life.

ISFJ – Haku Yuki

Thanks to the constant wars in Kirigakure, clans with Kekkei Genkai abilities were persecuted and exterminated. All this happened because of the fear regular Shinobi had of their powers and it also the reason Haku raised himself on the streets before meeting Zabusa.

He became immediately devoted to the one who saved him, turning himself into a tool for Zabusa to use during missions. His loyalty to the samurai went so far as to give his own life in order to save him.

Those who are a part of the Defenders, aka ISFJs, know what it’s like to give up everything in order to protect the people around you. Therefore, they would definitely get along perfectly with Haku.

ESTJ – Danzo Shimura

Danzo was one of the worst leaders Konoha ever had (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Danzo’s actions against the people of Konoha, and the Shinobi world in general, were more than reprehensible. He excused himself by claiming he was doing it all for the good of Konoha, when in reality, his own megalomaniac mindset was what motivated him.

He was a skillful Shinobi who could rival many of the most powerful warriors in Naruto. Members of the ESTJ group, also known as the Executives, could understand Danzo’s ambition. They would also teach him to focus his mind on making the world a better place.

ESFJ – Banna

Banna was just a simple farmer, tricked by a horrible man into becoming a thief who robbed people claiming to be Naruto Uzumaki. Although he followed Iggy to obtain enough money to live a comfortable life, he often acted like he was enjoying his job.

Because of his appearance, Banna was never popular as a child, so he allowed his only friend Iggy to manipulate him into a life of crime. Fans who fall into the ESFJ category could probably empathize with this gentle giant and his need for approval from his friends.

ISTP – Guren

Guren changed her evil ways in the end (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Guren used to be the leader of Orochimaru’s henchmen, a woman so devoted to the Sanin, she was capable of anything to receive his approval. She would later start to change when she met Yukimaru, her adoptive son.

Guren used to be a cruel and sadistic woman who took pleasure in causing pain and destruction, all of this because of her loyalty to Orochimaru. Nonetheless, Naruto fans who fall in the group of Virtuosos, or ISTPs, will understand how she was able to become a better person and help her raise her new son.

ISFP – Jugo

Jugo is hard to defeat when he completely tranforms (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

From what he can remember, Jugo has been afflicted by a powerful curse that causes him to turn into a rampaging monster that only wants to destroy. He went to Orochimaru’s lair out of his own free will to find a cure for his condition, something the Sanin never helped him with.

After he was rescued by Sasuke, he decided to become one of the Uchiha’s followers, helping commit some awful crimes against the Naruto universe. Still, it is likely that the members of the Adventurers club, or ISFPs, will empathize with Jugo’s need for control and his unpredictable nature in stressful situations.

ESTP – Hidan

It is no secret that Hidan’s main motivations in life are money and causing pain and death to his enemies. He loves being able to use his abilities against humans, as it helps him feel closer to his god. He is also a fierce fighter, thanks to the fact that he does not fear hurting himself because of his immortality.

Hidan is a very charismatic individual who could become quick friends with most people if not for his crazy nature. Entrepreneurs, or ESTPs, would be the people who would likely enjoy having Hidan as a friend, talking about all the opportunities they have before them in life.

ESFP – Deidara

Deidara was very proud of his explosive art (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

For someone like Deidara, life is only worth living if they can actively perform their art for people to admire. Unfortunately for this Akatsuki member, his art tends to evaporate in his target audience before he can ask them for criticism.

Deidara loves his explosive sculptures more than anything in the world, as he believes beauty should be momentary. This is why people who were placed in the ESFP group, or the Animators, would enjoy talking about art and their performances with Deidara for hours on end.

