Which One Piece Waifu would date you based on your zodiac sign?

One Piece is a show with incredible battles and unique characters. It also has many beautiful women that anyone would be lucky to date. Each of these gorgeous ladies has enchanted the fans with their charming personalities and attractive features.

Each of these women has a taste of her own, so it would be best to know which one of these lovely ladies are looking for someone like you. To make this easier, we will analyze what kind of traits each Zodiac sign has to determine which character is more compatible with each particular One Piece Waifu.

Each one of these stunning One Piece Waifus has a perfect match within the zodiac signs

Aries – Nico Robin

Robin loves knowledge, but she is also intrigued by adventure (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Aries are individuals who love adventure and excitement, never staying put with their constant need for stimuli. They are always looking for new things to do and love involving their partner in their unique interests.

That is why Nico would love to have a relationship with Aries, someone who would take her out of her comfort zone. Robin loves to learn and is one of the smartest characters in One Piece, but sometimes she needs someone to push her into doing something more adventurous, making Aries the perfect match.

Taurus – Nami

Nami will someday complete her map of the whole world (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Taurus is headstrong and prideful, always staying true to their morals. They also love life of comfort and luxury, working hard to obtain all their desires. However, they are also some of the most loyal zodiac people and like to stay faithful to their partners.

All the previously mentioned traits make Nami the best pair for this earth sign. Nami loves money and comfort, something she has never tried to hide, but above all, she values loyalty more. Nami was always loyal to her hometown, doing everything in her power to keep them safe, meaning Nami would love how secure Taurus would make her feel.

Gemini – Nojiko

Nojiko is a fantastic sister (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Geminis have two different facets that show the world constantly. One is incredibly adventurous, never stopping in their search for new thrills. The other one is a romantic and loving side that Nojiko would love.

Nojiko is not someone who dislikes recklessness as she values life too much, but Gemini would let her enjoy just a little bit of the excitement she has been missing. She is also one of the most caring individuals in One Piece, meaning Gemini’s romantic side would give her the love she has been spreading to everyone around her.

Cancer – Koala

Cancer is a sign filled with people who love showering their partner with compliments and love. They are always in touch with their emotions and are always trying to help those around them feel better or let go of the stuff that hurts them.

After the brutal and cruel childhood Koala faced, she would greatly appreciate the love and affection a Cancer partner would give her. She would also work alongside her partner to improve the lives of those around her.

Leo – Shirahoshi

You do not imagine it; she is that big (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Leo loves to be in the spotlight, always trying to be the most noticeable individual in the room. They work hard to be recognized and love to be showered with compliments because of their exceptional skills and minds. But underneath all that pride, there is a genuine love to help their loved ones.

Shirahoshi spent five long years in solitude, which only increased her immense curiosity about the world. This means she would love to hear her Leo partner explain everything they can to her, all while she marvels at their knowledge. A relationship that would make both parties happy.

Virgo – Reiju Vinsmoke

Reiju was one of the only people who treated Sanji with respect (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Virgo is the most organized and meticulous sign in the Zodiac, as they feel most comfortable when everything is in its place. If they detect chaos, they will work without rest until everything is fixed, whether cleaning a room or helping their partner get over their traumas.

Reiju would be the happiest woman alive with a Virgo partner, as they would never stop helping her unpack all her suffering. After years of secretly helping her brother Sanji, she needs someone to help her put her life in order, letting go of the pain she once felt.

Libra – Boa Hancock

This Emperess love being called beautiful (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Libras value love and equity above all else in this life, working ardently to achieve a balanced society. They do not want to feel above or below anyone, as they firmly believe that everyone should be treated with respect.

Even if Boa would feel disrespected at first because of her love of attention, she would immediately feel seen by a Libra partner. Boa fell in love with Luffy because he saw her as an equal, not someone to be revered so Libra would be a perfect match for this Empress.

Scorpio – Rebecca

Rebecca loves to fight and values strength (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Scorpio is probably the most passionate member of the Zodiac, as well as one of the most focused-oriented. No one can change a Scorpio’s mind when they decide to do something, as they love being authentic and genuine to themselves.

Rebecca, the warrior princess of One Piece, would fall in love with a fierce and keen Scorpio partner. As someone who values the strength of character and bravery, Scorpio would be the partner Rebecca has been waiting for a long time.

Sagittarius – Tashigi

Those who love a Sagittarius are constantly looking for a partner who will help them unwind after a long and stressful day. Since Sagittarius loves making those around them laugh and have fun, their partners can always count on them to help them relax.

Tashigi would love to return home and find her Sagittarius partner waiting to help her loosen up after a hard work day. Tashigi is one of the strongest women in One Piece, but even she would need someone to help her see more of the quiet side of life.

Capricorn – Perona

Perona loves cute animals (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Capricorns are loyal like no other member of the Zodiac, but they can work perfectly without having attachments to anyone. Capricorn is happy with or without a partner, but having one allows them to show just how caring they can be.

Perona would need a Capricorn partner to listen to her, remain loyally by her side, and counter her childish personality. A Capricorn partner would love her and enjoy her company but would not hesitate to bring her back to reality when her power fantasies act up.

Aquarius – Vivi Nefertari

Vivi is one of the most selfless individuals (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Aquarius is hard to read for most people, as they tend to do things their way without caring for what others may think. But even when they are misunderstood most of the time, they remain one of the most selfless and loving individuals in the Zodiac.

As such, Vivi would love to have a partner that would put her needs first since she is so used to not taking care of herself. Whenever she would allow her giving tendencies to get out of hand, Aquarius’ logical views about life would help her find a more efficient way to help others.

Pisces – Hiyori Kozuki

Hiyori is proud of her origins (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Pisces are known for being one of the most emotional signs of all, as they like to follow their hearts more often than their minds. Dreamers love being creative and showing the world their soul through their art. Another one of their most prominent traits is that they tend to become overemotional and cry very often.

Hiyori would not only enjoy her Pisces partner’s creativity and drive, but she would also join them in their emotional moments to let go of all the feelings she has bottled up inside. Together, they would work hard to help those in need, as both Hiyori and those under Pisces are kind and giving individuals.

