Who does Futaro Uesugi marry in The Quintessential Quintuplets manga? Explained

The Quintessential Quintuplets manga is one of the best romcom series in the media. The series ends on a note where one girl out of a group of girls gets to be with the protagonist: a trend that manga fans have loved since the early days.

The manga series has compiled 14 volumes, with each volume showcasing the relationship between the male protagonist, Uesugi Futarou, and one of the sisters from the Nakano family. Unlike the other volumes, the final volume is solely focused on Uesugi and the sister, who the protagonist loved since childhood.

So, who does Futaro Uesugi marry in The Quintessential Quintuplets? After a series of events and some hard feelings to overcome, the protagonist chooses Yotsuba Nakano and marries at the end of the manga. It was a tough pill for some of the sisters to swallow, but they all got their feelings sorted and didn't let their bond as sisters get affected by this.

Futaro Uesugi marries Yotsuba Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets manga

Uesugi proposing Yotsuba (Image via Kodansha)

After chasing Yotsuba and later catching her by surprise, Uesugi confronted her about her feelings for him. Yotsuba, as usual, ignored the question and again ran away. Uesugi had already realized that Yotsuba was the girl who saved him from the police when they were young and was the sister holding back her feelings all this time.

They reached a park, and Yotsuba confessed her feelings for Uesugi. But she demanded some time as she had to sort out her feelings with her sisters, who had already confessed to Uesugi. After going through some hard feelings, Yotsuba sorted everything, started dating Uesugi, and they eventually got married.

Yotsuba declining Uesugi's question (Image via Kodansha)

In chapter 114 of The Quintessential Quintuplets manga, Uesugi sneakily appeared before Yotsuba, surprising her. She asked whether he was feeling good or not, but Uesugi cut to the chase and tried asking for her feelings towards him. She cut him off before he could finish his question and ran away.

They ended up in a park where Uesugi fell, and Yotusuba confessed her feelings for the protagonist while weeping. The next chapter of The Quintessential Quintuplets manga starts with Uesugi meeting Ichika, the oldest sister, and telling her what happened with Yotsuba. Even though Yotsuba confessed, she still wasn't ready to go into a relationship with Uesugi.

Ichika thought about trying her luck with Uesugi, but she told him to chin up and give her space. At this point, it was obvious that Yorsuba wanted to sort things out with her other sisters, who had confessed their feelings for Uesugi. She first visited Nino and apologized. Nino didn't like her cowardness and left.

Miku as seen in the Quintessential Quintuplets manga (Image via Kodansha)

Next was Miku, who was dressed up like Yotsuba. These two spent some time together, and Nino realized that she needed to love herself before loving someone else. She told Yotsuba to ignore her sisters and enjoy her life with Uesugi. The Quintessential Quintuplets manga saw Nino and Yotsuba meet again, but Uesugi was stuck at the scene with Itsuki this time.

Nino agreed to Yotsuba going out with Uesugi, but she said that even if Yotsuba went recklessly for a little moment, Nino would snatch Uesugi from her. With the feelings of every sister sorted, Yotsuba and Uesugi started dating. Uesugi abruptly proposed to Yotsuba, who revealed her dream of becoming a bride and asked Uesugi to fulfill it. The protagonist then went to Tokyo for higher studies.

The quintuplets as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

The Quintessential Quintuplets manga final chapter showcased everyone returning home after 5 years for the wedding day. On the wedding set, the quintuplets dressed up as brides and gave Uesugi the task of choosing his bride (as they looked identical).

Uesugi, who had spent years tutoring them, spotted each of them by name, chose Yotsuba, and they got married.

Related Links