With over a month left in the regular season, the Oakland Athletics have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. They hold the worst record in the league at 37-91.

At the time of writing, the Athletics are 35.5 games out of first place in the American League West. They are also 34.5 games behind the Houston Astros, who hold the final American League Wild Card spot.

It has been a season to forget for Athletic fans. Not only have they had to watch the front office roll out an uncompetitive team, but the team is on the verge of moving to Las Vegas.

Owner John Fisher told reporters that the team had submitted their application for relocation on Thursday. If approved, the Athletics will have a new place to call home.

"It's not even SEPTEMBER!" one fan posted.

"Oakland fans deserve better" another fan posted.

Many fans are bewildered that the Oakland Athletics have been eliminated this early. Most teams do not get officially eliminated from playoff contention until September.

Soon, the Athletics will not be the only team officially eliminated from postseason contention. The Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, and Chicago White Sox are right on their heels.

2023 was not good for the Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics are on pace to lose 116 games this season. They have 18 games left against teams with a winning record. MLB has not seen a team lose 115 games since the Baltimore Orioles did it in 2018.

The offense has been hard to come by for this team. They are ranked dead last in batting average, OPS, RBIs, runs, hits, and slugging percentage.

On the pitching side, things are not much different. They are ranked last in team ERA and wins while giving up the most runs and walks.

But what can you expect when the front office has traded away so many players over the years? This is the same team that had players like Matt Chapman, Josh Donaldson, and Matt Olson

The team that Oakland has put on the field this season has not been competitive, and the front office knows that. They are stacking all their chips for the potential move to Las Vegas.

If the relocation goes through, it will be interesting to follow the Athletics. Will they spend money and roll out a competitive team the community can get behind?