Royals vs. Cubs: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and betting picks - July 22, 2025

The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0 in their three-game set against the Chicago Cubs after a gritty Game 1 victory at Wrigley Field. Riding the momentum of Bobby Witt Jr.’s explosive all-around performance, the Royals will look to clinch the series behind veteran southpaw Rich Hill.

Ad

On the other side, the Cubs aim to bounce back quickly with Matthew Boyd on the mound and Seiya Suzuki anchoring the offense. With both teams hungry for consistency in the second half, Game 2 sets the stage for another tightly contested battle in Chicago.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Rich Hill (Royals, LHP)

At age 45, Hill becomes the oldest active player in baseball, joining the Royals and adding to his record of playing for 14 different MLB teams. After a shaky Triple-A run (5.22 ERA), this will be his first big league start for Kansas City.

Ad

Trending

Hill brings experience and a diversified pitch mix, but inconsistent recent results make him a risky proposition against Chicago’s lineup.

Matthew Boyd (Cubs, LHP)

Boyd is having a career year: 10–3 with a stellar 2.34 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 111.2 innings. He’s been untouchable at Wrigley, recording a 0.87 WHIP at home. Facing an up-against-it Hill, the Cubs’ southpaw stands out as the clear advantage.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals)

Ad

Bobby Witt Jr. is doing it all for the Royals this season. He’s hitting .288 with 14 home runs, 56 RBIs and already has 27 steals under his belt.

On Monday, he chipped in with a solid all-around performance, a base hit, a run scored, two RBIs and a stolen base. Witt continues to be the guy Kansas City leans on.

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs)

Seiya Suzuki has quietly put together a strong year in Chicago. His average sits at .258, but the real story is the 26 home runs and 80 RBIs. He has also scored 54 runs and even swiped a couple of bags along the way.

Ad

Projected Lineups

Kansas City Royals (Away Team):

2B Jonathan India (R)

SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R)

DH Vinnie Pasquantino (L)

3B Maikel Garcia (R)

1B Salvador Perez (R)

RF Jac Caglianone (L)

LF Nick Loftin (R)

C Freddy Fermin (R)

CF John Rave (L)

SP: Rich Hill (L) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Chicago Cubs (Home Team):

2B Nico Hoerner (R)

RF Kyle Tucker (L)

DH Seiya Suzuki (R)

C Carson Kelly (R)

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong (L)

SS Dansby Swanson (R)

LF Ian Happ (S)

1B Justin Turner (R)

3B Matt Shaw (R)

SP: Matthew Boyd (L) - 10-3, 2.34 ERA

Ad

Injury Report

Royals:

Michael Massey (ankle) – On 10-day IL, nearing rehab start.

Mark Canha (elbow) – On 10-day IL.

Daniel Lynch (elbow) – On 15-day IL.

Michael Lorenzen (oblique) – On 15-day IL; progress ongoing.

Cubs:

Pete Crow-Armstrong (knee) – Day-to-day after missing one game with swelling; anxious to return.

Javier Assad (oblique) – On 60-day IL.

Justin Steele (elbow) – Out for the season.

Porter Hodge (shoulder) & others – On 15-day IL, returning later in July.

Current Odds

Ad

Run Line:

Royals +1.5 (+103)

Cubs −1.5 (−125)

Total:

Over 9 (−103)

Under 9 (−117)

Moneyline:

Royals +216

Cubs −272

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Cubs 5, Royals 3

Top Bets:

Cubs Moneyline (−272) - Boyd’s elite control and home dominance give Chicago a major edge. Under 9 Total Runs (−117) - Pitching dictates this one. Between Hill’s spotty Triple-A track record and Boyd’s command, expect a low-scoring game.

Parlay Suggestion: Cubs ML + Under 9, capitalizes on the pitching mismatch and likely run suppression.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More