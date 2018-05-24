Clippers extend coach Rivers' contract

The Los Angeles Clippers have secured the future of coach Doc Rivers after he signed a contract extension.

Doc Rivers will be the Los Angeles Clippers' coach for the foreseeable future after he signed a contract extension with the team.

The Clippers announced on Wednesday that they have agreed a new deal with the 56-year-old, although details surrounding the extension were not revealed.

Rivers has led the team to a 259-151 record over the course of five seasons and chairman Steve Ballmer is delighted to have secured his services.

"Doc is one of the top coaches in the NBA, coming off one of his finest seasons since joining the Clippers," Ballmer said.

"We trust Doc to lead a competitive, tough, hard-working team while upholding a culture of accountability expected to resonate throughout the organization."

Rivers added: "I am proud of the success we have had here over the last five seasons, but there is more work to be done.

"We are coming off a year where our team battled through many challenges and much adversity, proving deep talent and even greater potential. I am looking forward to getting back to work on the court to develop our players and compete with the NBA's elite."

The Clippers failed to reach the playoffs under Rivers for the first time since his 2013 arrival this season.