Charles Barkley mocks "people kissing up" to Lakers and Warriors: "Know where they gonna run their a** to? The Bahamas”

Charles Barkley was part of TNT’s Thursday crew that covered the NBA’s slate of games on that said day. Unquestionably on top of the day’s coverage was the Game 3 battle between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles, who could have been up 2-0 in the first-round series were looking to cut the deficit on its home floor.

The Nuggets, though, continued to play the role of stubborn spoilers even when they were outside of Mile High City. Denver survived another strong start from the home team to drub the Lakers 112-105 to grab a 3-0 lead in the series. It might have even been more lopsided if the Nuggets didn’t take their foot off the gas pedal.

Charles Barkley, when asked to comment about the LA Lakers’ loss, said:

"All you people who've been kissing up to the Lakers and the Warriors all year talking about they gonna make a run. You know where they gonna run their a** up to? The Bahamas”

Charles Barkley had been saying all along that the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers were toast. Right from the start of the 2023-24 season, he had been asserting that both teams would have an early vacation. Golden State didn’t even make it to the playoffs while Los Angeles is on the brink of an early playoff exit.

When Barkley and Warriors star Draymond Green were last together on TNT to cover a game, “Sir Charles” bade Green “good luck” for the play-in tournament. Green didn't take it too kindly by pointing out his championship rings.

Inevitably, Charles Barkley had been proven right about his Golden State Warriors take. The Denver Nuggets could make it 2-for2 regarding the fate of the LA Lakers.

Charles Barkley has been harping about the “old” Lakers and Warriors

The LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors are the marquee teams in the NBA but they are also two of the oldest. “Sir Chuck” had been saying all along that the Dubs and the Lakers were slowing down. He was proven right when the Dubs lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament. Barkley could be proven right again in the series between Los Angeles and Denver.

In the Warriors-Kings must-win game, Steph Curry couldn’t come up with another 50-point masterpiece as he did last year in Game 7 against the Kings. In this year’s series against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James’ impact went down as the game progressed.

Charles Barkley is on a roll with his predictions for both the Lakers and the Warriors. LA could still prove him wrong but it seems likely with the way they have collapsed in the series.

