D'Antoni named best coach as Warriors take home five trophies at NBA Awards

While Russell Westbrook was named NBA MVP, there were plenty of other awards handed out.

by Omnisport News 27 Jun 2017, 10:16 IST

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook

Houston Rockets boss Mike D'Antoni was named Coach of the Year at the NBA Awards in New York City on Monday.

D'Antoni, 66, received the gong after guiding the Rockets – who finished eighth in 2015-16 – to the third seed in the Western Conference and a 55-27 win-loss record.

Music star Drake hosted the league's inaugural awards show in New York, where Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was named MVP.

Westbrook made NBA history during the regular season as he broke Oscar Robertson's triple-double record.

Coach of the Year

NBA champions the Golden State Warriors took home five awards, including the Defensive Player of the Year in Draymond Green, Top Performance of the Year from Klay Thompson's 60-point game in 29 minutes, and Kevin Durant's Best Playoff Moment for his clutch three-pointer in game three of the NBA Finals.

Assist of the Year went to Green and Steph Curry, while Bob Meyers walked away with the Executive of the Year.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcom Brogdon was named Rookie of the Year, while team-mate Giannis Antetokounmpo was the league's Most Improved Player.