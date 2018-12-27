×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kerr isn't worried about Warriors' big loss to Lakers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    27 Dec 2018, 09:38 IST
Curry-Stephen-Steve-Kerr-USnews-122618-ftr-getty
Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr is not concerned about the Golden State Warriors' big loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.

Golden State fell to the Lakers 127-101 despite Los Angeles star LeBron James leaving the game in the third quarter with a strained groin.

Kerr, the Warriors fifth-year coach, discussed the loss with reporters on Wednesday.

"The bar's been set high," Kerr said, via ESPN. "So, everything takes on a little greater sense of urgency in terms of what happens around the team. We're maybe the most scrutinised team in the history of the league. We're right there with the [Chicago] Bulls teams that I played on. I felt the same, but even more so now because of the number of media outlets and the immediacy of the judgment and criticism. So, it's all part of it.

"Our guys have learned how to deal with all of that over the past few years. It doesn't matter. What matters is how you respond to a bad loss, to a bad stretch, to injuries. As long as you keep responding, keep showing up to work, keep sticking together, keep working, good things are going to happen. That's what I believe with this group."

The Warriors have been the best team in the NBA since Kerr took over as coach and they have won three of the last four NBA Finals. But, they have not been as dominant this season and hold a 23-12 record after falling to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Golden State did not lose their 12th game last season until February 3.

"We're a championship team," Kerr said. "We've got a lot of guys who have been through everything in this league to rely on that experience. We rely on that as a staff with our leadership amongst the team, but we keep pressing forward. We keep trying to get better. There's a reason we have practice every day ... It's a journey, it's a long journey.

Advertisement

"As I said, it's a more arduous one this year than it's been in the past just because of the circumstances. So, it's all part of it, we're going to get through it, we're going to get better. We'll see what happens."

The Warriors will return to the court against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Kerr and Curry ready for Christmas 'fun' against Lakers
RELATED STORY
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Reasons why the Golden State Warriors'...
RELATED STORY
Green expected to play against Lakers in Warriors' final...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Are the Los Angeles Lakers a threat to the...
RELATED STORY
Pistons loss 'one of my worst performances', says...
RELATED STORY
Kerr says this has been his toughest stretch as Warriors...
RELATED STORY
Curry's big night carries Warriors to sixth straight win
RELATED STORY
LeBron wants Lakers to gain 'championship habits' of...
RELATED STORY
Lakers rout Warriors despite LeBron exiting with injury
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us