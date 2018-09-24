Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NBA teams ready to hold their annual pre-camp media days

Associated Press
NEWS
News
25   //    24 Sep 2018, 12:09 IST
AP Image

The NBA offseason is over.

Media day — the day where most of the league's 30 teams will have players and coaches answer questions about how they spent their summer vacation and discuss other more-pertinent matters — is Monday around the league. Dallas and Philadelphia got their media-day responsibilities out of the way late last week, because they are off to China for preseason games soon.

The other 28 teams will have availabilities throughout the day.

Golden State will be asked about the quest to win a third straight title. Minnesota will be talking about Karl-Anthony Towns' new super-max $190 million deal and Jimmy Butler's trade demand. LeBron James will draw much attention as he speaks in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey. And in Miami, Dwyane Wade will hold the final media-day news conference of his career.

The 28 teams with media days Monday all open training camp Tuesday.

