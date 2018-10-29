×
Warriors' Cousins apologises for ejection while on bench against Knicks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    29 Oct 2018, 06:20 IST
Cousins-DeMarcus-USNews-102218-ftr-getty
DeMarcus Cousins

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins apologised for his ejection, according to Steve Kerr.

The 28-year-old, who is sidelined as he continues to rehab from a torn Achilles, received a technical foul and was ejected while on the Warriors' bench in their 128-100 win over the New York Knicks on Friday.

Golden State coach Kerr discussed the incident with reporters two days later.

"We talked about it and he was great," Kerr said (via ESPN). "He apologised, and I think he understands this is a different role, different team, different situation. Just got to move forward in his career and he knows that.

"That kind of stuff is not going to help us win a championship, it's not going to help his reputation, and I think he understands that. And I think he immediately regretted what happened, so I really appreciated him coming to me and making that pretty clear, and I don't expect it to happen again."

Cousins and Knicks center Enes Kanter exchanged words on the court during workouts before the game, according to ESPN. Both players were warned, which later led to Cousins' ejection.

Cousins, a four-time All-Star, signed a one-year, $5.3million deal with Golden State in the offseason.

The team announced last week he was making "good progress" in his rehab from the injury and will soon begin participating in "controlled aspects" of practices.

Fetching more content...
