5 best thermal loadouts to use in Warzone 2's The Haunting event

The innovative and chilling tweaks Activision has rolled out in Warzone 2 via The Haunting event, particularly the shift toward night-mode gameplay, have dramatically transformed gamers' conventional strategies.

The darkness that pervades the battlefield fosters a much higher reliance on thermal loadouts as they have emerged as the go-to method for enemy detection.

These thermal scopes attached to your weapons highlight heat signatures radiated by foes, enabling you to spot them regardless of environmental constraints. This ability especially shines amid The Haunting event's complex terrains and gloomy settings.

We have compiled a list of the five most effective weapons equipped with thermal scopes to magnify your chances of survival and victory in Warzone 2's The Haunting.

Note: This article is subjective, and the ranking reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 thermal loadouts to use in Warzone 2's The Haunting event

These selections are based on the weapon's particular strengths, ease of handling, and compatibility with thermal optics.

5) M4

M4 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Due to its overall stability, this assault rifle is ideally suited for beginners. With balanced damage, handling, and rate of fire, it provides users with an adaptable tool that can be effectively used in various combat situations during any scenario.

As such, it earns the fifth spot on our list of top weapons for Warzone 2's The Haunting event.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Optic: SZ HoloTherm

SZ HoloTherm Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

4) TR-76 Geist

TR-76 Geist loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The fourth position belongs to the TR-76 Geist, an assault rifle that thrives in long-range engagements. Its firepower and extended range make it the right choice for open-field combats in The Haunting event, ensuring players can eliminate enemies from a safe distance.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: Bruen Bridle Heavy

Bruen Bridle Heavy Optic: SZ HoloTherm

SZ HoloTherm Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 45 Round Mag

3) MCPR-300

MCPR-300 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The MCPR-300 takes the third spot, primarily due to its high precision and control. Suitable for both long and close-range encounters, its recoil control and bullet velocity make it a powerhouse in Warzone 2's The Haunting event.

The control and precision offered by this weapon are simply unmatched, especially during the crucial endgame stages when every shot counts.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: 22" OMX-456

22" OMX-456 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Schlager Night View

Schlager Night View Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

2) Kastov 762

Kastov 762 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Kastov 762 is an assault rifle that showcases a remarkable balance of damage, accuracy, and range. In The Haunting event's eerie and unpredictable environments, this weapon's control system provides confidence to the user.

Its damage rate is commendable and highly effective during mid-range engagements, making it a worthy addition to your loadouts.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Sakin Thread-40

Sakin Thread-40 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: SZ HoloTherm

SZ HoloTherm Ammunition: 7.62 High velocity

7.62 High velocity Magazine: 40 Round mag

1) Sakin MG38

Sakin MG38 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

This light machine gun tops the list mainly for its adaptability and impressive damage per magazine. In The Haunting's low-light settings, the Sakin MG38's significant range allows players to engage in medium to long-range combats effectively.

Each round fired packs a mighty punch, enabling more robust elimination of enemies. This effective damage output and range have made it the go-to weapon during the event.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: SA Leveler 55

SA Leveler 55 Barrel: 20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel

20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SZ HoloTherm

SZ HoloTherm Ammunition: 7.62 High velocity

