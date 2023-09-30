5 best ARs to use in Warzone 2 Season 6

Many players in Warzone 2 Season 6 choose ARs (Assault Rifles) due to their strong damage, moderate recoil, and versatility. If you're looking for a versatile and powerful weapon class in the game, ARs are the way to go, and weapons like the Kastov 762 and TR-76 Geist are some of the best options to bring to Ashika Island and Vondel.

Following buffs and nerfs, as well as the release of new weapons, the AR meta has changed yet again in Warzone 2 Season 6. In this article, we have listed the top Assault Rifles in the game so you know which weapon is the best choice for each play style and situation.

Top 5 ARs to use in Warzone 2 Season 6 to dominate matches

5) Tempus Razorback

Tempus Razorback loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Tempus Razorback, based on the real-life FB MSBS Grot assault rifle, has emerged as one of the A-Tier ARs in Warzone 2 Season 6. It has a significant rate of fire of 833 RPM (Rounds per Minute), which is fairly high for an assault rifle.

In addition, the firearm's recoil control is outstanding, and you can definitely utilize it as a low-recoil beamer. As an Assault Rifle, the Tempus Razorback specializes in close-quarters combat. This build is optimized for long-range engagements and has extremely low recoil.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 16" TANKR-V

16" TANKR-V Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro

FJX Fulcrum Pro Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: DM Proto-Grip

4) M13B

M13B loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The M13B is a fully automatic assault rifle that was added in Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2. This could be the gun for you if you want a hyper-accurate AR that can beam foes from a long distance. The M13B is a full-auto assault rifle based on the Sig Sauer MCX that trades tremendous firepower for exceptionally low recoil.

Given that the M13B's main strength is its accuracy, it's advisable to focus on that and design around it. This build prioritizes recoil control and long-range usability in Warzone 2 Season 6.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

3) FR Avancer

FR Avancer loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The FR Avancer is a cross between the Famas of Black Ops 1 and the FFAR of Cold War. The AR has a high rate of fire and a quick time-to-kill. According to tests conducted by YouTuber JGOD, the AR had a close-range TTK of 718ms, a medium range of 849-914ms, and a long-range speed of 1110-1175ms.

These stats, along with an easy-to-use recoil pattern, make the FR Avancer an appealing long-range option in Warzone 2 Season 6. This build focuses on recoil control to facilitate long-range combat.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 435MM FR435

435MM FR435 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

2) Kastov 762

KASTOV 762 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Kastov 762 is an underappreciated AR capable of performing at all ranges in Warzone 2 with catastrophic TTK and high firepower. It is a medium to long-range Assault Rifle that eviscerates adversaries.

The complex recoil pattern of the hard-hitting assault rifle makes it a challenging weapon to operate. This build focuses on recoil management to be as effective and simple to use at long range as possible.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: KAS-10 584MM Barrel

KAS-10 584MM Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

1) TR-76 Geist

TR-76 Geist (Image via Activision)

The TR-76 Geist is the Warzone 2 arsenal's 15th and final assault rifle. It is a powerful bullpup assault rifle that is inspired by the real-world Malyuk, also known as the Vulcan-M. This Ukrainian AR sacrifices fire rate for damage output and effective range, allowing it to outgun most other weapons at a distance.

Although it excels at medium to long-range gunfights, the Geist also excels at close combat, making it a remarkably flexible weapon in Warzone 2 Season 6.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: Bruen Bridle 60

Bruen Bridle 60 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

For more such builds in Warzone 2 Season 6, follow Sportskeeda's official Call of Duty page.