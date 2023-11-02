5 best tips to complete Modern Warfare 3 Open Combat Missions in campaign

Modern Warfare 3 features a campaign mode where you can unfold the subsequent narratives of its predecessor, Modern Warfare 2. In this mode, you get to play several campaign missions that highlight the title's main story. However, there's a new feature around that is sure to thrill those who want to approach the game with much more freedom.

Open Combat Missions are a new feature in Modern Warfare 3's campaign mode. Similar to other missions, these tasks provide you with specific objectives to complete, but it's up to you how to accomplish them. These missions offer freedom and are perfect for those who want less linear gameplay.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Modern Warfare 3 Open Combat Missions tips and tricks

1) Find essential gear

Finding essential gears is necessary in Open Combat Missions (Image via Activision)

Open Combat Missions aren't the most forgiving challenges in Modern Warfare 3. They require you to be equipped with powerful gears to succeed. Fortunately, the map has plenty of gears for you to discover.

You can expect a variety of items, equipment, and upgrades to enhance your offensive and defensive prowess. You can also find items such as Parachute, Ascender, and Armor Plate Carrier upgrades. You should keep an eye on Ziplines, which are typically found near objectives. Make sure to utilize them often to increase your mobility around the map when finding gears.

2) Scout enemies

It helps to know and scout your enemies during Open Combat Missions (Image via Activision)

Scouting, gathering intel on enemy positions, and staying out of sight are common strategies in Modern Warfare 3. These tactics are useful in Open Combat Missions as well, whether you prefer going the direct route or sneaky play.

Keeping an eye on enemy patrols and potential threats, such as snipers, can be crucial for survival and a mission’s success.

3) Think outside the box

Utilize everything the map has to offer in Open Combat Missions in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The core of Open Combat Missions focuses on the freedom it gives to players. That means there are plenty of ways to approach a situation and complete objectives. Make sure to utilize everything the map has to offer, although that may include some masterful thinking.

You can choose from various approaches to tackle objectives, such as using vehicles to rush past enemies, stealthily moving through the water, or taking advantage of the Parachute to bypass enemy encampments. Adapting and changing tactics based on the situation is key to success in these missions.

4) Build up your loadout

Build up your preferred arsenal in Open Combat Missions in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

There are plenty of weapons scattered across the map, and of course, you won't find and use them all in one go. The best way to go through every single weapon in the game and find your ultimate loadout is to repeat the missions and tinker with your arsenal.

Replayability and the ability to refine your loadout are valuable features in Open Combat Missions. By revisiting these missions and using the weapons and items you've accumulated, you can fine-tune your Loadout for more efficient and effective gameplay.

This allows you to focus on the mission's objectives without the need for extensive scavenging. It's a great way to enhance your experience and tailor your approach to your liking.

5) Increase difficulty with each playthrough

Ramp up the challenge with each playthrough in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Once you have gotten used to the OCM's mechanics, it is recommended to increase the difficulty in your subsequent playthroughs. Ramping up the challenge by playing on higher difficulty levels is a great way to test your skills and maximize the fun Modern Warfare 3 has to offer.

Using your expanded arsenal and a loadout tailored to your playstyle can significantly enhance your performance on higher difficulties like Veteran.

This wraps up our Modern Warfare 3 Open Combat Missions guide.