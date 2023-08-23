Upcoming Warzone map teased for Modern Warfare 3 Gamescom reveal

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 was recently revealed on Gamescom with a series of mini trailers stitched into one big video. The entire clip provided the community with a sneak peek into the gameplay of Activision’s upcoming shooter title. Fans suspect that a part of the video showcased Warzone’s upcoming map, and this has steadily been gaining traction on social media platforms.

Modern Warfare 3 is expected to introduce a thrilling story mode alongside new multiplayer maps and modes. The battle royale counterpart will also be receiving significant updates after MW3’s release, including a brand new map. The details of the new map have not been officially revealed by the publisher or any of the developers.

This article will highlight the teaser for the new Warzone 2 map that was revealed on Gamescom.

Modern Warfare 3 reveal trailer teases new Warzone map

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is slated to bring back several gameplay elements that the player base has been anticipating. The entire trailer primarily focused on a short walkthrough of the first mission in the campaign mode. However, there were other clips included to showcase the improved experience coming alongside MW3.

The key giveaway seems to be the part where an operator can be seen sky-diving to a location that has never been spotted before. The community suspects this could be the teaser for the new battle royale map. It becomes more convincing when the camera view switches to a player’s viewpoint while gliding over the map with a parachute.

The amount of visual information is restricted due to the short skydive clip, but it can be observed that the map has a lot of green tones. There also appear to be several stone roads and elevation shifts alongside clusters of buildings. These could be the new map Points of Interest (POIs) where the most valuable ground loot can be found.

The map seems to be surrounded by massive mountains and could feature terrain with valley-like scenery. The teaser did not contain any hints of sand terrain or water bodies. As the character glides closer to one of the POIs, a lot of towers and buildings can be spotted. The huge ball of fire in the middle looks similar to Rohan Oil from Al Mazrah.

However, there is a chance that it is a part of the campaign mode. This is because the clip shows vehicles moving on the ground while the Modern Warfare 3 operator parachutes into the map area.

