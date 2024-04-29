As players are getting ready for the CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War, there’s a collective urge for the comeback of iconic weapons. However, a leak of the weapons list has come out that players can expect to access in-game, but none of the weapons in that list are iconic. In such a case, if Activision brings back some iconic weapons, that will be an adrenaline and nostalgic moment for fans.

This article will provide you with all the seven iconic weapons that need to make a comeback in the CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Here are 7 iconic weapons that need to make a comeback in CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War

Weapons play a crucial role in every Call of Duty series. Since the debut of Call of Duty 1 in 2003, we have witnessed a plethora of weapons, some of which have a special place in the hearts of many players who have been playing from the very beginning. Among them, we will be looking at the seven iconic weapons that Activision should include in the new CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War.

1) Rampart 17

Rampart 17 (Image via Activision || YouTube@Gillzer247)

Rampart 17 is an Assault rifle which was featured in Call of Duty Black Ops 4 in 2018. Its high caliber and fire rate of 517 RPM easily take down enemies in four to five shots. This weapon is best suited for a medium-range fight where it can show its ultimate firepower which is unmatched by any other gun.

2) ICR-7

ICR-7 (Image via Activision || YouTube@Gillzer247)

Like the Rampart 17, the ICR-7 is also an Assault rifle featured in CoD Black Ops 4. It has low recoil and high damage output. Thanks to its 35-round magazine it can easily take down enemies in medium to close range.

3) AK-47

AK-47 (Image via Activision || YouTube@Gillzer247)

The iconic AK-47 needs a comeback in the Black Ops Gulf War. The gun has been featured in many games like CoD Online, Call of Duty: Heroes, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, and also in Call of Duty: Mobile making it one of the legendary Assault rifles in the game.

4) MP5K

MP5K (Image via Activision || YouTube@Mytton)

MP5K is a submachine gun and like the AK-47 it has been featured in several CoD series. The weapon's raw firepower can easily take down enemies at close to medium range. It can deal forty damage per bullet which can three-shot kill enemies.

5) Kar98K

Kar98K (Image via Activision || YouTube@L1ma_V1ct0r)

It is the only Sniper rifle on the list and a brutal one. The Karabiner 98K popularly known as Kar98K is the most common weapon in the CoD series. It’s one shot in the head or the chest can easily take down or give lethal damage to enemies.

6) Galil

Galil (Image via Activision || YouTube@Tigerfield)

Galil is the only gun on this list that has been featured in all the Black Ops series so it needs a comeback in CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War. It is an Assault Rifle that can give damage of 100-150 in one shot and easily take down enemies in close to medium range.

7) Thomson M1A1

Thomson M1A1 (Image via Activision || YouTube@Tigerfield)

The Thomson M1A1 is a submachine gun featured in various CoD series. It is very effective in the SMG category as its two bullets can easily kill an enemy at any range, thanks to its .45 ACP round. However, with some Nerfs this gun sometimes drops off its damage power.

This concludes everything about the seven iconic weapons that need to make a comeback in CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War

