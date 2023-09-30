Activision is banning Warzone players for buying Tracer Pack bundle: Here's why

Numerous Call of Duty: Warzone (WZ) players have been banned from the game after purchasing a Tracer Pack bundle. The Tracer Pack bundle called Witchcraft has been confirmed to be the cosmetic responsible for some players getting banned from the title. The bundle was officially released for Warzone Mobile, and its use on other platforms is what seems to be causing this issue.

This article takes a look at why this is happening and when the Tracer Pack: Witchcraft bundle will officially arrive in WZ.

Reason behind ban on players buying New Tracer Pack: Witchcraft bundle in Warzone

The number of players receiving bans for purchasing the Tracer Pack: Witchcraft bundle in Warzone is on the rise. This issue is caused due to an exploit or unwarranted use of unreleased skins in the game.

Unreleased cosmetics in the core game, which might have even been released for Warzone Mobile, have markers attached to them. Until they are officially launched for other platforms, these skins carry the unreleased marker. The system flags the accounts carrying the cosmetic, and Activision proceeds to slap them with a ban.

This has led to numerous unwarranted bans across platforms for WZ players in Season 6. Furthermore, Activision's failure to launch the Witchcraft bundle on the previously confirmed date has left players frustrated.

Many players proceeded to purchase the skin in WZ Mobile, where the cosmetic was released on the announced date, i.e., September 27, 2023. Unfortunately for them, they were soon handed a 30-day ban.

When will the Tracer Pack: Witchcraft bundle potentially arrive in Warzone?

The Tracer Pack: Witchcraft bundle for COD WZ will likely make its way into the game during the Halloween Event week, between October 25, 2023, and October 31, 2023. It is speculated to be priced around 1800 COD Points and will include seven other items along with the Operator cosmetic. These include:

“The Witch” Operator Skin

Pro-tuned “Spellcaster” Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Eye of Newt” Handgun Weapon Blueprint

“Death Summons” Finishing Move

“Witch’s Tracker” Gun Screen

“Witch Charm” Weapon Charm

“Rituals” Emblem

For DMZ players, the bundle will feature an Active Duty slot and Insured Weapon Cooldown exclusively for the weapon blueprints provided within the cosmetic bundle.

For more Call of Duty news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.