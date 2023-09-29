Tracer pack: Witchcraft in Warzone 2 and MW2 - Release date, price, what's included, and more

Season 6 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) has finally arrived and included a slew of new elements as well as various game-balancing changes. This season has one of the best Battle Pass brimming with intriguing content, as well as a treasure trove of new bundles, including Witchcraft, DOOM, Grim Tidings, and more.

The Tracer Pack: Witchcraft promises a bewitching presence on the battlefield, with mesmerizing glowing tattoos on the hands and charming feathery attire that is guaranteed to appeal to a specific fanbase. This article will cover all the information regarding the bundle's expected price, release date, content details, and more.

Release date of the Tracer pack: Witchcraft in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Tracer pack: Witchcraft will arrive late, and players will have to exercise patience. According to the information provided in the Call of Duty Battle Pass and bundle content blog, the aforementioned bundle will be available on October 27, 2023, in the in-game store of both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Expected price of the Tracer pack: Witchcraft in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Tracer pack: Witchcraft promises to be a captivating complement to the Halloween celebrations and The Haunting event. It's likely to be fairly priced at around 1800 COD Points, with seven unique items. However, the exact pricing information from the developers has yet to be revealed.

How to get the Tracer pack: Witchcraft in Warzone 2 and MW2

You can obtain the Tracer pack: Witchcraft when it is released on October 27, 2023, by following the steps below -

Launch either Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2

In the main menu, check for the "Store" option and click it

Within the store section, you will find the aforementioned bundle

To purchase the bundle, you must have the required amount of the in-game currency. If you don't have the needed amount, you can purchase it via platform-specific marketplaces like Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and the Microsoft Store. Once the transaction is completed, your newly bought COD points will be visible and accessible in both titles.

What's included in the Tracer pack: Witchcraft

The Tracer pack: Witchcraft carries some interesting features where you can track your battle proficiency thanks to the gun screen. Furthermore, the bundle will have seven unique items that include one operator skin, two weapon blueprints, a finishing move, a gun screen, a weapon charm, and an emblem. The complete breakdown of the items is mentioned below:

“The Witch” Operator Skin

Pro-tuned “Spellcaster” Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Eye of Newt” Handgun Weapon Blueprint

“Death Summons” Finishing Move

“Witch’s Tracker” Gun Screen

“Witch Charm” Weapon Charm

“Rituals” Emblem

Additionally, for DMZ users, the bundle will offer an Active Duty Slot and an Insured Weapon Cooldown of 15 minutes on both weapon blueprints.

That covers all the required information players need to know about the Tracer pack: Witchcraft bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6.