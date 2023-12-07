All bug fixes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1

The Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 patch notes provide a comprehensive look at the season's enhancements, including new content and important gameplay balance. Significant bug fixes, fine weapon adjustments, new features, and a variety of quality-of-life changes contribute to an improved overall gameplay experience. Additionally, this season brings three new maps, two killstreaks, one perk, two modes, three weapons, and nine Aftermarket Parts.

This article will list all the bug fixes implemented in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 1.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1: All bug fixes

The developers have thoroughly fixed various bug issues, which are mentioned below:

In Search and Destroy, hovering a bombsite on the Tac-Map will no longer reveal when a player is actively defusing.

Addressed multiple issues in Private Matches that caused players to be kicked back to the Main Menu.

Hovering an equipped Killstreak will no longer kick the player back to the Multiplayer menu.

Resolved a font rendering issue that caused text to be improperly displayed.

Improved performance of social features for players with large Friend counts.

Resolved an issue in which the incorrect weapon would be featured in the overlay of Killcams.

Kill Counter will now properly function with streaks beyond 120 Kills.

Reduced hitching that infrequently occurred while transitioning between menus.

Addressed an issue that caused the application to freeze while editing a Loadout.

Resolved a crash that could occur prior to viewing an After Action Report.

Addressed an issue that caused a crash while reporting a player.

Lockpick (Operator) can now be equipped, where available, without using the Quick Equip option.

Scrolling menus while in split-screen will no longer result in the cursor appearing off-screen.

Improved readability of the timer below the Event tab.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1: Gameplay changes

In response to player concerns regarding a movement exploit commonly known as snaking, developers have implemented a delay in stance transition to counteract this behavior.

Movement

Added a delay following multiple rapid stance transitions to prevent exploitable repetition.

Crouch to Stand: 150ms

Prone to Stand: 600ms

Spawns

Improved spawn protection against enemy Equipment and Killstreaks.

In Hardpoint, several adjustments have been made to improve the flow of combat and increase control of team-owned areas.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1: New features and quality-of-life changes

Here is the list of new features and quality-of-life changes implemented in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1:

Player health and stamina are now represented by dynamic bars on the HUD. (This feature is only available in Multiplayer and Zombies.)

Faction assignment will now appear as a splash at the start of each match.

Added Upper Legs Damage and Empty Reload Quickness statistics to the Details widget in the Gunsmith.

Increased decimal precision of the Flinch Resistance stat in the Details widget in the Gunsmith.

Added icons in the Gunsmith to represent which title an Attachment originates from.

Reduced volume of the Multi-Kill and Medal splash sound effects.

