All CoD pros to play in Call of Duty Next event: Warzone, MW3 multiplayer and more

The Call of Duty Next Event is arriving soon. The official list of all the CoD pros set to compete has been released. This event will bring together content makers and fans worldwide as it previews what's to come in the next few months. Call of Duty Next serves as a significant demonstration of what's to arrive in the mega-popular franchise, which is now becoming an annual tradition.

Weeks out from the newest CoD release, developers take the chance to commemorate the series while providing a glance at the future. CoD Next 2023 will be no exception, with the scene's greatest stars congregating in one central spot to get their hands on the new content. Both Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer and Warzone's next year will be on full display.

In this article, we will list out all the CoD pros who will play in the Call of Duty Next event.

All CoD pros taking part in Call of Duty Next event

The official list of CoD pros was announced by Call of Duty via their Twitter account. The professional players listed in their tweet will play both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 for the Call of Duty Next event. Here are all the players invited to the event:

ACCURACY

ACIE

AIMEROT

AIMSTV

ALLGOLOQUEEN

ALMXNO

AMABLITZ

AMBERWOLF

AMBUSH

ANAMARRERO

ANAAJA

ANGELA35

ARIGAMEPLAYS

ARTAIRSOFTGUN

ATTACH

BADNESS GAMER

BASHARKK

BBLADE

BBREAOMAN

BENJNISSIM

BENNYCENTRAL

BINER

BRADERZ

BRITNEYRAINES

CELLIUM

CHØPPER

CHARLIEINTEL

CHERRYGUMMS

CHICA

CHOWH1

CITIZENSNIPES

COOOG

CODENAMEPIZZA

CRAZYFACE

DESTROY

DIANA ZAMBROZUSKI

DIAZBIFFLE

DIESERKINGPHIL

DKDYNAMITE

DR.LUPO

DREWOØG

EARTHTOSTEPH

EBATEZ

ELMARIANA

ELDED

EMZ

EMZIA

MERKDBYASKRT

METHOOZ

MIKERXOE

MILENAESQUIERDO

MINGOD

MIRREYTV

MODERNWARZONE

MOUNT

MRSOKI

MRDALEKJD

MRLEV12

MYTH

NATARSHA

NC CHANNEL

NEWBZ

NIXSTAH

NOAHJ456

NOISYBUTTERS

OPTICBLAKE

OVERTIMEAU

PAGO

PINKGEEK

PIPEPUNK

PRIMROZE

RAIDAWAY

RAYANA

REDOPZ

REIOBOY

REPULLZE

RESTIA

RIVERS

RUSH GOROU

RUSHGREEDZZ

RUSHWINRED

SAGE

SALLYISADOG

SAVYULTRAS9Ø

SAWLTIES

SHAWNJ

SHAYARAYNE

SHECARRY

SHIFTY

SHOTZZY

SINAPSIS

SKULLFACE

SKYRROZ

SLATER

ERWOON

ESPRESSO

FANTOUGAMES

FAZE BOOYA

FAZE DIRTY

FAZE PROZE

FAZESCOPE

FISHLIU

FLEXZ

FUNKY BLACK CAT

GAMESTAR

GEEKYPASTIMES

HAYASHI

HEIDELTRAUT

HISOKA

HITCH

HUSKERRS

HUTCH

ICEMANISSAC

IMANGELIKAA

JAREDFPS

JAXSTYLE

JEZUZJRR

JGOD

JOEWO

JORGE

JOSHCHX

JSMOOTH

JUANSGUARNIZO

K3

K7

KAYSAN

KAYZAHR

KENZROSEY

KESTO

LEGENDOFTI

LEGION

LOUD CORINGA

LOUD GABEPEIXE

LOVELYLO

LOW4N

LRIAA

LUCKYCHAMU

LULLA

MABZOUEL

MARLEYTHIRTEEN

MASER

SMIXIE

SNIPERPIGNA

SOFIAESPANHA

SOOLKING

SPEROS

SPRATT

STEFFYEVANS

STOLEN

STONEMOUNTAIN

STYLERZ

SUPEREVAN

SWIFTOR

SYMFUHNY

TACTICALGRAMMA

TAT GOR

TAYLORMORGAN

TOAWG

TEEP

TEJBZ

TESTY

THE DARKNESS

THEBOISANTANA

THEJONFAMILY

THEOCEANEOPZ

THOMACKY

TOMOGRAPHIC

TREANDJ

UNRATIONAL

V1NKUB

VELOX

WARTEK

WASHYOURRHANDS

WESTIE

XCLUSIVEACE

XMIRAMIRA

XSYRIXZ

YOURRAGE

YXNCA

ZACKNANI

ZIGUEIRA

ZLANER

ZOGORO

ZONDA

Call of Duty Next event will take place on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 9 am PT. It will be webcast on the game's official YouTube and Twitch channels. Fans can even get exclusive Twitch drops and YouTube rewards by watching the streams on the day.

These streams in the Call of Duty Next event will be your best bet for staying on top of the action throughout the day, but they aren't the only option to keep up. Fans may also watch direct POVs from their favorite streamers at the event, with dozens of well-known individuals expected to share their own games from the event.

For more Call of Duty news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.