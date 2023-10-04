All CoD pros to play in Call of Duty Next event: Warzone, MW3 multiplayer and more

The Call of Duty Next Event is arriving soon. The official list of all the CoD pros set to compete has been released. This event will bring together content makers and fans worldwide as it previews what's to come in the next few months. Call of Duty Next serves as a significant demonstration of what's to arrive in the mega-popular franchise, which is now becoming an annual tradition.
Weeks out from the newest CoD release, developers take the chance to commemorate the series while providing a glance at the future. CoD Next 2023 will be no exception, with the scene's greatest stars congregating in one central spot to get their hands on the new content. Both Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer and Warzone's next year will be on full display.
In this article, we will list out all the CoD pros who will play in the Call of Duty Next event.
All CoD pros taking part in Call of Duty Next event
The official list of CoD pros was announced by Call of Duty via their Twitter account. The professional players listed in their tweet will play both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 for the Call of Duty Next event. Here are all the players invited to the event:
- ACCURACY
- ACIE
- AIMEROT
- AIMSTV
- ALLGOLOQUEEN
- ALMXNO
- AMABLITZ
- AMBERWOLF
- AMBUSH
- ANAMARRERO
- ANAAJA
- ANGELA35
- ARIGAMEPLAYS
- ARTAIRSOFTGUN
- ATTACH
- BADNESS GAMER
- BASHARKK
- BBLADE
- BBREAOMAN
- BENJNISSIM
- BENNYCENTRAL
- BINER
- BRADERZ
- BRITNEYRAINES
- CELLIUM
- CHØPPER
- CHARLIEINTEL
- CHERRYGUMMS
- CHICA
- CHOWH1
- CITIZENSNIPES
- COOOG
- CODENAMEPIZZA
- CRAZYFACE
- DESTROY
- DIANA ZAMBROZUSKI
- DIAZBIFFLE
- DIESERKINGPHIL
- DKDYNAMITE
- DR.LUPO
- DREWOØG
- EARTHTOSTEPH
- EBATEZ
- ELMARIANA
- ELDED
- EMZ
- EMZIA
- MERKDBYASKRT
- METHOOZ
- MIKERXOE
- MILENAESQUIERDO
- MINGOD
- MIRREYTV
- MODERNWARZONE
- MOUNT
- MRSOKI
- MRDALEKJD
- MRLEV12
- MYTH
- NATARSHA
- NC CHANNEL
- NEWBZ
- NIXSTAH
- NOAHJ456
- NOISYBUTTERS
- OPTICBLAKE
- OVERTIMEAU
- PAGO
- PINKGEEK
- PIPEPUNK
- PRIMROZE
- RAIDAWAY
- RAYANA
- REDOPZ
- REIOBOY
- REPULLZE
- RESTIA
- RIVERS
- RUSH GOROU
- RUSHGREEDZZ
- RUSHWINRED
- SAGE
- SALLYISADOG
- SAVYULTRAS9Ø
- SAWLTIES
- SHAWNJ
- SHAYARAYNE
- SHECARRY
- SHIFTY
- SHOTZZY
- SINAPSIS
- SKULLFACE
- SKYRROZ
- SLATER
- ERWOON
- ESPRESSO
- FANTOUGAMES
- FAZE BOOYA
- FAZE DIRTY
- FAZE PROZE
- FAZESCOPE
- FISHLIU
- FLEXZ
- FUNKY BLACK CAT
- GAMESTAR
- GEEKYPASTIMES
- HAYASHI
- HEIDELTRAUT
- HISOKA
- HITCH
- HUSKERRS
- HUTCH
- ICEMANISSAC
- IMANGELIKAA
- JAREDFPS
- JAXSTYLE
- JEZUZJRR
- JGOD
- JOEWO
- JORGE
- JOSHCHX
- JSMOOTH
- JUANSGUARNIZO
- K3
- K7
- KAYSAN
- KAYZAHR
- KENZROSEY
- KESTO
- LEGENDOFTI
- LEGION
- LOUD CORINGA
- LOUD GABEPEIXE
- LOVELYLO
- LOW4N
- LRIAA
- LUCKYCHAMU
- LULLA
- MABZOUEL
- MARLEYTHIRTEEN
- MASER
- SMIXIE
- SNIPERPIGNA
- SOFIAESPANHA
- SOOLKING
- SPEROS
- SPRATT
- STEFFYEVANS
- STOLEN
- STONEMOUNTAIN
- STYLERZ
- SUPEREVAN
- SWIFTOR
- SYMFUHNY
- TACTICALGRAMMA
- TAT GOR
- TAYLORMORGAN
- TOAWG
- TEEP
- TEJBZ
- TESTY
- THE DARKNESS
- THEBOISANTANA
- THEJONFAMILY
- THEOCEANEOPZ
- THOMACKY
- TOMOGRAPHIC
- TREANDJ
- UNRATIONAL
- V1NKUB
- VELOX
- WARTEK
- WASHYOURRHANDS
- WESTIE
- XCLUSIVEACE
- XMIRAMIRA
- XSYRIXZ
- YOURRAGE
- YXNCA
- ZACKNANI
- ZIGUEIRA
- ZLANER
- ZOGORO
- ZONDA
Call of Duty Next event will take place on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 9 am PT. It will be webcast on the game's official YouTube and Twitch channels. Fans can even get exclusive Twitch drops and YouTube rewards by watching the streams on the day.
These streams in the Call of Duty Next event will be your best bet for staying on top of the action throughout the day, but they aren't the only option to keep up. Fans may also watch direct POVs from their favorite streamers at the event, with dozens of well-known individuals expected to share their own games from the event.
For more Call of Duty news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.