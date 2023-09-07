All factions in Modern Warfare 3 revealed so far

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has already provided the community with a glimpse of different factions in the game. These seem to serve a particular purpose by helping players discern which side they will be playing on in the campaign mode. Each of these groups may also feature dedicated operators similar to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The factions can also become future assets for different co-op missions, like the Raids that were present in Activision’s 2022 multiplayer title. However, the publisher has not officially announced all the factions and their involvement in the story mode. The different groups were showcased only through trailers and in the latest inaugural mission walkthrough.

Let us take a closer look at all the factions that are known to be present in Modern Warfare 2 so far.

All confirmed Modern Warfare 3 factions so far

Here is a list of all the factions that were spotted in the most recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 reveal trailers and events.

Konni Group

Task Force 141

Shadow Company

Cartel

Each of the factions has already been showcased in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in different game modes. These groups appear to have their own agendas and will probably carry forward to the upcoming shooter title.

Here is a quick recap of all the known factions that will be present in Modern Warfare 3.

Konni Group

The Konni are of Russian origin. Led by Vladimir Makarov, they have fought against various troops to secure destructive power and control over regions of Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. They are a paramilitary group and a private military contractor as showcased in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The faction is deeply connected to operations in the Koschei Complex and Vondel’s attack, alongside a specialized search for Nuclear fuel rods hidden under Zaya Observatory.

Shadow Company

The Shadow Company are one of the most highly trained and secretive private military contractors in the game. They seem to be working directly under the command of General Shepherd, and are led by the CEO and Commander, Phillip Graves.

The faction has been fighting against the Konni for a long time, ever since a Shadow Company shipment carrying three American missiles was attacked in Al Mazrah.

Task Force 141

Task Force 141 has carried the spotlight in almost every Modern Warfare title as the specialist group that has capable members like Captain John Price. The faction goes around the world defusing strenuous situations and bringing international criminals to justice.

The prime focus of the group in the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 seems to be apprehending Vladimir Makarov, the Russian mastermind planning to invade their home soil.

Cartel

This faction is popularly known as the Las Almas Cartel, signifying their unopposed dominance over the entire Las Almas region. It is led by the El Sin Nombre, Valeria Garza, and participates in drug trafficking and smuggling goods for terrorist groups like Al-Qatala.

This faction was introduced in Activision’s 2022 title in the campaign mode. The group was founded after internally taking down the La Araña Cartel.

