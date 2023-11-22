All Harvester Orbs locations and how to destroy them in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Harvester Orbs in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies are ethereal, flying purple orbs filled with aether energy. They are randomly spawned throughout the map and cannot be found using the Tac map. Unless you are close enough to spot one, the Harvester Orbs icon will not be displayed on the map. While destroying these orbs provides rewards and essence, the difficulty resides in durability more than combat prowess.

This article will cover the potential Harvester Orb locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and effective ways to destroy them.

Where to find Harvester Orbs in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Potential Harvester Orbs location (Image via Activision and Sportskeeda)

Harvester Orbs in Modern Warfare 3's Urzikstan map does not have defined spawn locations; however, certain high-probability areas exist. In this zombie-infested map, separated into three zones — center (high threat), bordering (medium threat), and outer (low threat) — Harvester Orbs are usually found on the border of the low and medium threat zones, mostly to the south.

Potential orb sites are shown in red on the attached map. These areas, located in low-medium threat zones, assure encounters with less formidable undead enemies.

How to destroy Harvester Orbs in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The Harvester Orbs is not aggressive, but it might be challenging to destroy. Here are some tips for effective elimination:

1) Keep following the orb

These orbs have a substantial amount of health. Thus, destroying them will require many bullets. When the orb is damaged, it begins to move irregularly, making random dashes. Continue your pursuit, keeping your assault up to prevent its escape. Consistent firing and tracking are required to ensure the orb's elimination.

2) Maintain distance

When engaging, maintain a safe distance and prioritize accuracy. Avoid close proximity to prevent electrocution and time wastage. Fire from a distance while keeping the target in your line of sight.

3) Keep an eye out for the surrounding

When confronting a Harvester Orb, be cautious since waves of undead will attack you. Prioritise safety by keeping a close eye on your surroundings. Eliminate zombies using grenades, Field Upgrade, and your secondary weapon without sacrificing engagement time since the orb may escape if delayed.

4) Keep on shooting

When the orb takes substantial damage, it attempts to escape by opening a rift overhead. Continuous firing is required to prevent its escape while also destroying the opened rift.

Rewards for destroying Harvester Orbs in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Dropped reward (Image via Activision and YouTube/GuidingLight)

When engaging with a Harvester Orb, shooting it will yield essence bottles ranging from 50 to 100 essence. Eliminating them guarantees an Aether Tool, enhancing weapon rarity for increased power.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more MW3 guides.